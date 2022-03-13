 Skip to content
(CNN)   What about second booster?   (cnn.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well be getting boosters forever, and that's ok. This is taking longer because they want to protect against the known variants. My booster was in September, i expected to get another this month if it was ready.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's going to be annual, like the flu vaccine
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The main challenge today is with Omicron.

Yes, your circulating antibody levels drop within a few months but the vaccines do produce a good set of memory B and T cells that rapidly respond to a new exposure to the virus. If it weren't for Omicron, that would likely be good enough for most.

I guess it hasn't be absolutely proven but the data is very strong that Omicron arose because an early strain of SARS-CoV-2 jumped across the species barrier to mice. Then, mice had their own epidemic for about 18-12 months. During that time, significant evolution occurred on the spike protein. This was functional evolution where changes in spike that made it more effective at infecting mice through its unique ACE2 receptor were selected for. That explains why so many of the mutations are in the spike protein. There's some more technical stuff having to do with the types of mutations are are also favored in mice (versus humans).

But then it seems the virus jumped back to humans. Such jumps are often rare. Most often, if a different species is exposed to a lot of virus and gets an actual infection, the viruses they produce aren't very good at infecting others of their own species. So the first mice that were exposed to human covid might have gotten an infection but they were unlikely to spread their infection to other mice. Except for that time when it worked and kept going. Likewise, once an emerging variant got started in mice, it was unlikely to jump back to humans, and when somebody did sweep up the barn and got exposed to lots of mice feces and did get an infection, they were unlikely to then spread that infection to other people --- except for that time when it did happen. Unlikely doesn't mean it can't happen sometimes.

So our big problem right now is about what other "reservoirs" of SARS-CoV-2 variants there are out there in other species. We've probably all heard about deer getting infected. The weasel family seems susceptible.

With enough other species reservoirs of the virus --- THEN we have the endemic situation like with the flu. The virus churns along in some other species where it seldom causes much damage but occasionally it crosses into humans, sometimes through an intermediate, and then we are facing something that is different enough to evade our prior immune response. But it is hard to predict these things. We've put a great deal of effort into doing with the influenza. There, it usually takes enough time for the new variant to really start going in people --- it's mutating during that time with some minor variants getting slightly better at infecting people.

Problem with SARS-CoV-2 is that it's so damn infectious already that it swept through the planet in a few months. We got early hints of it in late Nov. and by late Dec. it was blooming across the planet. That's too quick to develop a new vaccine and generate the sort of safety trials we think we need.

What we don't know is how often these zoonotic transfers will be happening. The science isn't there to predict. So all the people claiming that this will be like the annual flu are not really telling you the proper truth. The truth is, we don't know yet. It won't be just like seasonal flu in most respects. It's a new game.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boosted, had Covid, darn tooting' I'll get boosted again.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, come on. At this point I'm starting to taste them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Well be getting boosters forever, and that's ok. This is taking longer because they want to protect against the known variants. My booster was in September, i expected to get another this month if it was ready.


They are already talking about bundling it with the flu shot every year.
No problem to me.
 
Nullav
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wonder if I'll get a second card, or if I'll just get some scribbles in the margins of the current one, since I'm out of empty lines.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I have to get a COVID booster every six months for the next few years, I don't really care. I get a flu shot every year, how is this any different? It's a farking needle in your arm. Most people put all kinds of shiat in their bodies they don't know shiat or shinola about, and they never think twice. It's a vaccine, not SuperCancerAIDS.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: What we don't know is how often these zoonotic transfers will be happening. The science isn't there to predict. So all the people claiming that this will be like the annual flu are not really telling you the proper truth. The truth is, we don't know yet. It won't be just like seasonal flu in most respects. It's a new game.


Plus, we are living in a small, crowded world, now. Contagion travels far and fast, now.
Any "normal" that we return to is going to be a new for, for us intelligent people, at least.
The really stupid people are in a big hurry to toss their masks and go back to "normal" - but those people are stupid f**ks, and a lot of them will die, I hope.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry, Mr Soros and or gates. I'm drawing the line at three.  I got enough 5g and bioluminescence to last me, cough cough, a lifetime.
Mah freedoms!  Four is two too many!  Draw the line at three!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.


Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*rolls up sleeve*
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ok?  i much prefer a sore arm for a day to literally any of the covid symptoms.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

[Fark user image 411x750]


cumulative flu shots may offer protection against new variants

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/here-s-another-reason-get-flu-shots-every-year-n835901
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: So our big problem right now is about what other "reservoirs" of SARS-CoV-2 variants there are out there in other species. We've probably all heard about deer getting infected. The weasel family seems susceptible.


There's a solution for that:
Weasel Stomping Day | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube anS4FIA1F3Q
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

[Fark user image image 411x750]


All they can do is go by their best guess, because the vaccine takes a long time to produce. They start way before they know what variant(s) will be around.

The process is not infallible.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm very much pro vaccine and I'm not concerned about side effects or nanobots or any of the crazy conspiracies, but I'm also not getting a shot every 3 or 6 months. I wasn't even really sure about the booster... at least not unless things take a turn for the worse and we get a really bad variant or something. From here on it's one shot per year for me at most. It's of limited value anyhow with so many people not getting vaxxed at all.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

[Fark user image image 411x750]


Weren't a bunch of biatchy little crybaby u of m biatchy biatches motherfarking biatches stricken with the sane flu strain as was in the flu shot?
/I'm a blackbear
//two brothers who went to The OSU.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.


No, not like a flu shot. If you had a flu shot last year for Influenza N2H3 you don't need a new flu shot for N2H3 next year. If predictions are right and it's N1H5 based variants making the rounds next year, you need an N1H5 shot for the coming flu season. Covid19 variants aren't like influenza variants. Sometimes people "understand" things that ain't so.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about elevensies?
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who decides if you qualify for the second booster? Do you need a doctor's note, or can you just go to a pharmacy or vax site and profess your qualification?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

[Fark user image image 411x750]

All they can do is go by their best guess, because the vaccine takes a long time to produce. They start way before they know what variant(s) will be around.

The process is not infallible.


To elaborate, they use dominant flu strains in the opposite hemisphere as part of what determines this year's vaccine.  They migrate across the world, based on season.  Without a dominant flu strain in the Southern Hemisphere (masks, distancing, hand washing, etc), they don't know which one's incoming this year.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll get my fourth shot, but I wonder if there is a long term shoulder pain side effect that could be a cause of my own pain since shortly after the first shot.

I've got an appointment with my PCP in a week to check out my shoulders. Hopefully it's nothing related to the shot, but also hopefully it's something that can be reversed.
 
anticontent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't get the flu shot. Won't get the covid booster. Do not give a shiat. Deal with it. Etc. Capitalism and for-profit healthcare oligopolies love the hysteria and coping mechanisms of the consumer class.
 
baconator41
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I won't do this forever.

I got my rona shots like a good boy. I never get flu shots. And before you commies blast me about protecting other people, I've been telling dumb Americans for 20 years to follow the Asian way of thinking, if you might be sick, wear a mask when you're out and about.

Long time ago I was in some country visiting a friend. I asked why are these people wearing a mask and why so Asians in 'murica wearing masks sometimes?

He explained that it's not because of pollution or allergies or anything else I assumed. They're sick or might be sick, they're just doing their part to not get someone else sick.

I also don't yell into my phone (if for some reason I'm even using it) in the grocery store, and I don't mouth breathe. You know the people I'm talkin bout.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

[Fark user image 411x750]


They won't be compulsory.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: wademh: What we don't know is how often these zoonotic transfers will be happening. The science isn't there to predict. So all the people claiming that this will be like the annual flu are not really telling you the proper truth. The truth is, we don't know yet. It won't be just like seasonal flu in most respects. It's a new game.

Plus, we are living in a small, crowded world, now. Contagion travels far and fast, now.
Any "normal" that we return to is going to be a new for, for us intelligent people, at least.
The really stupid people are in a big hurry to toss their masks and go back to "normal" - but those people are stupid f**ks, and a lot of them will die, I hope.


Add to that out food is also in the sane crowded, hellish environment as well.

I really don't like the attitude of some vegetarians, and pretty much all vegans. But Ive also realized that broccoli doesn't get/give you the flu.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

No, not like a flu shot. If you had a flu shot last year for Influenza N2H3 you don't need a new flu shot for N2H3 next year. If predictions are right and it's N1H5 based variants making the rounds next year, you need an N1H5 shot for the coming flu season. Covid19 variants aren't like influenza variants. Sometimes people "understand" things that ain't so.


Excuse me, but immunity from the flu vaccine declines over time, and it's recommended to get one every year.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/keyfacts.htm#:~:text=A%20flu%20vaccine%20is%20needed,is%20needed%20for%20optimal%20protection
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anticontent: Don't get the flu shot. Won't get the covid booster. Do not give a shiat. Deal with it. Etc. Capitalism and for-profit healthcare oligopolies love the hysteria and coping mechanisms of the consumer class.


Your call, as long as you're a emancipated adult.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Boosted, had Covid, darn tooting' I'll get boosted again.


Same here. Let me know where the line-up starts. I'll be in it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: lindalouwho: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

[Fark user image image 411x750]

All they can do is go by their best guess, because the vaccine takes a long time to produce. They start way before they know what variant(s) will be around.

The process is not infallible.

To elaborate, they use dominant flu strains in the opposite hemisphere as part of what determines this year's vaccine.  They migrate across the world, based on season.  Without a dominant flu strain in the Southern Hemisphere (masks, distancing, hand washing, etc), they don't know which one's incoming this year.


True dat, it's what the guess for the US is based on.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: jso2897: wademh: What we don't know is how often these zoonotic transfers will be happening. The science isn't there to predict. So all the people claiming that this will be like the annual flu are not really telling you the proper truth. The truth is, we don't know yet. It won't be just like seasonal flu in most respects. It's a new game.

Plus, we are living in a small, crowded world, now. Contagion travels far and fast, now.
Any "normal" that we return to is going to be a new for, for us intelligent people, at least.
The really stupid people are in a big hurry to toss their masks and go back to "normal" - but those people are stupid f**ks, and a lot of them will die, I hope.

Add to that out food is also in the sane crowded, hellish environment as well.

I really don't like the attitude of some vegetarians, and pretty much all vegans. But Ive also realized that broccoli doesn't get/give you the flu.


A friend of mine is vegan, and fortunately he's one of the good ones....doesn't lecture us, etc.

And during my last birthday, he paid for my steak dinner.  I was absolutely surprised and grateful.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: lindalouwho: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Gyrfalcon: Yes. Like the flu shot.

It's not that hard to understand, except for people who don't want to.

Hopefully they do better than they did with the flu shot this year.

[Fark user image image 411x750]

All they can do is go by their best guess, because the vaccine takes a long time to produce. They start way before they know what variant(s) will be around.

The process is not infallible.

To elaborate, they use dominant flu strains in the opposite hemisphere as part of what determines this year's vaccine.  They migrate across the world, based on season.  Without a dominant flu strain in the Southern Hemisphere (masks, distancing, hand washing, etc), they don't know which one's incoming this year.


It's not even "dominant". It's wide-scale monitoring of emerging variants. Most important is variants (different H and N numbers for influenza A) that haven't been making the rounds in the last few years. But yes, it's a bit of a guessing game but we do work hard at getting better at the game. Also, we're luckier with the Flu in that it isn't as infectious as SARS-CoV-2 so it doesn't spread as quickly or easily.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anticontent: Don't get the flu shot. Won't get the covid booster. Do not give a shiat. Deal with it. Etc. Capitalism and for-profit healthcare oligopolies love the hysteria and coping mechanisms of the consumer class.


Stay away from the rest of us.

SHUN HIM!
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh, we have more than one anti-science moron up in here. Tis a shame.
 
anticontent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: anticontent: Don't get the flu shot. Won't get the covid booster. Do not give a shiat. Deal with it. Etc. Capitalism and for-profit healthcare oligopolies love the hysteria and coping mechanisms of the consumer class.

Your call, as long as you're a emancipated adult.


Lol I can't wait for the inevitable whinging. "The UN posted are causing mutations!" Meanwhile global IP law is the cause, as half the world or more at any time simply can't be vaccinated due to greedy companies needing to create demand in the death throes of late stage neoliberal capitalism.
There is definitely a disease out there. It's certainly terminal. It's just an economic one. Wake me up when anyone cares.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The last time anybody was forced to get a vaccine against their will was when we still had the draft.
Making a vaccine a requirement of a job you are under no compulsion to take is not forcing you.
If you don't want shots, skip them. Get sick. Die. I don't give a f**k.
But if you get barred form certain places, or jobs, or activities, that's your problem, and your CHOICE.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Claude Ballse: jso2897: wademh: What we don't know is how often these zoonotic transfers will be happening. The science isn't there to predict. So all the people claiming that this will be like the annual flu are not really telling you the proper truth. The truth is, we don't know yet. It won't be just like seasonal flu in most respects. It's a new game.

Plus, we are living in a small, crowded world, now. Contagion travels far and fast, now.
Any "normal" that we return to is going to be a new for, for us intelligent people, at least.
The really stupid people are in a big hurry to toss their masks and go back to "normal" - but those people are stupid f**ks, and a lot of them will die, I hope.

Add to that out food is also in the sane crowded, hellish environment as well.

I really don't like the attitude of some vegetarians, and pretty much all vegans. But Ive also realized that broccoli doesn't get/give you the flu.

A friend of mine is vegan, and fortunately he's one of the good ones....doesn't lecture us, etc.

And during my last birthday, he paid for my steak dinner.  I was absolutely surprised and grateful.


Respect. I've been giving serious thought to giving up meat. Already have damn near halved the consumption in our meals. Wife has agreed to at least 1 vegetarian meal a week to start.

Tell your friend I appreciate the example they set, if only by proxy for myself.
 
anticontent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anticontent: jso2897: anticontent: Don't get the flu shot. Won't get the covid booster. Do not give a shiat. Deal with it. Etc. Capitalism and for-profit healthcare oligopolies love the hysteria and coping mechanisms of the consumer class.

Your call, as long as you're a emancipated adult.

Lol I can't wait for the inevitable whinging. "The UN posted are causing mutations!" Meanwhile global IP law is the cause, as half the world or more at any time simply can't be vaccinated due to greedy companies needing to create demand in the death throes of late stage neoliberal capitalism.
There is definitely a disease out there. It's certainly terminal. It's just an economic one. Wake me up when anyone cares.


Un-boosted. Wtf kinda autocorrect is that.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vaxxed and boosted.  And if I need another one, I'll get it too.
 
