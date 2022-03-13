 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Hey everyone. Nominations open for Newspaper Carrier of the Year. Wait, what the fark is a newspaper?   (thestar.com) divider line
13
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a print-out of yesterday's internet.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should nominate the kid who went ruthlessly after the $2 he was owed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They just have someone in a van throwing the newspaper into people's yards around here. I don't even know who they are.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trump.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My old carrier was great. He was an older guy who walked the neighborhood with a old school canvas vest carrier. My paper was always on the front mat (or if he walked down the alley it would be sitting on the windshield of the car). The new guy just tosses it and where ever it lands it lands.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Best part of being a paper boy was hitting the donut shops at 5 in the morning.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pittsburghjedi.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should nominate the kid who went ruthlessly after the $2 he was owed.


I learned the trick to those problematic collections when I had my routes. (I think it was $3.65 in those days.) Keep two sets of books (they had no receipts, and no one ever remembered when they last paid). Try to collect each week I passed their house with routine collections rather than monthly; collect each time they'd pay. If they got a couple months ahead, leave them be until they legitimately owed again--unless they'd been a chronic hassle, in which case I'd mandate gratuities for my time spent with repeated attempts at collection.

(I was proud of my two sets of books, thinking I'd invented the practice until I started reading of it just a year or two later in that Chicago Tribune I'd delivered.)
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
auntedrie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One morning, a long long time ago,I was a paperboy for the San Francisco Chronicle. I was supposed to have my 85 paper route delivered by 6 AM. I totally overslept and thought it was a good idea to deliver my route in my 3 HP Briggs and Stratton go kart.
It was 8 am when I was done, this was a Saturday and I was home free... Until the Mid Century Karens called not only the paper but my parents. Lost my route and ended up delivering the San Jose Mercury, 115 papers. A mofo for sure..
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I still get a newspaper delivered. Just can't bring myself to go online-only, even if I do read way more online and just skim the headlines of the paper most days.

Wouldn't nominate my carrier for this award, though.
 
