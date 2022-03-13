 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   OMG, gas is so expensive. Let's go idle in line for 35 minutes to save $10 on my trucks 30 gallons of gas   (marketwatch.com) divider line
117
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is now cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I went to my nearby Costco @9 a.m. for gas last Thursday and the two driveways into the parking lot were backed up out into 6-lane Tampa Ave., and south along Tampa almost 100 yards to the next intersection.

Fortunately I was coming from the north and just shook my head in amazement and continued on to a gas station at the corner of the above mentioned intersection. There were two cars at the pumps when I pulled in. Gas there, at that time, cost me $5.55/gal and Costco was charging $5.30/gal. People don't do the math. For 10 gallons that's only $2.50 and you aren't burning fuel idling and wasting god knows how much time.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude in TFA is right. We are getting robbed. Gas you're buying now was in the pipeline before Russia invaded and the per barrel price is still significantly lower than it was in '08.

They charge what they think they can get you to pay because reasons.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You just need to invent a time machine, go back about 50 years and vote for people who believe in public transportation.

But you won't.  You'll keep voting for people who fight each other to give the biggest tax waivers to companies that promise to put a pickup truck and SUV plant in your county.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What ever the market will bear
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's only like a pint
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mjjt: It is now cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere


Americathon - Beach Boys - Opening Credits
Youtube OaFYcai1vK0
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Godoy...says he has to be a lot more "intentional" now about when and where he drives, grouping chores and trips in the name of fuel and money conservation.

Oh noes!!! We can no longer just drive willy-nilly wherever and whenever we want!!

Good lord, Americans are a pack of entitled wusses.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dv-ous: They charge what they think they can get you to pay because reasons.


That's economy. What are we going to do, run out and buy bicycles? Then the price of bicycles will double.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why idle so long? You can turn your car off.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Why idle so long? You can turn your car off.


Because, you don't move IMMEDIATELY. When the line moves 18 farken inches the Karen behind you will be laying into her horn and  her drunk boyfriend will get his gun.

/also...it takes less gas to idle at a fuel driven car than to start it. (to a point)
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always amused me that a Pioneer station along my old commute would have a lineup out to the road yet the Petro Can a half a kilometre away would be completely empty.  The price difference? Always $0.003/litre difference.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you know it was just a few years ago you were biatching for that for minimum wage.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: leeksfromchichis: Why idle so long? You can turn your car off.

Because, you don't move IMMEDIATELY. When the line moves 18 farken inches the Karen behind you will be laying into her horn and  her drunk boyfriend will get his gun.

/also...it takes less gas to idle at a fuel driven car than to start it. (to a point)


Next time you're at a stop light or a drive thru behind a bunch of cars, pull up 4 inches and see what happens.
The person behind you will usually pull up 4 inches too. Even though they can clearly see the rest of the line isn't moving at all.
Why?  Who knows? People are dumb.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've cut down on my driving significantly. To make up for it, every day I pour a half gallon of gasoline on my lawn and set it on fire.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AgentKGB: [i.imgur.com image 850x629]


I'm glad he cleared up who is going to be pitching and receiving, but could he not have also cleared up whether I'm supposed to give him gas or if he is giving me gas?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: Always amused me that a Pioneer station along my old commute would have a lineup out to the road yet the Petro Can a half a kilometre away would be completely empty.  The price difference? Always $0.003/litre difference.


We speak in imperial here sir. Not for some weird US\European ceentric view or something, but because its fark man, and nobody can be expected to do basic math right.

I mean they would LIKE to be able to convert stuff to liters on the fly....but....welll...

So we don't need you Eurosplaining to us.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about Costco, but the Sam's Club fuel island stays open an hour past close, and I presume the ones in front of a Walmart/Sam's stay on at night, and still discount for the club card but that's not included on Gas Buddy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny: Hurr duhr, trucks.

3rd sentence of article: Nissan Altima
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2013 I bought a VW Touareg TDI and diesel was at least 50-60 cents more a gallon than unleaded.  By the time I traded the TDI in diesel was 50-60 cents cheaper a gallon than unleaded.  Why?  Because F you that's why.  Glad I bought an EV in July of last year.  Screw the oil companies.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is shocking! And only 49 years since the oil embargo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've cut down on my driving significantly. To make up for it, every day I pour a half gallon of gasoline on my lawn and set it on fire.


And hey, it puts you ahead on mowing in the Spring. Sounds like a win-win to me!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Orange County, fools line up at Costco for gas like this every day of the year.  The Garden Grove location is an absolute joke. Thank goodness they opened up a Business Costco (no gas, no samples) a few miles away.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas prices don't matter to me because until my kid is able to be vaccinated, it's still lockdown city for the Awful household.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One benefit of my Diesel-powered car: I can bypass the long line of people waiting to buy gasoline and zip right up to the usually-empty Diesel pump.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I went to my nearby Costco @9 a.m. for gas last Thursday and the two driveways into the parking lot were backed up out into 6-lane Tampa Ave., and south along Tampa almost 100 yards to the next intersection.

Fortunately I was coming from the north and just shook my head in amazement and continued on to a gas station at the corner of the above mentioned intersection. There were two cars at the pumps when I pulled in. Gas there, at that time, cost me $5.55/gal and Costco was charging $5.30/gal. People don't do the math. For 10 gallons that's only $2.50 and you aren't burning fuel idling and wasting god knows how much time.


So you are making fun of people trying to do the same thing you were trying to do and also think you'd spend 2 gallons idling.
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the shiat do people wait in like at sams and costco for gas anyway?  If there's not an open pump Imma go somewhere else.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: We speak in imperial here


Fark no, we use "US customary units" here in Freedom-land:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imperial_and_US_customary_measurement_systems
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the fark is gas $7+ per gallon?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the "you're paying $X.XX a gallon for milk!" naysayers.

When was the last time you had to buy 30 gallons of milk?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Dude in TFA is right. We are getting robbed. Gas you're buying now was in the pipeline before Russia invaded and the per barrel price is still significantly lower than it was in '08.

They charge what they think they can get you to pay because reasons.


No, they charge you based on the oil price on the international market.

There's a clear correlation.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have stopped filling up at sam's club. Not worth the line and time. My time is work a minimum of 100 bucks an hour. Spending even 10 minutes to save 20 cents a gallon on the 16 gallons my minivan takes makes 0 sense. I just fill up at the service station near my work that always has a free pump. Can't wait until I can get something electric so I never have to visit a service station again. I am even considering an electric utv as my state allows you to license utv for on road use and my workplace is only 5 miles from my house.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Cue the "you're paying $X.XX a gallon for milk!" naysayers.

When was the last time you had to buy 30 gallons of milk?


I have very specific fetishes and quite frankly theyre none of your business, thank you.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always liked mopeds, and now that it's Spring, this seems like a good time to buy one.

wheeeeee!
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: leeksfromchichis: Why idle so long? You can turn your car off.

Because, you don't move IMMEDIATELY. When the line moves 18 farken inches the Karen behind you will be laying into her horn and  her drunk boyfriend will get his gun.

/also...it takes less gas to idle at a fuel driven car than to start it. (to a point)


Fark Karen.

Last I heard it was about a minutes worth of fuel spent idling is equivalent to just turning your car off and starting it up again.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: dv-ous: Dude in TFA is right. We are getting robbed. Gas you're buying now was in the pipeline before Russia invaded and the per barrel price is still significantly lower than it was in '08.

They charge what they think they can get you to pay because reasons.

No, they charge you based on the oil price on the international market.

There's a clear correlation.


Oil goes up = gas stations: "We need to charge what it costs to replace what is in the tanks now. It's speculative prices."

Oil goes down = gas stations: "We need to charge you for all this high-priced inventory in stock now before we can replace it with lower-priced fuel."
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: dv-ous: Dude in TFA is right. We are getting robbed. Gas you're buying now was in the pipeline before Russia invaded and the per barrel price is still significantly lower than it was in '08.

They charge what they think they can get you to pay because reasons.

No, they charge you based on the oil price on the international market.

There's a clear correlation.


Except when oil prices on the international market drops significantly, then there is a long "lag time" for prices at the pump to catch up.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, country people. Here in the city the subway still only costs $2.75, or free if you're moderately athletic.

/ And the odds of getting assaulted by a homeless person are better too!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how many people will drive 20 miles out of their way to "save" a nickel on something.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: AgentKGB: [i.imgur.com image 850x629]

I'm glad he cleared up who is going to be pitching and receiving, but could he not have also cleared up whether I'm supposed to give him gas or if he is giving me gas?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Agreed, after reading it, it sounds like it could be the old Monkey Paw, Angry Genie, or Faustian Bargain.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: Ketchuponsteak: dv-ous: Dude in TFA is right. We are getting robbed. Gas you're buying now was in the pipeline before Russia invaded and the per barrel price is still significantly lower than it was in '08.

They charge what they think they can get you to pay because reasons.

No, they charge you based on the oil price on the international market.

There's a clear correlation.

Except when oil prices on the international market drops significantly, then there is a long "lag time" for prices at the pump to catch up.


Exactly. When oil prices went negative, were any stations giving away free fuel?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Big oil price fixing ... Should be a law about that ..
 
ssa5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: One benefit of my Diesel-powered car: I can bypass the long line of people waiting to buy gasoline and zip right up to the usually-empty Diesel pump.


One benefit of the electric-powered car, I came home yesterday and plugged my car in. At 11:00 P.M. my car began to charge on off-peak rate of $.06/kw. My app tells me I have saved $199 the past 31 days, except I do not believe it is accounting for premium which my other car took. It also assumes a better gas mileage than my car got. I honestly believe my savings is now $250+/monthly at a bare minimum.

Gas prices will continue to be high, then come summer it will rise more. People will biatch and moan, talk about getting better fuel efficiency cars. Then in a year or so gas prices go down, and everyone races to get the 14/mpg truck just so we get to listen to them biatch and moan the next time gas prices rise because a fly was spotted near an oil tanker thus impacting world oil supply.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's a good idea liberals.  Go ahead and taunt the people who are now bearing the costs brought about by your green visions.  While you're at it, why not honk your Prius or Tesla horn at them, shake your head and point at them scoldingly  -it's a really great way to raise awareness and encourage honest conversations about your beliefs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Deep down, all of those blue collar type pickup truck drivers just want you to enlighten them
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I WFH and everything I need with my hybrid Toyota Camry is within 5 miles or less from my house.And even if I had to go into my company's HQ in Manhattan, I'm walking distance from my house to NJ Transit and then the subway (or simply walk).

That said, the rest of my costs, especially grocery, are going up anyway. If we still lived  in an apartment we'd be paying more energy and food costs anywhere we lived, maybe even more in NYC with it's already higher costs of doing business. But this still beats having my home bombed and my family killed.
 
NBSV
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Badmoodman: I went to my nearby Costco @9 a.m. for gas last Thursday and the two driveways into the parking lot were backed up out into 6-lane Tampa Ave., and south along Tampa almost 100 yards to the next intersection.

Fortunately I was coming from the north and just shook my head in amazement and continued on to a gas station at the corner of the above mentioned intersection. There were two cars at the pumps when I pulled in. Gas there, at that time, cost me $5.55/gal and Costco was charging $5.30/gal. People don't do the math. For 10 gallons that's only $2.50 and you aren't burning fuel idling and wasting god knows how much time.

So you are making fun of people trying to do the same thing you were trying to do and also think you'd spend 2 gallons idling.


$2.50 would be less than half a gallon. Depending on the car you might burn that half gallon waiting in line. And, factor in how much your time is worth. If it's worthless and you really want to save that money shut the car off and just push it up to the pump.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Cue the "you're paying $X.XX a gallon for milk!" naysayers.

When was the last time you had to buy 30 gallons of milk?


images.dearborn.orgView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: optikeye: leeksfromchichis: Why idle so long? You can turn your car off.

Because, you don't move IMMEDIATELY. When the line moves 18 farken inches the Karen behind you will be laying into her horn and  her drunk boyfriend will get his gun.

/also...it takes less gas to idle at a fuel driven car than to start it. (to a point)

Next time you're at a stop light or a drive thru behind a bunch of cars, pull up 4 inches and see what happens.
The person behind you will usually pull up 4 inches too. Even though they can clearly see the rest of the line isn't moving at all.
Why?  Who knows? People are dumb.


If you have friend you can coordinate with....pull up on both sides of a car.

The Slowly....put your cars into reverse. So they visually think they're moving forward.
 
