(Boing boing boing)   Bored? Why not play a game of Almost Pong, where you control the ball, not the paddles. High score proven by screen grab wins the thread   (lessmilk.com) divider line
33
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"High score proven by screen grab Photoshop wins the thread."
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wife just said "What the fark are you doing?"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got up to 13 before I got bored and president Madagascar shut down his paddle.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Imperfect Pixels: "High score proven by screen grab Photoshop wins the thread."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AAAARRGHH!
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Took me a couple of times to realize you keep tapping to "jump".  I got up to twelve and then had PTSD flashbacks of the Helicopter Game, and realized I don't have time to get sucked into this.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THis game is both infuriating and boring. BAD SUBBY!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more or less Flappy Bird.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an old Tetris-like game on the NES that had a Pong mini game.  The gag was that if you hit the buttons on the second controller, it was cause the direction and velocity of the ball to randomly change.  I trolled the shiat out of my friends with that :)
 
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: THis game is both infuriating and boring. BAD SUBBY!


You saw it described as "almost Pong", a notoriously boring game, clicked on it and were surprised it was still boring?  Subby not to blame, you need to blame yourself.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Such a stupid game.  I just played it for half an hour.  Easily.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Imperfect Pixels: "High score proven by screen grab Photoshop wins the thread."

[Fark user image image 604x406]


Apparently, the only winning move is not to play.

Dodo David
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I expected that Farkers would think of a game other than a video one when reading/hearing the word pong .
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
134 died
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No, just... no.

/5
//way too frustrating
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Use the web to get people to generate random numbers for you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: It's more or less Flappy Bird.


What else would a lonely Farker be playing with mid-afternoon, but a flappy 'bird'

/trying to make it give the finger
 
DANVLL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
just another way to abuse my keyboard
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

homeless_need_help: AAAARRGHH!


Reported for calling out a Farker by their handle
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, how did I do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: [Fark user image image 346x750]


Well, okay than.  I don't need to post my 5
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see everyone's enjoying playing with subby's balls again.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
32, the paddles get smaller
 
powhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did I win?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I might be bored, but I'm not that bored.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks, I hate it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Scored 2,147,483,647.

And then it crashed.
 
Okavango Tango
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Imperfect Pixels: "High score proven by screen grab Photoshop wins the thread."

[Fark user image 604x406]


Oh man, that's really good.  I hate to be the "one up" guy but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn it
 
