 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Famadillo)   Did you know somebody studied where we stand in the elevator?   (famadillo.com) divider line
53
    More: Strange, Human nature, Cultural studies, lot of elevators, 2005 singles, Reason, Thought, Psychology, fact of this concept  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2022 at 5:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the floor.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: On the floor.


Underachiever!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As far from the others as I can get.  Just keep reading my phone.  If anyone can make small talk go bad in 12 seconds, it's me.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this one of those 'OMG PEOPLE STUDIED STUFF I DON'T UNDERSTAND" things.
Like, OMG PEOPLE STUDIED BREAD MOLD...WTF...WHY, THEY SO DUM...I SMRT"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, it was discussed when social distancing started.  More interesting is why they're mirrored inside.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And got a $2.3 million grant to do such a thing.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did you know somebody studied where we stand in the elevator?

Sometimes you have a good reason where you stand:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Expert Wasted Entire Life Studying Anteaters
Youtube qXD9HnrNrvk
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He might know a thing or two about it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [c.tenor.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.


Unless you want the 11th floor
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to know how to best do the weight and balance to know where to add the thrusters

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have done some initial studies. my desk is on the top floor of the building so I discovered standing near the back was wise so I wasn't in everyone's way as they got off on lower floors. if I am just going to the cafe on the second floor I will camp near the door so I don't need to bump people to exit.
complicated, I know.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a funny SCTV skit with Edith Prickley (Andrea Martin), about elevator edicate, but it doesn't seem to be on YouTube.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stand in the middle, with my back against the doors, facing everyone else. The best is when you have a friend in the elevator. You can use their positioning to make it more awkward.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I do these days is after the elevator door opens and nobody's around, I enter and stop right in the middle, blocking the door. I don't turn around to face the door, I pretend to get a text message or a call and answer right in the middle. This prevents others from trying to enter the elevator until the doors close. Then when I'm all alone, that's when I turn around facing the door.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hobby: Studying people who study people who stand in elevators.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why not study why the F people try to get into the elevator before people get out?  Why? Why would you do that?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I take the stairs because I don't want to be too close to you people.  And you can all be glad for that because I'm a sweater when I've had to go up a long flight of stairs.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No, but if you hum a few bars I can fake it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

koder: Same guy:

[Fark user image 500x589]


/fist
I was gonna use that pic.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep, they are standing in an elevator.

Now cut the power,
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I clicked on the study abstract and it did not mention where people stand in elevators at all. It was concerned with visual acknowledgement and civil inattention (and deviations from norm according to group size) in elevators. In groups larger than two most people has a look at their fellow elevator riders then quickly looked at something else and minded their own farking bidness. When only two people were on an elevator together ten one of them was far more likely to be a weirdo who let his gaze linger too long, or a freak like moderator who stared at the other person for the entire ride.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like Hund's Rule for electrons, and also Urinals, the idea it to stay the hell away from others as much as possible

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.


Many of the buildings in New Orleans converted to those during the rebuilding after Katrina.

But then someone who's never been there before sees an elevator and jumps in as the doors close, and then wants you to push the button for their floor... but there isn't one, because you had to ask for a floor BEFORE you got on the elevator.

So they work, in principle, but humans are still stupid creatures of habit.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Yes, it was discussed when social distancing started.  More interesting is why they're mirrored inside.


To make the space appear larger
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KCinPA: WickerNipple: Yes, it was discussed when social distancing started.  More interesting is why they're mirrored inside.

To make the space appear larger


Then you will have the appearance of at least 3 times the occupants (assuming 3 mirrored walls).
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.


It isn't about mindlessness, it's about changing when floor-selection is performed to reduce time spent both waiting and on the elevator.

By selecting destination floors, particularly in buildings with lots of floors and lots of elevators, the system will know not only where a rider intends to go but approximately how many people are committed to a car.  The system can decide how many elevators need to run and can potentially stage elevators at key floors based on learned traffic patterns.  It could even attempt to optimize when only certain elevators serve particular floors.

I worked on and off in an 8 story building with three elevators, with only one serving the top floor, which was also the dining hall and meeting rooms.  Access to that eighth floor was a disproportionate pain in the ass, the one elevator was always slow to appear and since the seventh floor was restricted access, couldn't quickly take one of the other two to 7 and climb a single flight of stairs either.  A system that had one select floor at the lobby would've worked quite a bit better and might've even allowed the special car to drop riders at say the 5th floor to change to another car.  that probably would've been faster.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had just got off the second story on  the freight elevator and my shop steward was entering with his entourage and he said something silly to me and as the doors closed I told them I had just farted.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Why not study why the F people try to get into the elevator before people get out?  Why? Why would you do that?


because people are self-centered and selfish.

Also because elevator doors aren't open for very long and no one likes being in the doorway of an elevator when the doors are closing.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.

Unless you want the 11th floor


Share and enjoy.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I ride elevators where people don't usually ride elevators. Not in an office or apartment, think hospital, where people usually live and work on one floor but have to go to the hospital from time to time.

They stand right in the gorram middle, as close to it as as they can manage.  They don't know how to elevator.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: edicate


I had to read this about 5 times.  I get it now.  But it took a long time.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.

Many of the buildings in New Orleans converted to those during the rebuilding after Katrina.

But then someone who's never been there before sees an elevator and jumps in as the doors close, and then wants you to push the button for their floor... but there isn't one, because you had to ask for a floor BEFORE you got on the elevator.

So they work, in principle, but humans are still stupid creatures of habit.


Saw that happen in Las Vegas. We had just seen the guy on stage playing in Melissa Etheridge's band. Talked to him about the show to ease the awkwardness. It's a great idea once the public gets used to it. Once years ago we were checking out of the Tropicana, and a full elevator stopped on every floor on the way down. We tried catching the up elevator to get ahead of the herd, and if I recall, it was full too. Frigging nightmare.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.

Many of the buildings in New Orleans converted to those during the rebuilding after Katrina.

But then someone who's never been there before sees an elevator and jumps in as the doors close, and then wants you to push the button for their floor... but there isn't one, because you had to ask for a floor BEFORE you got on the elevator.

So they work, in principle, but humans are still stupid creatures of habit.


Oh...Bull Farken Shait.

It's a dang elevator. I don't need to have a mission plan all worked out before PUSHING A BUTTON ON AN  ELEVATOR stumbling from Bourbon Street in New Orleans. I don't need the lift giving me abuse.
That's not stupid...geezesfncrist.

They're lucky if people don't piss and vomit in them.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No mention of where the best place to fart is?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: danielscissorhands: edicate

I had to read this about 5 times.  I get it now.  But it took a long time.



Etiquette. Voice to text fail.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: recondite cetacean: danielscissorhands: edicate

I had to read this about 5 times.  I get it now.  But it took a long time.


Etiquette. Voice to text fail.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oops, using desktop mode on mobile phone, fail.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: Oneiros: optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.

Many of the buildings in New Orleans converted to those during the rebuilding after Katrina.

But then someone who's never been there before sees an elevator and jumps in as the doors close, and then wants you to push the button for their floor... but there isn't one, because you had to ask for a floor BEFORE you got on the elevator.

So they work, in principle, but humans are still stupid creatures of habit.

Oh...Bull Farken Shait.

It's a dang elevator. I don't need to have a mission plan all worked out before PUSHING A BUTTON ON AN  ELEVATOR stumbling from Bourbon Street in New Orleans. I don't need the lift giving me abuse.
That's not stupid...geezesfncrist.

They're lucky if people don't piss and vomit in them.


How tall are the buildings in New Orleans?

For the system where one chooses floor while in the lobby to make sense there seems to be a need for either a certain minimum number of floors and a certain minimum number of passengers.  For too few floors and two few passengers it would make sense to just do it the way it is now with a directional call button.

As an example, the local airport, PHX Sky Harbor, has something like four regularly used floors, and depending on where one is in relation to the semi-secured part of the terminal, there may be only two or three floors accessible.  Even with a huge volume of passengers and eight cars in a given bank of elevators, there are simply not enough destinations to matter very much.  The only benefit would be avoiding having to do the shuffle so people that got on first can get off at their mid-level floor, but I can only assume that passengers unfamiliar enough with the newer type of system would end up getting onto the wrong elevator anyway, so it would actually make the problem worse, not better, particularly if they don't notice the signage and make a dash for an open elevator before realizing once on board that there's no floor buttons.

In a private office building though, with potentially hundreds of employees per floor where it's the same employees day-in, day-out, they would not only benefit from floor selection (particularly when lots of employees are traveling at the same time, like shift-change and lunch) but everyone would learn the system quickly enough for it to be effective.

It could potentially also work in a hotel if the counter staff explains to the guests how the system works as a perfunctory duty when checking them in.  At a minimum, guests would know that there was something special about the elevators and that they need to pay attention when they get to the elevator lobby.
 
Goimir
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.


Power efficiency and passenger experience are mutually exclusive goals.

It's designed to go to more expensive rooms first and you know it!
 
mononymous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The most important thing in Elevator Politics is to establish dominance early.  Upon entering an empty elevator, I enter and stand close to face the door. Should the elevator open before I reach my destination floor, as the door opens, I engage in extreme unflinching eye contact with the person wishing to invade my protected space.  Only after they have made the first move, do I aquiesce to allow them into the elevator, maintaining eye contact the entire time.

Should I encounter an elevator occupied when I enter, I stand by the door, facing inward. Again, maximum eye contact. Should the door open before I reach my designated floor, I once again assert dominance by not moving until the subject is showing visible discomfort.

Don't give up one inch of conquered space, or you will be driven from your lands.  There are only winners and losers in the game of life. I am always prepared to stand my ground, even if my "second amendment" options need to be utilized.

Next time, I will discuss Freeway Politics, although many principles remain the same.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Goimir: optikeye: Some of the newer building/hotels have smart elevators.

You press your destination at a common terminal and it summons a lift specifically tailored to your designation, but with other's glomed in. So the lift isn't mindlessly going up and down...up and down all day. It optimizes the passenger experience while bringing savings for power and increasing happiness.

Power efficiency and passenger experience are mutually exclusive goals.

It's designed to go to more expensive rooms first and you know it!


I've also stayed in hotels where there was a separate set of elevators for the higher floors, so you didn't have to mix with the riff-raff.

Of course that was also the year they had both a librarian conference and an 'indoor grower's' conference booked at the same hotel in Denver.  And I suspect from my hair, they guessed wrong about what group I was with, as there was way too much partying on my floor at 2am to be a bunch of librarians.  So the riff-raft were actually the well paying folks.

/they even told me they had "upgraded" my room
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: How tall are the buildings in New Orleans?


Oh they aren't tall at all. New Orleans is in a Southern State.
Which is basically a primitive place where they use horse and buggy for transportation and women have to gather cotton for tampons.
Yes, you will get an occasional  minstrels asking you about your footwear. It's seriously like going to a third would country. They even trade sexual favors and displays for BEADS, imagine that.  Why I hear they're modernizing will soon have a fancy 'flying machine' 'airport' soon.  Boy Howdy...that iron horse will be in for tough competition when that come online.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Oops, using desktop mode on mobile phone, fail.


You are my favorite person right now.  It won't last, so enjoy it.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.