 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Thinking that meth he purchased was fake because it didn't hit him hard enough, Florida man calls police to verify authenticity and turn in his dealer   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Police, Methamphetamine, field test, Caffeine, Hernando County, Florida, Amphetamine  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2022 at 4:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
uh huh.  umm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, at least he learned it was real meth!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meth. Not even once.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought there would be no meth.  But there was.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't disrespect my child.  This is my child.  I don't sell crack.  I'm a prostitute.

Rock Refund, Officer Antonio Maldonado, COPS TV SHOW
Youtube _JkwZUk3Kng
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Surprisingly enough if you look through news archives you will find a repeating pattern of these stories. Usually it's Math or Crack.

This ones gold. Listen at 2:30

Jay Leno Dealing With The Public 3/12/2009
Youtube Yi2q0JaemsQ
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, at least he learned it was real meth!


Probably real only in the sense that there was a little bit in there with all the cut.  Which is what the usual person would figure was wrong with amateur pharma that doesn't seem to be doing much.  Meth is one of the few drugs I've seen that produces stupider junkies than your classic smack defintion
 
stuartp9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Usually it's Math or Crack.


Those algebra addicts are the worst.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: baronbloodbath: Well, at least he learned it was real meth!

Probably real only in the sense that there was a little bit in there with all the cut.  Which is what the usual person would figure was wrong with amateur pharma that doesn't seem to be doing much.  Meth is one of the few drugs I've seen that produces stupider junkies than your classic smack defintion


"I voluntarily choose to ingest chemicals stored under the sink and lose my teeth," is not a winning batch of decision making.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: Don't disrespect my child.  This is my child.  I don't sell crack.  I'm a prostitute.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_JkwZUk3Kng]


This is why I could never be a cop. Day after day, 8 hours a day, dealing with people who have shiat for brains. After a while, your own IQ would start decreasing from the constant bombardment of stupid.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: jtown: Don't disrespect my child.  This is my child.  I don't sell crack.  I'm a prostitute.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_JkwZUk3Kng]

This is why I could never be a cop. Day after day, 8 hours a day, dealing with people who have shiat for brains. After a while, your own IQ would start decreasing from the constant bombardment of stupid.


And the don't have much of an IQ to begin with.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you really want to crack them up, tell them you're raging on PCP.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We still don't know if the meth was high quality. On the other hand, the stupidity is 100% pure, top-notch, and weapons-grade.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Surprisingly enough if you look through news archives you will find a repeating pattern of these stories. Usually it's Math or Crack.

This ones gold. Listen at 2:30

[YouTube video: Jay Leno Dealing With The Public 3/12/2009]


Nothing Jay Leno has ever said could be described as gold
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jaivirtualcard: Surprisingly enough if you look through news archives you will find a repeating pattern of these stories. Usually it's Math or Crack.

This ones gold. Listen at 2:30

[YouTube video: Jay Leno Dealing With The Public 3/12/2009]

Nothing Jay Leno has ever said could be described as gold


"Why did Monica Lewinsky cross the road? Because she's a whore!"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jaivirtualcard: Surprisingly enough if you look through news archives you will find a repeating pattern of these stories. Usually it's Math or Crack.

This ones gold. Listen at 2:30

[YouTube video: Jay Leno Dealing With The Public 3/12/2009]

Nothing Jay Leno has ever said could be described as gold


I always thought he was hilarious. Unlike letterman. To each his own I guess.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: jtown: Don't disrespect my child.  This is my child.  I don't sell crack.  I'm a prostitute.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_JkwZUk3Kng]

This is why I could never be a cop. Day after day, 8 hours a day, dealing with people who have shiat for brains. After a while, your own IQ would start decreasing from the constant bombardment of stupid.


There was a department that went viral-before-viral for saying the quiet part out loud.  They rejected high IQ applicants because they figured smart people would quickly get bored with cop work.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doing meth is not normal. But on meth it is.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Making fun of a man who is concerned about the quality of drug product in his community?  This man is a hero!  He didn't take his concerns into his own hands, and he went to the authorities.

He should get a trophy for his work.  Trophy full of meth....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: zimbomba63: jtown: Don't disrespect my child.  This is my child.  I don't sell crack.  I'm a prostitute.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_JkwZUk3Kng]

This is why I could never be a cop. Day after day, 8 hours a day, dealing with people who have shiat for brains. After a while, your own IQ would start decreasing from the constant bombardment of stupid.

There was a department that went viral-before-viral for saying the quiet part out loud.  They rejected high IQ applicants because they figured smart people would quickly get bored with cop work.


I'm a retired IRS agent. When I first joined there was a hiring freeze on, so I was brought in as a temporary working in the Collection Div. I was assigned to the walk-in unit in the Chicago Loop, which was for people who had received letters about unfiled returns, money owed, etc. You can only imagine the Junior Einstein's who showed up for help. I did this for 1 whole year before the Revenue Agent hiring process reopened. I could not get out of there fast enough.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Calling the cops because your meth isn't strong enough isn't normal, but on meth it is.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He didn't turn in the dealer. Mr.Farkup couldn't provide the name or contact info for the dealer
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 386x500]


I just can't look away.  That right there is the heart and soul of some guy that figures he's about to get spontaneous red, white, and blue fireworks going off all around him it's going be that goddamn awesome
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Making fun of a man who is concerned about the quality of drug product in his community?  This man is a hero!  He didn't take his concerns into his own hands, and he went to the authorities.

He should get a trophy for his work.  Trophy full of meth....

[Fark user image 425x425]


It would have helped if he'd had a better description of the dealer than "some dude I met in a bar."

I'm sure he'd accept the trophy anyway.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're going to do this, why not take a tiny bit and put it in another little baggie and hide the big baggie somewhere not on your person.
Throw the little baggie on the ground and tell the cops you noticed it and are concerned that some child might pick it up in case it's meth.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.