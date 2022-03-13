 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Russia kills American journalist in Ukraine, throwing out the rules of war   (mediaite.com) divider line
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not Nam.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And yet a certain orange shiatgibbon will applaud this.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do we have to wait til the Ides of March?

/sooner would be better.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think they've ever owned a copy.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Oh, how upsetting. Hahaha"

headtopics.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nuke the f*ckers.

Based on the complete incompetence of the Russian military's conventional forces, I'd wager that fewer than 1% of their missiles would actually manage to leave the silos.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that's weird. They'd been so conscientious about not committing war crimes until this point...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nothing happened when Russia blew maternity hospital so don't expect anything different with this.
 
Mouser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are rules in war?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tucker might wanna lay low for a while, in case we decide to respond in kind.
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rules don't mean shiat when only one side abides by them.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with all the other war crimes they've committed in the last two and a half weeks.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A martyr to freedom and truth.
 
Mouser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: And yet a certain orange shiatgibbon will applaud this.


Repeating the Big Lie will not make it less of a lie.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wage0048: Nuke the f*ckers.


Why?  We don't nuke the Saudis when they do it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
War journalists die all the time.

It's because they are where the war is.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mouser: There are rules in war?


Over the line Mouser! Mark it zero! This isn't Nam. There are rules.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: And yet a certain orange shiatgibbon will applaud this.


TWO POSTS IN, dude.

Let it go.  We ALL hate him, okay?  We don't need to mention him in every goddamn thread.  Just assume it's implied and move on.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mouser: There are rules in war?


The only rules are: If it moves, kill it. If it is still moving, kill it again, you didn't kill it enough the first time. And if it stops moving, kill it one more time, it might only be playing dead.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wage0048: Nuke the f*ckers.

Based on the complete incompetence of the Russian military's conventional forces, I'd wager that fewer than 1% of their missiles would actually manage to leave the silos.


I'd rather not take that chance.  It could be that Putin has thrown most of the military budget at the nukes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was he targeted. Or was he in a war zone?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mouser: There are rules in war?


Just one... the more you care about winning, the less you care about everything else.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
he should have ducked
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He should have had a paywall in front of him. Probably 100,000 rubles a month after you convert to USD.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: Mouser: There are rules in war?

The only rules are: If it moves, kill it. If it is still moving, kill it again, you didn't kill it enough the first time. And if it stops moving, kill it one more time, it might only be playing dead.


It's only supposed to be a double tap.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Being in or near a firefight is a good way to get killed, them's the breaks.  I'm sure that he knew the risks and chose accordingly.  It's probable that the Russians didn't even know he was a journalist.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They never cared about "the rules of war", subby. They were bombing hospitals just a few days ago.

Russia is trash and Putin's the trash commander. I'm surprised he doesn't give his pressers by leaping out of a garbage can with a podium next to it.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Tucker might wanna lay low for a while, in case we decide to respond in kind.


Please... Tucker will blame the journalist. Not kidding.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pounddawg: Ides of March


2 days to go.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And because Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons in response to any sort of Western retaliation,
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wage0048: Nuke the f*ckers.

Based on the complete incompetence of the Russian military's conventional forces, I'd wager that fewer than 1% of their missiles would actually manage to leave the silos.


I live in NYC. Come here for some sun when that happens.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Being in or near a firefight is a good way to get killed, them's the breaks.  I'm sure that he knew the risks and chose accordingly.  It's probable that the Russians didn't even know he was a journalist.



Right. And a bunch of Russian tanks and helicopters accidentally slipped and fell into Ukraine, too.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should send Tucker over and duck tape him to things they want to protect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
