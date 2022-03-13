 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGAL 8)   More that 70 vehicle owners in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania agree: all-season radials are adequate for any snowy driving conditions   (wgal.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, WGAL, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, latest breaking updates, Hearst Television Inc., Hearst Television, News, Cumberland County crash  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2022 at 1:38 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that would have sucked to been in. That's not too far from where I live.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not the tires, it's knowing how to drive in those kinds of conditions.

Too many people believe they can drive at regular speeds because they have tires or 4x or AWD.  Slow down and treat the road with respect.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: It's not the tires, it's knowing how to drive in those kinds of conditions.

Too many people believe they can drive at regular speeds because they have tires or 4x or AWD.  Slow down and treat the road with respect.


Or, we can drive like Americans - and just be surprised when we crash.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grew up in Michigan - never owned snow tires.  They're nice to have about 3 days each year.  The days that, if you grew up in Michigan, you just stay home.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vegasj
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I lived in PA I was really surprised how many people thought a FWD vehicle & all season tires was ok.

While they lived up a steep hill that wouldn't get plowed until noon....
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.