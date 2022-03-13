 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 13 is 'elucidate' as in: "In spite of professing my love for Lucy Lawless, I have yet to get elucidate"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy crap I finally figured out who writes these submissions!  It's Kevin Sorbo!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember watching the Spartacus series on Starz... very fond mammaries, errr, memories!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 275x183]


Seems like she'd be into pegging.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Y'know how I can tell Subs didn't read the definition?

Lucid. LOO-sid. Not LOO-see-(date). That was the biggest stretch yet.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 640x360]


Subby, you got some 'splainin to do!
 
lurkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 275x183]

Seems like she'd be into pegging.


There's five gals at the ranch outside Reno that look just like her.
I'm sure they'll oblige ya, but it's extra.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Holy crap I finally figured out who writes these submissions!  It's Kevin Sorbo!


it's probably drew. worst one ever
 
