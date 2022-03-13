 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: "You'll never believe this, but there I was..."
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw a kid run a stop sign on his bike and get hit by a car. kid died. it happened fast, the bike was stuck under the car and sparked for the block it took the car to stop. it was messy and sad, can only describe it as major head trauma. the driver was just bawling though it wasn't her fault. I wish I hadn't seen that.
not such a cool story I guess. sorry. just trying to start this off.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

the pipes the pipes the pipes are...mmm...talking. yeah, that was it
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
just as the sun came up
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The orchid finding the Pine is the best that could be said. At least it had the encouragement of the skylight
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Inna Hollywood movieeee
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
and they're still gabbling like capotoline geese.
/ the pipes
 
KingKauff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse...
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
... washing my car, today.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You'll never believe this, but there I was, on my front porch at about 10pm on a muggy summer night in Ohio in 1988, roughly 10 miles from Rickenbacker Air Force Base. I was just playing with my M.U.C.S.L.E. men as I was wont to do at the time, when suddenly this extremely dark, almost triangle shaped UFO flew directly over my house. I about shiat my pants. I got excited and immediately drew a picture of it. I told all my friends and family, and of course nobody believed me and laughed at me. For the next 3 years I knew for sure I had seen aliens, and nobody cared. It was burned into my memory. Then one fateful day in 1991 as I was at a friend's house, and his dad was watching the news. I looked up on the TV and was SHOCKED as there was a video of my UFO on the TV. Exactly how I remembered it. Only it wasn't a UFO at all. Turns out, it was the USAF Stealth Bomber.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Dear Penthouse...


Strange you mention that. When I took my HS cruise in the mid 1980's with dozens of my classmates, the hottest girl in the school decided to hook up with me for the week. We never really spoke or had anything to do with each other before the cruise, in school or anywhere else. On the cruise, she hung around her friends during the day and we barely acknowledged each other. At night, we would hook up like rabbits in mating season for hours. After the cruise, we haven't spoken since. She was at a few of the class reunions, as I remember, but we didn't speak.

The week on the boat was awesome and bewildering
 
