(Guardian) Hero Zelenskyy: Invaders cannot conquer us. Sunday, March 13 Ukraine war thread
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's hope it greens this time.
 
kasmel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.


What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kasmel: OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.

What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?


View Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kasmel: OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.

What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?


Wasn't me.

I just want a daily thread till this thing slows down.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The military base in Lviv likely has significant foreign military trainers.
Wouldn't be surprised if the west hits back violently within a level of deniability.

Something worth mentioning.
The reason so many Russian commanders have been killed is because they keep calling Moscow for further orders.
They basically put a neon beacon on their heads with every transmission. The western nations are intercepting ALL their communications. No doubt about it.
And every time they call home, their location gets passed on to the Ukrainian ground force.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: kasmel: OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.

What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?

View Full Size


You're officially our Supreme leader.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad news:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/russian-attack-on-ukrainian-base-near-polish-border-leaves-35-dead-regional-governor-1.4825577

At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military training ground near the Polish border on Sunday, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said in a statement.
Foreign military instructors have previously worked at the base, Ukraine said. It was not clear whether any were there at the time.
Mr Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired about 30 rockets at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, adding that some were intercepted before they hit.
The 360sq km (140 square-mile) facility less than 25km (15 miles) from the Polish border, is one Ukraine's biggest and the largest in the western part of the country.
The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the reported missile strike so close to the border with Nato, and a short video briefing by Russia's defence ministry spokesman on Sunday made no mention of such an attack.
Nineteen ambulances with sirens on were seen by Reuters driving from the direction of the Yaroviv facility after the reported strike and black smoke rose from the area.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify exactly what had happened at the base.
"Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified," Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an online post.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: kasmel: OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.

What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?

View Full Size


You know, for how cheesy the costume was, and terrible the show it came from was, the transition to rolling the ball down the hill was executed pretty dang well. On the cheap no doubt about it, but still, as a transition shot to the rally-polly rubber ball down the hill, that was pretty clean.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was getting worried. I figured the lack of threads meant everyone has gotten "bored" of what is happening, and had resigned Ukraine to fall under a slow death to Russia.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size



Give them what they need to blow the terrorists out of the water

/won't be WWIII
//guarantee
///bye USSR jr
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we were just talking to a Ukrainian refugee about staying with us for a bit.

I dunno if this family is typical, but it sounds like they are all basically assuming anyone left in Ukraine will die (and they regard this as a genuinely viable option, if they have a chance to taking some invaders with them).  We'll be left with a massive Ukrainian diaspora through Europe (and the huge problems that will entail) and an empty Ukraine resettled with Russians.
 
August11
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Redh8t: The military base in Lviv likely has significant foreign military trainers.
Wouldn't be surprised if the west hits back violently within a level of deniability.

Something worth mentioning.
The reason so many Russian commanders have been killed is because they keep calling Moscow for further orders.
They basically put a neon beacon on their heads with every transmission. The western nations are intercepting ALL their communications. No doubt about it.
And every time they call home, their location gets passed on to the Ukrainian ground force.


Source?
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kasmel: OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.

What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?


This is what fark is now. To try and get them to do otherwise is seen as an attack on the site.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Redh8t: The military base in Lviv likely has significant foreign military trainers.
Wouldn't be surprised if the west hits back violently within a level of deniability.

Something worth mentioning.
The reason so many Russian commanders have been killed is because they keep calling Moscow for further orders.
They basically put a neon beacon on their heads with every transmission. The western nations are intercepting ALL their communications. No doubt about it.
And every time they call home, their location gets passed on to the Ukrainian ground force.


well why don't you tell everybody? loose lips sink ships comrade.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: kasmel: OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.

What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?

View Full Size


...the...fark?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

August11: Redh8t: The military base in Lviv likely has significant foreign military trainers.
Wouldn't be surprised if the west hits back violently within a level of deniability.

Something worth mentioning.
The reason so many Russian commanders have been killed is because they keep calling Moscow for further orders.
They basically put a neon beacon on their heads with every transmission. The western nations are intercepting ALL their communications. No doubt about it.
And every time they call home, their location gets passed on to the Ukrainian ground force.

Source?


Method?
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Redh8t: The military base in Lviv likely has significant foreign military trainers.
Wouldn't be surprised if the west hits back violently within a level of deniability.

Something worth mentioning.
The reason so many Russian commanders have been killed is because they keep calling Moscow for further orders.
They basically put a neon beacon on their heads with every transmission. The western nations are intercepting ALL their communications. No doubt about it.
And every time they call home, their location gets passed on to the Ukrainian ground force.

well why don't you tell everybody? loose lips sink ships comrade.


You think they don't know?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Redh8t: The military base in Lviv


I think you mean LIX. And stop being fancy; just write "59". Geez.
 
twocent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only in human misery can Russia's "greatness" be measured.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the spirit never dies, as Masterplan said. Never give up, Never Give In. Godspeed Ukraine.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brax33: sinko swimo: Redh8t: The military base in Lviv likely has significant foreign military trainers.
Wouldn't be surprised if the west hits back violently within a level of deniability.

Something worth mentioning.
The reason so many Russian commanders have been killed is because they keep calling Moscow for further orders.
They basically put a neon beacon on their heads with every transmission. The western nations are intercepting ALL their communications. No doubt about it.
And every time they call home, their location gets passed on to the Ukrainian ground force.

well why don't you tell everybody? loose lips sink ships comrade.

You think they don't know?


Well they do now.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: [cityu.edu image 436x249]


/won't be WWIII
//guarantee
///bye USSR jr


This conflict is proceeding with almost clock like precision into a direct NATO-Russia military confrontation.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Norad: OhioUGrad: [cityu.edu image 436x249]


/won't be WWIII
//guarantee
///bye USSR jr

This conflict is proceeding with almost clock like precision into a direct NATO-Russia military confrontation.


Yeah it sure seems to be right on schedule.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/666_mancer/status/1502986024816943107?t=o5YEuuHwueu6EAv8jOkKtQ&s=19

NYT journalist Brent Renaud killed by Russian shelling.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.


Followed by every other government within the former USSR boundaries, followed by anyone else Putin (or his successor) needs to keep his home economy going a bit longer while he and a handful of other leeches bleed it dry.

Anybody who deals with Russia is dealing with a political entity that will eventually come after them, and is comfortable threatening them with nuclear annihilation if they don't submit.

We should not just be sanctioning Russia, we should be trying to assassinate Putin and the other major  oligarchs.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.


View Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Well, we were just talking to a Ukrainian refugee about staying with us for a bit.

I dunno if this family is typical, but it sounds like they are all basically assuming anyone left in Ukraine will die (and they regard this as a genuinely viable option, if they have a chance to taking some invaders with them).  We'll be left with a massive Ukrainian diaspora through Europe (and the huge problems that will entail) and an empty Ukraine resettled with Russians.


That's what happened to the jews.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: sunsetlamp: Well, we were just talking to a Ukrainian refugee about staying with us for a bit.

I dunno if this family is typical, but it sounds like they are all basically assuming anyone left in Ukraine will die (and they regard this as a genuinely viable option, if they have a chance to taking some invaders with them).  We'll be left with a massive Ukrainian diaspora through Europe (and the huge problems that will entail) and an empty Ukraine resettled with Russians.

That's what happened to the jews.


Never again. . . well maybe just one more time.   And it will probably involve stealing land from people who had nothing to do with it too.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

View Full Size


You make flowers angry.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
again subby, thanks for spelling his name correctly which so many people fail to do.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: hoodiowithtudio: sunsetlamp: Well, we were just talking to a Ukrainian refugee about staying with us for a bit.

I dunno if this family is typical, but it sounds like they are all basically assuming anyone left in Ukraine will die (and they regard this as a genuinely viable option, if they have a chance to taking some invaders with them).  We'll be left with a massive Ukrainian diaspora through Europe (and the huge problems that will entail) and an empty Ukraine resettled with Russians.

That's what happened to the jews.

Never again. . . well maybe just one more time.   And it will probably involve stealing land from people who had nothing to do with it too.


I meant two thousand years ago.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chucknasty: again subby, thanks for spelling his name correctly which so many people fail to do.


Shouldn't it be Зеленський?

/technically is the best kind of correct
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: kasmel: OptimisticCynicism: Let's hope it greens this time.

What is this madness?

Why link to the tweet of the article instead of the article?

This is what fark is now. To try and get them to do otherwise is seen as an attack on the site.


It's not news, it's tweets.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I struggle to think of any great leader whose greatness comes from trying to recreate the past.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.

View Full Size


I actually didn't recognize  you yesterday as you shilled the standard Republican talking points and thought you were just a boilerplate conservative until someone reminded me you were a True Progressive. It's funny how you say the exact same things as Tucker Carlson.

Sincerely, a CENTRIST!  (audience boos)
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: chucknasty: again subby, thanks for spelling his name correctly which so many people fail to do.

Shouldn't it be Зеленський?

/technically is the best kind of correct


yeah but I think the Cyrillic would be lost in a headline. the extra y reminds me of the Mickey Mouse song. that guy is a bad ass with balls of brass and deserves the extra y. y? because he's awesome in the face of this.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.

View Full Size

I actually didn't recognize  you yesterday as you shilled the standard Republican talking points and thought you were just a boilerplate conservative until someone reminded me you were a True Progressive. It's funny how you say the exact same things as Tucker Carlson.

Sincerely, a CENTRIST!  (audience boos)


Your reality must be a fascinating place when you make it up as you go.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chucknasty: again subby, thanks for spelling his name correctly which so many people fail to do.


View Full Size
View Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

View Full Size


If true, the snipers can get him as well.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.

View Full Size

I actually didn't recognize  you yesterday as you shilled the standard Republican talking points and thought you were just a boilerplate conservative until someone reminded me you were a True Progressive. It's funny how you say the exact same things as Tucker Carlson.

Sincerely, a CENTRIST!  (audience boos)

Your reality must be a fascinating place when you make it up as you go.


And the time Biden STOLE the nomination from Bernie by getting more votes just so he could not send you the $2,000 check you were entitled to (Kamala laughs).
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

View Full Size


https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/03/jihadis-idlib-bash-chechen-leader-ramzan-kadyrov-role-ukraine-war

A boogeyman who likes to lead from the back and get butt slaps and head pats from Putin.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

View Full Size



Ramzan Kadyrov anagram:  Ran Vodka Army
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.

View Full Size

I actually didn't recognize  you yesterday as you shilled the standard Republican talking points and thought you were just a boilerplate conservative until someone reminded me you were a True Progressive. It's funny how you say the exact same things as Tucker Carlson.

Sincerely, a CENTRIST!  (audience boos)

Your reality must be a fascinating place when you make it up as you go.

And the time Biden STOLE the nomination from Bernie by getting more votes just so he could not send you the $2,000 check you were entitled to (Kamala laughs).


Could you 2 go get a room somewhere and get....whatever the hell this is out of the thread?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Ukraine should just give up and let Putin do whatever he wants to them or else Putin will do whatever he wants to them.

Sincerely, a True Progressive.

View Full Size

I actually didn't recognize  you yesterday as you shilled the standard Republican talking points and thought you were just a boilerplate conservative until someone reminded me you were a True Progressive. It's funny how you say the exact same things as Tucker Carlson.

Sincerely, a CENTRIST!  (audience boos)

Your reality must be a fascinating place when you make it up as you go.

And the time Biden STOLE the nomination from Bernie by getting more votes just so he could not send you the $2,000 check you were entitled to (Kamala laughs).


A little early for your brunch mimosas ain't it?
 
Zenith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

View Full Size


He's come to join in all the war crimes fun and games.
 
