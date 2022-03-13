 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   The walls are closing in on everything, some would have you believe, or maybe not. Evening Ukraine discussion thread. Short attention span edition   (cbsnews.com) divider line
91
    More: Live, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian forces, Ukraine, important port city of Mariupol, Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials, CBS News  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Mar 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1502882125250449417?s=21

⚡Russian forces fire at least eight missiles at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security military training base in Lviv Oblast early on March 13, according to the Lviv regional administration.
No information about casualties has been reported yet.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Білка!
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this is doing is showing the entire world how overrated Russia's military is.

They're having to resort to calling upon volunteers from other countries bc they're losing so badly.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?


It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the tankies start sowing FUD, we pause for this bit o' nerdery

Colonel Brekhov, who commanded the USSR's counterpart to GI Joe, hailed from Odessa.

I wonder where his loyalty would lie in this conflict?

/ Oktober Guard, go f*ck yourself
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: All this is doing is showing the entire world how overrated Russia's military is.

They're having to resort to calling upon volunteers from other countries bc they're losing so badly.


Seriously. If it does go nuclear, there's a nonzero chance they forget to open the silos before launching.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1502888898363596807?s=21

RFE/RL: Morgues in Belarus fill up with the bodies of Russian soldiers, locals say.
Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine are being brought by truck to the morgues and then sent back to Russia by train or plane, according to residents who talked to RFE/RL.

[next tweet]

The morgues in Belarusian cities of Mozyr, Homel and Naroulia are reportedly full.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Ukraine! Give those Russians hell. Make them pay for every inch, every millimeter.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?

It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay


Was Timmies closed? WTF?
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?


No Chicken Kiev?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Before the tankies start sowing FUD, we pause for this bit o' nerdery

Colonel Brekhov, who commanded the USSR's counterpart to GI Joe, hailed from Odessa.

I wonder where his loyalty would lie in this conflict?

/ Oktober Guard, go f*ck yourself


Putin is, from what little I've gleaned, a Stalinist. Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians. It seems logical he would only promote those with the same idealism through the ranks.
 
berylman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just 2 more days til' the Ides of March. C'mon explosive tracksuit you are only hope. I've gone all chips in on this
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At this point, every one against the Russian terrorist attack just aim their missiles at Russia and say: "blink biatch"

I am so sick of this shiat, so sick of these wannabe dictators, so sick of this shiat happening in the US. Knock these farkers out in grade school and they won't be around.

They are paper bullies who don't care until their own lips bleed.
 
nullptr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: All this is doing is showing the entire world how overrated Russia's military is.

They're having to resort to calling upon volunteers from other countries bc they're losing so badly.


Sad part is I'm sure Assad's army is much more experienced and trained than Russian troops.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CrazyUncle: Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.


Yeah, that's the smart idea.
 
mysha
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does Russia want a jihad launched against it? Because bombing mosques is a good way to have a jihad launched against you.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: All this is doing is showing the entire world how overrated Russia's military is.

They're having to resort to calling upon volunteers from other countries bc they're losing so badly.


Yeah.

Looking for that gray cloud on a sunny day; I could see where hopefully Ukraine is victorious but the NRA is given the best talking points ever. Such as, "See when everyone is armed invasion isn't worth the effort to anyone."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

berylman: Just 2 more days til' the Ides of March. C'mon explosive tracksuit you are only hope. I've gone all chips in on this


You...put money...on explosive track suit!?

You may be a good contestant for my new game show! Just give me money and I'll tell you if you won! It's that easy.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: At this point, every one against the Russian terrorist attack just aim their missiles at Russia and say: "blink biatch"

I am so sick of this shiat, so sick of these wannabe dictators, so sick of this shiat happening in the US. Knock these farkers out in grade school and they won't be around.

They are paper bullies who don't care until their own lips bleed.


To add:

Russia could try to launch just ONE nuclear weapon on anyone and at this point, not only would every weapons system make sure it never made it far out of Russia, but Russia would be a pile of ash in about 20 minutes from everyone else (even not so friendly) nuking that shiathole.

Bring it on biatch.

/red states take notice
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Misch: cameroncrazy1984: alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?

It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay

Was Timmies closed? WTF?


Timmy H's is a shadow of what it used to be.  Not worth going to anymore, and their coffee was always disgusting.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Misch: cameroncrazy1984: alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?

It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay

Was Timmies closed? WTF?


No, unfortunately
 
mysha
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, if the Saudis and UAE increase their oil output, the price of oil falls, cutting even deeper into Russia's oil revenue.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.

Yeah, that's the smart idea.


So you like living in fear everytime someone threatens nukes?  Cuz I don't.  I see Putin like I see lil Kim.  All talk with the nuke threat. I don't anyone in the Russian military will launch cuz it's good bye country.  And best Korea?  All BS all the time.  Putin ain't gonna do shait.  You know it. I know it.  Everyone knows it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wobambo: The Official Fark Cajun: All this is doing is showing the entire world how overrated Russia's military is.

They're having to resort to calling upon volunteers from other countries bc they're losing so badly.

Seriously. If it does go nuclear, there's a nonzero chance they forget to open the silos before launching.


That would be farking amazing.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: berylman: Just 2 more days til' the Ides of March. C'mon explosive tracksuit you are only hope. I've gone all chips in on this

You...put money...on explosive track suit!?

You may be a good contestant for my new game show! Just give me money and I'll tell you if you won! It's that easy.


He's probably just being colorful. More likely it's a bet that a deadly tracksuit will be involved, explodey or not.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This guy has some very interesting logic behind his opinion that not only could Ukraine prevail but could end up taking over Russia.

https://www.americanpurpose.com/articles/preparing-for-defeat/
 
Juc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mofa: iheartscotch: berylman: Just 2 more days til' the Ides of March. C'mon explosive tracksuit you are only hope. I've gone all chips in on this

You...put money...on explosive track suit!?

You may be a good contestant for my new game show! Just give me money and I'll tell you if you won! It's that easy.

He's probably just being colorful. More likely it's a bet that a deadly tracksuit will be involved, explodey or not.


it's russia, how do you NOT bet on a tracksuit?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like to think that most people who lived under the communist regime thought it totally sucked, including the engineers that built the nukes for the USSR. So much so that when they designed these things maybe they left out a few steps, or a few parts. Or maybe the missiles were built completely and inspected by government watch dogs, then as soon as they were gone maybe someone takes off a few pieces. Small parts. But large enough to make the thing fail. Sneak them out in a briefcase or something, maybe they're walking home and they pass a dump on the way, open the briefcase, and toss the parts over the fence into the dump. A few loose lugnuts here and there maybe.

However many years later it is, Russia tries to use that missile, and the thing farts itself to death inside the tube, irradiating everyone and everything inside.

/A guy can dream
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Putin is, from what little I've gleaned, a Stalinist. Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians. It seems logical he would only promote those with the same idealism through the ranks.


Sure, but no one ever talks about how Zelensky is a Stalinist too.

He's all about Stalinst invasion force outside Kyiv until they run out of fuel and rations.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Misch: cameroncrazy1984: alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?

It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay

Was Timmies closed? WTF?

Timmy H's is a shadow of what it used to be.  Not worth going to anymore, and their coffee was always disgusting.


That's what happens when you let a national treasure get bought by Burger King
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: OhioUGrad: At this point, every one against the Russian terrorist attack just aim their missiles at Russia and say: "blink biatch"

I am so sick of this shiat, so sick of these wannabe dictators, so sick of this shiat happening in the US. Knock these farkers out in grade school and they won't be around.

They are paper bullies who don't care until their own lips bleed.

To add:

Russia could try to launch just ONE nuclear weapon on anyone and at this point, not only would every weapons system make sure it never made it far out of Russia, but Russia would be a pile of ash in about 20 minutes from everyone else (even not so friendly) nuking that shiathole.

Bring it on biatch.

/red states take notice


You just made that up, didn't you?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CrazyUncle: Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.

Yeah, that's the smart idea.

So you like living in fear everytime someone threatens nukes?  Cuz I don't.  I see Putin like I see lil Kim.  All talk with the nuke threat. I don't anyone in the Russian military will launch cuz it's good bye country.  And best Korea?  All BS all the time.  Putin ain't gonna do shait.  You know it. I know it.  Everyone knows it.


Sheesh.  Obama ignored Kim for 8 years.  They don't do anything but make noise.  Putin has actual functioning nukes (although the number of working bombs is up to question).  Awesome seeing farkers turning i to warmongers though.  Hate to say it, but in a global economy and politics, there will be collateral damage.  I hope Ukraine can hold e
Their own, and so far they may be doing so (who knows how much is propaganda?).
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

[ID: Retweet by The Intel Crab. Quote tweet by @pmakela1. Text: Two seater jet shot down in Ukraine. Tweet by @GirkinGirkin. Text, Google translation from Russian to English: raisin. Screenshot of a video of a plane on fire with a long smoke trail across the sky. A pine tree and telephone lines are in the foreground.]
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine would stand a much better chance with those Polish Migs Biden blocked.

Honestly you would think he is on Putin's side.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.

Yeah, that's the smart idea.

So you like living in fear everytime someone threatens nukes?  Cuz I don't.  I see Putin like I see lil Kim.  All talk with the nuke threat. I don't anyone in the Russian military will launch cuz it's good bye country.  And best Korea?  All BS all the time.  Putin ain't gonna do shait.  You know it. I know it.  Everyone knows it.

Sheesh.  Obama ignored Kim for 8 years.  They don't do anything but make noise.  Putin has actual functioning nukes (although the number of working bombs is up to question).  Awesome seeing farkers turning i to warmongers though.  Hate to say it, but in a global economy and politics, there will be collateral damage.  I hope Ukraine can hold e
Their own, and so far they may be doing so (who knows how much is propaganda?).


The fact that the propaganda is so *heavily* in favor of Ukraine means Russia isn't doing well. It may not be as spectacular as the Ukrainians claim, but there's only so much BS you can sling before someone calls your ass out.

And the whole damn world is calling Russia out.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.

Yeah, that's the smart idea.

So you like living in fear everytime someone threatens nukes?  Cuz I don't.  I see Putin like I see lil Kim.  All talk with the nuke threat. I don't anyone in the Russian military will launch cuz it's good bye country.  And best Korea?  All BS all the time.  Putin ain't gonna do shait.  You know it. I know it.  Everyone knows it.

Sheesh.  Obama ignored Kim for 8 years.  They don't do anything but make noise.  Putin has actual functioning nukes (although the number of working bombs is up to question).  Awesome seeing farkers turning i to warmongers though.


They never stopped.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This guy has some very interesting logic behind his opinion that not only could Ukraine prevail but could end up taking over Russia.

https://www.americanpurpose.com/articles/preparing-for-defeat/


It's like the most Slavic game of Othello.
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

twistedsteel5252: Dr Jack Badofsky: Misch: cameroncrazy1984: alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?

It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay

Was Timmies closed? WTF?

Timmy H's is a shadow of what it used to be.  Not worth going to anymore, and their coffee was always disgusting.

That's what happens when you let a national treasure get bought by Burger King


when they changed their coffee supplier to crap coffee and mcdonalds picked 'up the old supplier is when it went bizzarro world for me.
they don't even fry the doughnuts in their stores any more at least around here
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia playing chicken with the Polish border:

https://twitter.com/intelcrab/status/1502895538206822407?s=21

IF confirmed, this morning's airstrikes on #Yavoriv mark a huge shift west for Russian air force operations.
Training facility was less than 10 km from the border with Poland. The risk for accident/miscalculation is dangerously high with stunts like this.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peki: Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.

Yeah, that's the smart idea.

So you like living in fear everytime someone threatens nukes?  Cuz I don't.  I see Putin like I see lil Kim.  All talk with the nuke threat. I don't anyone in the Russian military will launch cuz it's good bye country.  And best Korea?  All BS all the time.  Putin ain't gonna do shait.  You know it. I know it.  Everyone knows it.

Sheesh.  Obama ignored Kim for 8 years.  They don't do anything but make noise.  Putin has actual functioning nukes (although the number of working bombs is up to question).  Awesome seeing farkers turning i to warmongers though.  Hate to say it, but in a global economy and politics, there will be collateral damage.  I hope Ukraine can hold e
Their own, and so far they may be doing so (who knows how much is propaganda?).

The fact that the propaganda is so *heavily* in favor of Ukraine means Russia isn't doing well. It may not be as spectacular as the Ukrainians claim, but there's only so much BS you can sling before someone calls your ass out.

And the whole damn world is calling Russia out.


I hope you're right, because that would reduce the scale of how actually dangerous Russia is, and put them in the same guise as North Korea.  But, they still.have that foggy veil of a nuclear aresnal.that is not well known as far as its potency.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nullptr: The Official Fark Cajun: All this is doing is showing the entire world how overrated Russia's military is.

They're having to resort to calling upon volunteers from other countries bc they're losing so badly.

Sad part is I'm sure Assad's army is much more experienced and trained than Russian troops.


And yet, Assad has not been rushing to support his comrade, I think that is telling.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Juc: mofa: iheartscotch: berylman: Just 2 more days til' the Ides of March. C'mon explosive tracksuit you are only hope. I've gone all chips in on this

You...put money...on explosive track suit!?

You may be a good contestant for my new game show! Just give me money and I'll tell you if you won! It's that easy.

He's probably just being colorful. More likely it's a bet that a deadly tracksuit will be involved, explodey or not.

it's russia, how do you NOT bet on a tracksuit?


Because Putin cannot wear shirts for medical reasons?
 
alice_600
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Misch: cameroncrazy1984: alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?

It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay

Was Timmies closed? WTF?

Timmy H's is a shadow of what it used to be.  Not worth going to anymore, and their coffee was always disgusting.


Love Paczkis! There is polish restaurant near where I live that makes them fresh on Fat Tuesday. I love'm and on fat tuesday eat a whole box of the cream filled ones.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Peki: Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Dr Jack Badofsky: CrazyUncle: Fark it.  Invade Russia and end this.  We can't live with nuclear terror everytime a dictator gets a hard on.  Time to end this threat and show the world, you play the nuke card, you get the "eliminate your country card."
/So tired of this balance of terror.

Yeah, that's the smart idea.

So you like living in fear everytime someone threatens nukes?  Cuz I don't.  I see Putin like I see lil Kim.  All talk with the nuke threat. I don't anyone in the Russian military will launch cuz it's good bye country.  And best Korea?  All BS all the time.  Putin ain't gonna do shait.  You know it. I know it.  Everyone knows it.

Sheesh.  Obama ignored Kim for 8 years.  They don't do anything but make noise.  Putin has actual functioning nukes (although the number of working bombs is up to question).  Awesome seeing farkers turning i to warmongers though.  Hate to say it, but in a global economy and politics, there will be collateral damage.  I hope Ukraine can hold e
Their own, and so far they may be doing so (who knows how much is propaganda?).

The fact that the propaganda is so *heavily* in favor of Ukraine means Russia isn't doing well. It may not be as spectacular as the Ukrainians claim, but there's only so much BS you can sling before someone calls your ass out.

And the whole damn world is calling Russia out.

I hope you're right, because that would reduce the scale of how actually dangerous Russia is, and put them in the same guise as North Korea.  But, they still.have that foggy veil of a nuclear aresnal.that is not well known as far as its potency.


Yeah well, catch me on another thread for my opinion of that. Lol
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: farkitallletitend: Putin is, from what little I've gleaned, a Stalinist. Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians. It seems logical he would only promote those with the same idealism through the ranks.

Sure, but no one ever talks about how Zelensky is a Stalinist too.

He's all about Stalinst invasion force outside Kyiv until they run out of fuel and rations.


You have no idea what Stalinist means, do you?
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Parthenogenetic: Before the tankies start sowing FUD, we pause for this bit o' nerdery

Colonel Brekhov, who commanded the USSR's counterpart to GI Joe, hailed from Odessa.

I wonder where his loyalty would lie in this conflict?

/ Oktober Guard, go f*ck yourself

Putin is, from what little I've gleaned, a Stalinist. Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians. It seems logical he would only promote those with the same idealism through the ranks.


He is siloviki. Career secret police.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Juc: twistedsteel5252: Dr Jack Badofsky: Misch: cameroncrazy1984: alice_600: Hey Everyone I got the coffee brewed who brought the donuts and assorted breakfast pastries?

It's Lent in Buffalo so all I could find were paczki. Hope that's okay

Was Timmies closed? WTF?

Timmy H's is a shadow of what it used to be.  Not worth going to anymore, and their coffee was always disgusting.

That's what happens when you let a national treasure get bought by Burger King

when they changed their coffee supplier to crap coffee and mcdonalds picked 'up the old supplier is when it went bizzarro world for me.
they don't even fry the doughnuts in their stores any more at least around here


I was recently at a th during a night shift. I got in line at 7am and thought I'd get a dozen for the office.

They were out of doughnuts.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.