Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 880: "A-Round the Bend". Details and rules in first post.
23
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: A-Round the Bend

Description: Show us things that are round or have bends.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A round water bowl that's frozen over
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Fox Squirrel with a bend in its tail on a grapevine with a bend.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fox Squirrel with a bend in its tail.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


According to a display that I saw at the Sydney Opera House, if all of the scallops of the roof are put together, they create a sphere.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another from Arches NP.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0728 (1) by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0152 (2) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/tri-colored heron
//Carolina Beach, NC
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Under The Dome


Light painting with a flashlight on a string and a colored filter in front of the lens.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After the Storm


A round rainbow over a bend in the road.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This Diamond Ring


Solar Eclipse, August 2017
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

French Horn Rotor by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So many bends....
Fark user imageView Full Size

French Horn Bends by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
EPCOT
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Void Convention
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Some round/bendy snail shells I found in Italy on a hike
 
