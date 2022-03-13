 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deadline)   Think COVID is over? Los Angeles county begs to differ   (deadline.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Los Angeles County, California, Health care, Los Angeles, Public health, L.A. County, indoor mask mandate, Los Angeles River, San Bernardino County, California  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2022 at 3:05 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I want a breakdown of the fifty-two deaths. How many were people and how many were anti-vaxxers?
 
Cosmic Cowboy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You guys have fun. For me, Covid is over. I'm rolling the dice, with my family's lives and yours. Suck it.
 
You Die! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did COVID not get the memo that we were taking a break from it?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone know if this is BA.2 starting to rear its ugly head?

Also fark you I'm still making up.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.