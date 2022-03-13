 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   But what about the freedoms to spread our germs?   (theconversation.com) divider line
18
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.


That's it, bud - stiggit to the man. Sorry about your dick, BTW.

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The pandemic isn't over.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The pandemic isn't over.


Well, in the U.S.A., it's just the Endemic now.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In 2020, for the first time ever, I didn't get a cold or flu.

I'm keeping my masks.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The toll on the economy was too great for too long.  The corporate overlords needed the serfs to get back to it, or their 5th super yachts wouldn't be ready in time for their trip to the Bahamas this winter.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.


The state also finally lifted its "don't lick doorknobs" mandate, so go nuts champ. Show us how extroverted you are. We'll be much impressed.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It'd be great for public health if it became common practice for people to mask up if they aren't feeling well or are particularly looking to avoid catching a cold or flu, etc, as people in Asia usually do.

Nobody's going to make anyone do it, but it's a damned smart and hygienic thing to do.
 
xtalman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It'd be great for public health if it became common practice for people to mask up if they aren't feeling well or are particularly looking to avoid catching a cold or flu, etc, as people in Asia usually do.

Nobody's going to make anyone do it, but it's a damned smart and hygienic thing to do.


Yep I figure I will keep wearing it at least when I go shopping and other things.  No colds or flu is a bonus. Now allergies on the other hand....
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.


Yes, because only introverts are mildly concerned about ...checks notes...ah, yes, here it is..."blood clots in the lungs."

Personally, I like my lungs clot-free, thank you.

If you think Covid was the only epidemic you'll see in your lifetime, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise.  The war in Ukraine may well spur new variants...or something completely new.  You've got millions of people suddenly living in unsanitary conditions and short on food...diseases love that.

If the common cold is first grade, and the flu was second grade, Covid was a junior-high type of infection, and many of our fellow citizens got held back a grade.  Something really bad comes along, and they're just completely boned.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You look so much better with the mask on.

Have you been sanitised lately?

Stay home.  Save Lives
us from having to smell you.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.


exactly! why should I have to wear a shirt and shoes to enter a store?? why should I stop at red lights or obey a speed limit. it is a  scam for the man to keep us down. you sheeple just aren't smart enough to see it. you are under control.
/s
/had covid, have long covid, not fun or funny, rather life changing, no patience for morons who think a mask is inconvenient.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: The toll on the economy was too great for too long.  The corporate overlords needed the serfs to get back to it, or their 5th super yachts wouldn't be ready in time for their trip to the Bahamas this winter.


Some people aren't thinking this all the way through. In my small red town, mom and pop shops, especially restaurants, are dropping like flies as the cases continue to rise, albeit it at a slower pace. Places with already-tight margins can't afford to operate with fewer customers and just don't have the employees when a couple go down sick. Those with nest eggs are simply cutting their losses and retiring. Their profits no longer trickle up. Even the secure chains have reduced hours of operation.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.


How the fark does wearing a mask to stop the spread of ALL germs = introverts?

Public health benefits.
How is that a bad thing?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jimjays: makerofbadjokes: The toll on the economy was too great for too long.  The corporate overlords needed the serfs to get back to it, or their 5th super yachts wouldn't be ready in time for their trip to the Bahamas this winter.

Some people aren't thinking this all the way through. In my small red town, mom and pop shops, especially restaurants, are dropping like flies as the cases continue to rise, albeit it at a slower pace. Places with already-tight margins can't afford to operate with fewer customers and just don't have the employees when a couple go down sick. Those with nest eggs are simply cutting their losses and retiring. Their profits no longer trickle up. Even the secure chains have reduced hours of operation.


Those aren't REAL people, they're just minions with delusions of business-hood.  They aren't important.  Hell they're just poors cosplaying business.  Not thought it through?  We just don't give a fark about those wannabes, more room for corporate operations the sooner they die off!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chucknasty: The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.

exactly! why should I have to wear a shirt and shoes to enter a store?? why should I stop at red lights or obey a speed limit. it is a  scam for the man to keep us down. you sheeple just aren't smart enough to see it. you are under control.
/s
/had covid, have long covid, not fun or funny, rather life changing, no patience for morons who think a mask is inconvenient.


The mask mandates eventually became theater.  It made no sense to mask up from the door to the bar at my favorite watering hole...especially when people could sit at the bar elbow-to-elbow.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This thread is an NFT. Because it's a digital record of The_Sponge getting owned.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: Oh FFS.

My state FINALLY got rid of its mask mandate yesterday.  It was about damn time, and I have  a feeling that a lot of extreme introverts want the pandemic to go on forever....so everyone can be as miserable as they are.


That's only in your pointy little head.
 
