(Daily Star)   ***Flash*** You did not read this headline at all. It's not about UFOs, go about your daily lives (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Unidentified flying object, Tommy Lee Jones, Hollywood film, Government officials, nine-year-old son, UFO sighting, Nick Pope, education worker  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nobody shows up if you report a UFO. About 1995, on night around 1AM, I was driving to my friend's house. Sober, normal night (I often stayed up til 3 or 4 in those days). He lived in a new neighborhood at the edge of town, and while driving along a rural section of road, there was this thing, looked like a blimp, covered in lights, about 500 feet off the ground, hovering around the road. I wasn't thinking UFO, I was thinking "never seen a blimp up close before." I slowed down to look at it. It wasn't a blimp. No belly cabin to it. Just one big, solid thing. My window was open. I stopped the car. It was not making any noise. I was thinking "what the fark is that?" Then it quickly moved away, silently, out of sight.

I drove on to my friend's house. He ran outside, saying "dude, this thing flew over the house. Fish started jumping out of the lake" [there was a golf course lake behind the house].

We compared notes, neither of us could figure out what the hell it was. We called the airport air traffic control, and told them some blimp-like object was flying in the area. They said nothing was on radar. Certainly they thought we were a couple of cranks.

Anyway, nobody showed up or asked any questions. It just...happened.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Men In Black Are Real - And Could Come Calling If You Report A UFO Sighting

I'd be happy to report this every day and twice on Sundays, no matter the threat to my safety.

ufo-lights out
Youtube z-uFp0m2xNs
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyway, nobody showed up or asked any questions. It just...happened.

Not that you remeber. We use our flashy thingy every time but sometimes we leave you with a little memory. Just enought to make others questions your sanity.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: E.T.I. (Extra Terraestrial Intelligence)
Youtube sYkvpNR8BGU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were the Men in Black involved? I never knew there was such a thing until the Men in Black movies came out in the 1990s.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Were the Men in Black involved? I never knew there was such a thing until the Men in Black movies came out in the 1990s.


You knew it in the 1970s.

/ but they got to you and you forgot
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you saw was indeed an Unidentified Flying Object.

What the MIB Government Officials wanted to know was what did you see of the classified government trial.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leeds described himself as "very sane."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvtyrant.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The education worker, who lives with his wife and three children in Leeds, described himself as "very sane".

I remember a completely unstable moron politician from a few years ago that used to obliviously proclaim himself a 'very stable genius', so these kinds of self pronouncements should be taken with a grain of salt.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Nobody shows up if you report a UFO. About 1995, on night around 1AM, I was driving to my friend's house. Sober, normal night (I often stayed up til 3 or 4 in those days). He lived in a new neighborhood at the edge of town, and while driving along a rural section of road, there was this thing, looked like a blimp, covered in lights, about 500 feet off the ground, hovering around the road. I wasn't thinking UFO, I was thinking "never seen a blimp up close before." I slowed down to look at it. It wasn't a blimp. No belly cabin to it. Just one big, solid thing. My window was open. I stopped the car. It was not making any noise. I was thinking "what the fark is that?" Then it quickly moved away, silently, out of sight.

I drove on to my friend's house. He ran outside, saying "dude, this thing flew over the house. Fish started jumping out of the lake" [there was a golf course lake behind the house].

We compared notes, neither of us could figure out what the hell it was. We called the airport air traffic control, and told them some blimp-like object was flying in the area. They said nothing was on radar. Certainly they thought we were a couple of cranks.

Anyway, nobody showed up or asked any questions. It just...happened.


You just saw a streetlight.

If it were an extraterrestrial spacecraft, the Men in Black would have paid you a visit.

Or EXALT

images.gamewatcherstatic.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles Babbage founded a club that required members to have a certificate that proved them sane, and also a certification that they were insane.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was never about UFOs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Which flash?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
theprojectsworld.comView Full Size

"Most people who claim they've seen the Men in Black actually saw the planet Venus. Common mistake."
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do NHS mental health outreach medics count as "government officials"?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

beezeltown: We called the airport air traffic control,


Now THAT is a random number to have handy!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Le dot.
 
