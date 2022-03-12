 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor comes your way at 10:30 PM ET with a re-release of 'Opiate' by Tool. Also tonight, The Freeks, Crobot, a listener request, Dead City Ruins, and more Just TRY not to wet yourself   (bigeradio.com) divider line
134 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 10:00 PM



jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Thanks to Quick and Dirty for standing by for me last week!

/when did I become "great"?
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: /when did I become "great"?


You're solid, like an atomic clock, and as much as I love Rev & everyone else here, I just have visions of you 'standing by' from up in the sky -- nodding in approval. And I feel like this place wouldn't be the same without you, our hard-rocking amigo!

So you're back! I hope you're feeling better this week.  :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sitting here watching the 2nd period of the Ducks/Devils game & a commercial break comes on.  MrsRT switches off the feed & starts rapidly looking through the hard drive on the media server that all the movies are stored on.

"What are you doing?"
"Trying to find a movie"
"Umm...I thought we were watching the game"
"We are"
(waves helplessly at the list of movies scrolling by...)
"For later"
"Later?"
"It suddenly hit me that today's Saturday & that instead of the 12:30am when the Ducks game would usually be over, it's going to be done much earlier tonight"
"Ok, and?"
"It's Saturday & that idio ... er ... your friend up in Canada will be having his show.  But if there's a movie on then you can't listen"

So, she has a point.  Not a very good one, but a point nonetheless.

Perhaps some multitasking will be in order.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Quick and Dirty: So you're back! I hope you're feeling better this week.


Still alive. Getting better, I think.

I woke up this morning; it's a good day!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Quick and Dirty: So you're back! I hope you're feeling better this week.

Still alive. Getting better, I think.

I woke up this morning; it's a good day!


Greg Street ft. Nappy Roots - Good Day (Official Video)
Youtube hjPLkPsLxc4
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So Kerry just spent the entirety of her show whipping the girls out.  What kind of internet nudity are you providing this week?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: So Kerry just spent the entirety of her show whipping the girls out.  What kind of internet nudity are you providing this week?


I just walked in the door from my rec league soccer game.

We lost 5-3 and I have a good chunk of my knee scraped off.


Does that count?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not without pics, we're kind of sick that way
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You asked.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Whipping the Girls Out" sounds like some sort of radical bra burning bonfire escapade. And I'm reminded of that one time on the beach in Guam back in the early '90's before social media happened.

And we were all skinny dipping in the waves and I hit on this gal and she gave me a hard NO -- shot down, man. But we all hung out, I mean, it was all pretty wavy gravy. I also remember Margaritaville playing in the boombox, and there was a bonfire, and we all just danced wild into the night.

Thank god there were no pics, but it happened.  :)
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rev.K: [Fark user image 425x566]

You asked.


Ouch!!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Ouch!!!


Thank goodness I have some of those gel burn-pad thingies.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You look like a hellraiser, Rev! Woooh! Thanks for playing my request!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Quick and Dirty: You look like a hellraiser, Rev! Woooh! Thanks for playing my request!


That video is f*ckin' awesome.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rev.K: [Fark user image 425x566]

You asked.


Chicks dig scars

/but not if you're married, then you just get an eyeroll & a heavy sigh
//not that I'd know anything about such shenanigans mind you
 
