(Live365)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank brings you songs that peaked on a Billboard chart in the month of March then the weekly Birthday Corner, finally we see how Superman, Jimmy, Poco and the Nutty Professor Twiddle find their way back from the moon   (live365.com) divider line
9
82 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 7:30 PM (40 minutes ago)



9 Comments     (+0 »)
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link should by live by 7:45 if not before.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Superman can fly them back. Jimmy and Poco can hold the breath. The Professor will talk himself to death.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually stream is up now, with Fibber McGee & Molly.  I may throw some random music up there if my show prep is done by the time that's over.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ooga-chakka!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And away we go
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And the 'Bee is on my lap, making sure I don't float away so I don't miss the show.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: [Fark user image 425x565]


Hello, Sophie!
 
