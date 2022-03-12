 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Missiles potentially target US consulate in Iraq. Strap in, folks   (jpost.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on WWIII starting?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia told its little lap dog to stir up some shiat to distract the US.

If the US attacks Iran, it enflames the middle east and draws us into an engagement.
If the US doesn't retaliate, the GOP and media go after Biden for being weak.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not convinced it was Iran, yet
Wait for more info
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the consulate in Kurdish territory, so there are a lot of potential antagonists, not just Iran.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, Iraq always seemed so stable.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Not convinced it was Iran, yet
Wait for more info


Spoiler Alert - it was Fateh-110s from Iran.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt."
I mean, that horse left the barn long ago for Lou, but still...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll farking do it again. Took days last time. Just cause the Russians suck don't mean we don't. As a recent talk with an Afghani coworker went "US will never take over Afghan! Russians didn't"

"We didn't care to turn you into a glass parking lot"
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck around and find out.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt."
I mean, that horse left the barn long ago for Lou, but still...


Wait what thread is this?
Where is my Sanka?
Anyone seen Lou...
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India "accidentally" firing a cruise missile into Pakistan 3 days ago. Now Iran firing ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq.

Anybody getting a feeling that the Russians are pulling the strings (maybe with some Kompromat) trying to stir some shiat to distract from Ukraine?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strap in for what? Last time we did nothing.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the USS Liberty
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. "Toward" the base is just "toward" Erbil. Don't warmonger. Ukraine is awful, but we should try to not enlarge the battlefield and tragedy.

If the Russians did target the base and missed, then the way to stay out of the war is to not take the bait. Like, the easiest thing in the world is getting the UA to joina  wr and bankrupt themselves over it. For the Russians to fail at that is the most delicious shcadenfreude victory.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rob3Fan: India "accidentally" firing a cruise missile into Pakistan 3 days ago. Now Iran firing ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq.

Anybody getting a feeling that the Russians are pulling the strings (maybe with some Kompromat) trying to stir some shiat to distract from Ukraine?


I mentioned the other day that pootie may rile up a few other areas to spread out the conflict.
Test the west.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fuck.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: What's the over/under on WWIII starting?


Buddy, it's already started, we just aren't saying so.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rob3Fan: India "accidentally" firing a cruise missile into Pakistan 3 days ago. Now Iran firing ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq.

Anybody getting a feeling that the Russians are pulling the strings (maybe with some Kompromat) trying to stir some shiat to distract from Ukraine?


Yep;. They are desperate enough to do such things.
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Iran is claiming they were attacking Massad, which.... Tbh, may be worse.

No injuries or deaths so far... So, that does leave the option for a strategic tit for tat response and everyone goes about their business
.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Huh, Iraq always seemed so stable.


Its all those nice square borders the Great Powers made that respected  tribal and ethnic boundaries!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: cretinbob: Not convinced it was Iran, yet
Wait for more info

Spoiler Alert - it was Fateh-110s from Iran.


Of course that is what they want you to think.

Do your own research!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
g"The governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, stated that multiple missiles fell in the area, saying it was unclear whether the target was the US consulate or the airport in the city. According to INA, five explosions were heard in the attack."

Nice shooting Tex, but they don't even know what you're aiming at.   The Russians can at least hit a city sized object
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Nope. "Toward" the base is just "toward" Erbil. Don't warmonger. Ukraine is awful, but we should try to not enlarge the battlefield and tragedy.

If the Russians did target the base and missed, then the way to stay out of the war is to not take the bait. Like, the easiest thing in the world is getting the UA to joina  wr and bankrupt themselves over it. For the Russians to fail at that is the most delicious shcadenfreude victory.


Ebril officials say they don't know if the target was the US Consulate, or the airport, or the Kurds themselves.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Iranian government has released a photo of the launch.

static1.1.sqspcdn.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: What's the over/under on WWIII starting?


I think a funny result that would end the war in Ukraine would be for the USA to just pull out of Iraq completely but leave a bunch of bazookas behind and say, "Oh look Russia is attacking Iraq and it's so bad that we ran away and I heard Putin say that shiites are just Chechens in a dress" and watch that beehive go apeshiat.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: [Fark user image image 631x385]


Dragging us into the world stage has worked out so well for everyone.

A couple oceans and the world power. I'm curious I'd someone just got uppity or if it was coerced.

But dragging us onto the stage right now would be farking stupid.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Russia told its little lap dog to stir up some shiat to distract the US.

If the US attacks Iran, it enflames the middle east and draws us into an engagement.
If the US doesn't retaliate, the GOP and media go after Biden for being weak.


Iran voted to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the UN.

The shiite politician Muqtada Al Sadr quoted in the story as angrily denouncing the attacks is probably the most pro-Iranian force in the Iraqi government.

This attack hit the airport and other places besides the US embassy.

Now Russian special forces who snuck in from Syria, maybe. But not Iran.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattj1984: Strap in for what? Last time we did nothing.


Well, strap on then.  It might be more fun.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: g"The governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, stated that multiple missiles fell in the area, saying it was unclear whether the target was the US consulate or the airport in the city. According to INA, five explosions were heard in the attack."

Nice shooting Tex, but they don't even know what you're aiming at.   The Russians can at least hit a city sized object


Maybe. Current results are mixed.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: BREAKING: Iranian government has released a photo of the launch.

[static1.1.sqspcdn.com image 533x355]


The Iranian's have weaponized Jar-Jar Binks? Those monsters.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karate Explosion: Apparently Iran is claiming they were attacking Massad, which.... Tbh, may be worse.

No injuries or deaths so far... So, that does leave the option for a strategic tit for tat response and everyone goes about their business
.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
We should surprise everyone and blow up that consulate building ourselves.

"B*tches, this is what a missile attack looks like! You guys are LAME! BOOM! Look, we even have photoshop lasers n'sh*t! America! F Yeah!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karate Explosion: Apparently Iran is claiming they were attacking Massad, which.... Tbh, may be worse.
.


That is well outside the range of Fateh-110s
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran has threatened retaliation in recent days for the deaths of two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria last week

So in response to Israel attacking Syria, Iran attacked a US consulate in Iraq.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side this gives the USA a chance to relieve some stress.
I wonder how much shiats going to get blown up.
Also how many passenger planes Iran will blow up.

What's with these places always blowing up airliners
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article photo caption?????

Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021 (Illustrative).
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember people, you need 18" of concrete in your fallout shelter to block out almost all the gamma rays

Get building asap
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a dozen more investigations of Hillary, then?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, exactly, would you propose the US does about this? We already farked up Iraq despite having no right to do so.

So are we gonna take territory from Iran? How would that help anything?

Russia's gonna have to convince its proxies to use ground troops to invade the US before there's any reason to get bogged down. & even they know how dumb that is.

On the other hand, that is how Threads started.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: GardenWeasel: Russia told its little lap dog to stir up some shiat to distract the US.

If the US attacks Iran, it enflames the middle east and draws us into an engagement.
If the US doesn't retaliate, the GOP and media go after Biden for being weak.

Iran voted to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the UN.

The shiite politician Muqtada Al Sadr quoted in the story as angrily denouncing the attacks is probably the most pro-Iranian force in the Iraqi government.

This attack hit the airport and other places besides the US embassy.

Now Russian special forces who snuck in from Syria, maybe. But not Iran.


I saw cladding from Iran they were aiming at Mossad targets in retaliation for how their guys keep dying suspiciously
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Iran has threatened retaliation in recent days for the deaths of two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria last week

So in response to Israel attacking Syria, Iran attacked a US consulate in Iraq.

[Fark user image 285x177]


Consider the source.  We don't know shiat right now, and this is what they're leading with?  Speculation?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be a typical kind of shat that Iran would do..They love to wag the dog using their religious
nonsense and monetary influence..Israel is likely to strike back without remorse, but the U.S. won't
mess with anyone over something small, so they use one of our proxies to do something...
Some Shia milita that Al-Sadr doesn't control..Maybe even Iranian military that came in from Iran just to do this.

This has been Iran's M.O. for decades now..The US should have flattened a chunk of Tehran in
1983 after the barracks bombing. Wasting our time going after Hezbollah in Beruit was just wasting time. The ones stirring the pot are sitting in Tehran..Blowing every damn oil derrick and pump plant out from under Iran
would take the wind out of their sails pretty damn quick...I'm not sure at this point Saudi Arabia and their
puppets would even get too huffy about it, considering the bullshart Iran is doing in Yemen.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Remember people, you need 18" of concrete in your fallout shelter to block out almost all the gamma rays

Get building asap


My entire building is made of concrete. My bathroom would probably make a good fallout shelter
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: What's the over/under on WWIII starting?


Starting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: What's the over/under on WWIII starting?


Not gonna happen.

If anything this will be like Kennedy's Cuban Missle Crisis (great movie about that called Thirteen Days)

M.A.D. and the fact that virtually EVERYONE is against Russia right now, just not happenin', Captain.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: whither_apophis: Remember people, you need 18" of concrete in your fallout shelter to block out almost all the gamma rays

Get building asap

My entire building is made of concrete. My bathroom would probably make a good fallout shelter


Run for the closest fridge
 
