(ABC7 Chicago)   Why can't they dye it blue the other 364 days of the year?   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 11:05 PM



3 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The parade in Pittsburgh was held, ignoring the eight inches of now that fell overnight and the wind chill temps in the single digits.

Hell no i didn't go.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Because blue and brown don't mix well
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's hinky.
 
