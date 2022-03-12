 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   Two employees stabbed at MOMA, taken to the hospital once people realized it wasn't a new sculpture installation   (whio.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Museum of Modern Art, unidentified victims, NEW YORK, New York University, Bellevue Hospital, stable condition, Police, Modern art  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell you who WASN'T on the case:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ MOMA,
Just stabbed some men,
Put a knife against their head,
And now they're not quite dead.
MOMA, life had just begun,
But now I've gone and thrown it all away....♫
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Awesome headline. Scary because i don't exactly consider museums to be dangerous places...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'It's so realistic. I really believe their cries for help. I think this piece is about life in our current times and how we're all just feeling like we want a little help'
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What're ya gonna do, expand my view of what art can be?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'll tell you who WASN'T on the case:

[media-amazon.com image 336x419]


That was a production of Shakespeare in the park!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Preliminarily, per a source familiar"

Get over yourself.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
MOMA is so much fun. Can't wait to go again...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That performance art made me realize there's a little knife inside all of us.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should cordon off the pools of blood on the floor and make it an exhibit.
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
MOMA must be a stressful place to work.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stabbed in the MOMA. Wow. I wonder if they were stabbed in the rotunda?

Wayne & Shuster - Rinse the Blood Off my Toga
Youtube -AK-ljDfceQ
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Art critics can be really harsh sometimes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well he's sure as hell not getting his membership back now
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shot in the Name of Art | Op-Docs | The New York Times
Youtube drZIWs3Dl1k

idea theft or homage?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Awesome headline. Scary because i don't exactly consider museums to be dangerous places...


Every workplace is for a few weeks after you fire *that* guy.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "Preliminarily, per a source familiar"

Get over yourself.


yeah that's a bit self-satisfied
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since it is the US, just send in one of the local
blood cleanup robots

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Scary because i don't exactly consider museums to be dangerous places...


Free admission museums tend to be a hangout for homeless people.  Which isn't a bad thing, especially on cold days, but sometimes they can be mentally unstable.  Enough that one scared an employee last month, and a few years ago we had to call the police on another.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: LordOfThePings: "Preliminarily, per a source familiar"

Get over yourself.

yeah that's a bit self-satisfied


Yeah but if you sing it, it sounds like Gilbert and Sullivan.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Since it is the US, just send in one of the local
blood cleanup robots

[Fark user image image 425x282]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like this was someone who has had a past record at that museum based on them revoking his membership and being upset about it.

https://abc7ny.com/moma-stabbing-at-museum-of-modern-art-midtown/11646590/
 
