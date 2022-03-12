 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Your move, Texas   (cnn.com) divider line
46
    More: News, Human rights, various crimes, Saudi Arabia, Capital punishment, Rights groups, Amnesty International, Islam, accusations of human rights abuses  
•       •       •

3377 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Mar 2022 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give it time
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If these abortion laws stick, 81 in a day could be fairly routine.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And people are all "Combustion, you're a fool for not vacationing in Saudi Arabia!! It's so CLEAN and NEW!!"


I wouldn't last 5 minutes in that dump before I got drunk would decide to light the whole damn place on fire!!!


/yeah I know, checks out...
//fark oppressors
///fark twice as hard the hypocrites who use religion to oppress
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: And people are all "Combustion, you're a fool for not vacationing in Saudi Arabia!! It's so CLEAN and NEW!!"


I wouldn't last 5 minutes in that dump before I got drunk would decide to light the whole damn place on fire!!!


/yeah I know, checks out...
//fark oppressors
///fark twice as hard the hypocrites who use religion to oppress


Texas, right?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. If Texas did this, some companies would pull out of there to score political points.  No American businesses will be pulling out of Saudi Arabia no matter how many people they murder for being gay.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among the executed were mass murderers and men with deviant thoughts.

Guess I should never go to Saudi Arabia.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cretinbob:

Especially with the "deviant beliefs" laws
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy Arabia, subby.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Texas: Wait you can do that?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And I'm sure every one of them was guilty of something heinous and not at all trumped up charges from a rogue nation who assassinates critics.
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does a good part of the world just want to go back to medieval times?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is it just me, or does a good part of the world just want to go back to medieval times?


It's not just you.
 
austerity101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: And I'm sure every one of them was guilty of something heinous and not at all trumped up charges from a rogue nation who assassinates critics.


Gee, it's almost as if giving the state the power to legally murder its citizens is a terrible idea.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The thought police
they live inside of Assam
The thought police
The come to me in my bed
The thought police
They come to arrest me oh,no
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is it just me, or does a good part of the world just want to go back to medieval times?


But you can get Pepsi in Medieval Times!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Deviant beliefs, huh? I probably have a few of those a day.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pffffth.  According to the Texas GOP I killed several thousand people about 15 minutes ago with a Kleenex, tub of Crisco, and a video of Jen Paski schooling that Doocy knob.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: hammettman: Is it just me, or does a good part of the world just want to go back to medieval times?

But you can get Pepsi in Medieval Times!
[Fark user image 850x353]


Yeah but Conk is better than Bepis.
 
vrax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If these abortion laws stick, 81 in a day could be fairly routine.


Can it be the legislators?
 
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Texas: 81 men? Amateurs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Naido: Nah. If Texas did this, some companies would pull out of there to score political points.  No American businesses will be pulling out of Saudi Arabia no matter how many people they murder for being gay.


If 3,000 on 9/11 didn't do it, nothing Saudi can do will do it.
/The wallet wants what the wallet wants.
//It wants money.
///That's what it wants.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sharia law, Texas!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is it just me, or does a good part of the world just want to go back to medieval times?


Don't bother, we're here!

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: Pffffth.  According to the Texas GOP I killed several thousand people about 15 minutes ago with a Kleenex, tub of Crisco, and a video of Jen Paski schooling that Doocy knob.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: Pffffth.  According to the Texas GOP I killed several thousand people about 15 minutes ago with a Kleenex, tub of Crisco, and a video of Jen Paski schooling that Doocy knob.


Life begins at erection! Use your hand, go to prison!!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texas and Saudi Arabia are competing with each other to be the bigger morality sinkhole. Sweet FSM, we have to wean ourselves off oil while we can.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Combustion: And people are all "Combustion, you're a fool for not vacationing in Saudi Arabia!! It's so CLEAN and NEW!!"


I wouldn't last 5 minutes in that dump before I got drunk would decide to light the whole damn place on fire!!!


/yeah I know, checks out...
//fark oppressors
///fark twice as hard the hypocrites who use religion to oppress


Difficulty: No alcohol allowed. Anywhere. Anytime.
 
berylman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeebus, the Saudi Arabian national flag really spells it out.
Fark user imageView Full Size

There is no God but God. (with a bonus Sabre for decapitation). Insane level of violent theocracy there
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If these abortion laws stick, 81 in a day could be fairly routine.


I'm sure Texas murders more than 81 babies in a day. Or did back in the good old days.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Combustion: And people are all "Combustion, you're a fool for not vacationing in Saudi Arabia!! It's so CLEAN and NEW!!"


I wouldn't last 5 minutes in that dump before I got drunk would decide to light the whole damn place on fire!!!


/yeah I know, checks out...
//fark oppressors
///fark twice as hard the hypocrites who use religion to oppress


My brother has had job offers in Saudi. I've had them in Dubai.

We just have no interest in living in a modern day slave state
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Texas executes like 12 people a year

The anti-death-penalty movement won like decades ago.
It's a major pain in the ass to execute anybody and states rarely do it.

The amount of people who give a shiat about it is way out of proportion to how bad it is.

The government kills way more people by keeping them off of public benefits.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is it just me, or does a good part of the world just want to go back to medieval times?


A part of the world is still living back then. The modern technology just makes it look like they are somewhat in modern times.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
including holding "deviant beliefs,"

Famous Dave's has pretty good bbq
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"other offenses including holding "deviant beliefs," "

That's the scary part right there. How many of those "deviant beliefs" means "being gay" or "not supporting MBS as autocrat"?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Among the executed were mass murderers and men with deviant thoughts.

Guess I should never go to Saudi Arabia.


Mass murderin' is wrong here, too
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trerro: "other offenses including holding "deviant beliefs," "

That's the scary part right there. How many of those "deviant beliefs" means "being gay" or "not supporting MBS as autocrat"?


You forgot "being a woman"
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
81 and some for terrorism?

Hmmm I can come up with 81 people who participated in a terrorist act and insurrection not long ago. Do the Saudis take requests?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: And I'm sure every one of them was guilty of something heinous and not at all trumped up charges from a rogue nation who assassinates critics.


Yet we still buy oil from them and operate businesses there.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: [Fark user image image 850x397]


Well.  That's going viral.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: Pffffth.  According to the Texas GOP I killed several thousand people about 15 minutes ago with a Kleenex, tub of Crisco, and a video of Jen Paski schooling that Doocy knob.


Every Sperm is Sacred - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube fUspLVStPbk
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.hswstatic.comView Full Size

I know some of the stuff is a little out there, but death?

Harsh.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: Pffffth.  According to the Texas GOP I killed several thousand people about 15 minutes ago with a Kleenex, tub of Crisco, and a video of Jen Paski schooling that Doocy knob.


This is creepier than clown porn
 
wrenchboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hammettman: Is it just me, or does a good part of the world just want to go back to medieval times?


I never ate there.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.