(Nixle)   Apparently freedumb means being able to starve your baby to death without gubmint interference. With bonus Ammon Bundy   (local.nixle.com) divider line
51
    More: Murica, Police, Crime, Constable, MERIDIAN POLICE DEPARTMENT, old child, Ada County, Idaho, Ammon BUNDY, Meridian Police  
posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 8:05 PM



51 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, okay, not the baby.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a lot more to this story, and I'm not sure what it is.

Guessing the parents are part of Bundt's "movement", and since they are, presumably, they are deplorables, and so they're starving their kid for god only knows why?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 680x351]


I firmly believe in rehabilitation:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: There's a lot more to this story, and I'm not sure what it is.

Guessing the parents are part of Bundt's "movement", and since they are, presumably, they are deplorables, and so they're starving their kid for god only knows why?


Jeebus told them the baby is gay.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Three Crooked Squirrels: There's a lot more to this story, and I'm not sure what it is.

Guessing the parents are part of Bundt's "movement", and since they are, presumably, they are deplorables, and so they're starving their kid for god only knows why?

Jeebus told them the baby is gay.


Ah. That makes sense. Carry on, then.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: There's a lot more to this story, and I'm not sure what it is.

Guessing the parents are part of Bundt's "movement", and since they are, presumably, they are deplorables, and so they're starving their kid for god only knows why?


The Daily Beast link from the redlit thread stated the baby's grandpa is a preacher that speaks at events for Bundy's movement.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That Bundy guy will support any type of evil.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just in case anyone needs a refresher on who Amon Bundy is:

The Ballad of the Malheur Patriots
Youtube M4wZv5OoM2E
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The party of law and order.... giggle.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

From Philly to Boston: The party of law and order.... giggle.


They are the party of GOD'S LAW not man's law!!

And he's actually running as an independent this time.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they part of the crowd that believes a zygote has a "right to life" but that the parents have the "right" to forever torment and abuse the child in any way they believe?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to venture a guess they're food-insecure but they can't seek any services because gubbermint and Stalin will arise from the ground and photoshop them out of existence.

Bundy was notified of the cops tracking them down and got a attention-whore boner.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Twenty-three (23) year old Miranda CHAVOYA and twenty-one (21) year old Marissa ANDERSON were arrested for Resisting or Obstructing at the scene of the traffic stop and booked into the Ada County Jail for one (1) count each of misdemeanor Resisting or Obstructing Officers.

Great, now he has a cult with self-sacrificing nymphet acolytes. Like an episode of Chicago PD about abductees and Stockholm Syndrome.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he the one with the sideways face?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: I'm going to venture a guess they're food-insecure but they can't seek any services because gubbermint and Stalin will arise from the ground and photoshop them out of existence.

Bundy was notified of the cops tracking them down and got a attention-whore boner.


Anti-government crackpots are the biggest government moochers in America.

They call it "bleeding the beast" and claim it's a form of economic warfare to drain as much taxpayer money as possible into their ammo and kiddie porn fund.

I kept tabs on the Bundy Buttplug Battalion and a lot of them were on VA disability or SSDI.

LaVoy Finicum, before he got a government-issue 9mm ticket to hillbilly heaven, inadvertently implied he was running a foster kid scam to get paid to take in slave labor for his failing ranch.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: I'm going to venture a guess they're food-insecure but they can't seek any services because gubbermint and Stalin will arise from the ground and photoshop them out of existence.

Bundy was notified of the cops tracking them down and got a attention-whore boner.


Highly doubtful..The Mormons LOVE LOVE LOVE them some gub'ment handouts for their kids.
Fraud for food aid and stuff like that is REALLY common. Just like it is among Orthodox and Hasid Jews.
They are the very definitions of the kind of fraud that RWNJ's like to pin on brown people..They just
seem to not ever notice the white people (Even the Jews) that do it..Because that's a "THOSE PEOPLE"
thing..
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: There's a lot more to this story, and I'm not sure what it is.

Guessing the parents are part of Bundt's "movement", and since they are, presumably, they are deplorables, and so they're starving their kid for god only knows why?


I have not heard of this guy before, buy I'm guessing Cult. This is the problem with this country. We allow all of these nuts to hide behind religious statutes. I only hope they saved the child. I also hope they can save all the other ones in that group.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans don't care about people, only fetuses.

/spoiler: most of them don't actually care about those either
//they care about controlling women
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably had the kid on some kind of holistic paleo diet, or maybe they were right-wing vegans trying to feed their kids seeds and berries, and the poor child wasn't getting what it needed.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Are they part of the crowd that believes a zygote has a "right to life" but that the parents have the "right" to forever torment and abuse the child in any way they believe?


Consider the parable of the baker and the bread. THe baker cannot bake bread unless the oven is hot enough to harden a crust.

Only then will the bread make strong slices when it is cut in the light of the morning.

Only then will it accept the peanut butter of Christian living.

Only then will it pread the jelly of the law of man.

And only then, when the sandwich is ready, when all is done, can the crust be removed, and the Ziplock of marriage enclose the bread, and it be packed in the knapsack of a new house, and sent to the school of it own God fearing family.

That is why good men play football with an infant instant of a football.

The only thing they did wrong was starve this kid too much, so they could throw it farther. But if the New England Patriots could deflate their football, we can forgive this family for deflating their baby just to gain an edge.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the parents not named anywhere?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wildlife refuge should have been drone struck with extreme prejudice.

/That they all got off scot-free is a complete mockery of the 'justice' system.
//Well all but one, I guess.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Republicans don't care about people, only fetuses.

/spoiler: most of them don't actually care about those either
//they care about controlling women


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: I'm going to venture a guess they're food-insecure but they can't seek any services because gubbermint



That or they traded their EBT card for bullets
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three days in the hospital and the baby is on the mend. I'm curious what the cause was.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spare the food
Spoil the child.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Are they part of the crowd that believes a zygote has a "right to life" but that the parents have the "right" to forever torment and abuse the child in any way they believe?


They can't torment the kid *any* way they like. Setting the kid up for eternal hellfire and torment by allowing them to trans their gender is strictly off limits.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative abortions are wild.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: There's a lot more to this story, and I'm not sure what it is.

Guessing the parents are part of Bundt's "movement", and since they are, presumably, they are deplorables, and so they're starving their kid for god only knows why?


The child is 10 months old. The reason is because they are horrible.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From severely malnourished to "gained enough weight to be released to the parents" in 3 days?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Just in case anyone needs a refresher on who Amon Bundy is:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/M4wZv5OoM2E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Huh, never noticed it but that's Garrett from Smosh.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Wadded Beef: I'm going to venture a guess they're food-insecure but they can't seek any services because gubbermint and Stalin will arise from the ground and photoshop them out of existence.

Bundy was notified of the cops tracking them down and got a attention-whore boner.

Highly doubtful..The Mormons LOVE LOVE LOVE them some gub'ment handouts for their kids.
Fraud for food aid and stuff like that is REALLY common. Just like it is among Orthodox and Hasid Jews.
They are the very definitions of the kind of fraud that RWNJ's like to pin on brown people..They just
seem to not ever notice the white people (Even the Jews) that do it..Because that's a "THOSE PEOPLE"
thing..


My guess is that they are collecting WIC and that they are reselling the baby formula rather than using it.

Or, and this is something that happens, they are mixing essential oils into the babies diet, and the baby is getting diarrhea as a result.

Those are just my two guesses from what I know about Ammon Bundy type people.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that farker's running for governor of Idaho...without a shred of irony...
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: [Fark user image 467x314]


And dildos....
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: They probably had the kid on some kind of holistic paleo diet, or maybe they were right-wing vegans trying to feed their kids seeds and berries, and the poor child wasn't getting what it needed.


Unleavened bread and wine?

Probably saltines and grape Flavor-Aid, which yes, I have been to a church that served that for communion. WTF
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Mr. Shabooboo: Wadded Beef: I'm going to venture a guess they're food-insecure but they can't seek any services because gubbermint and Stalin will arise from the ground and photoshop them out of existence.

Bundy was notified of the cops tracking them down and got a attention-whore boner.

Highly doubtful..The Mormons LOVE LOVE LOVE them some gub'ment handouts for their kids.
Fraud for food aid and stuff like that is REALLY common. Just like it is among Orthodox and Hasid Jews.
They are the very definitions of the kind of fraud that RWNJ's like to pin on brown people..They just
seem to not ever notice the white people (Even the Jews) that do it..Because that's a "THOSE PEOPLE"
thing..

My guess is that they are collecting WIC and that they are reselling the baby formula rather than using it.

Or, and this is something that happens, they are mixing essential oils into the babies diet, and the baby is getting diarrhea as a result.

Those are just my two guesses from what I know about Ammon Bundy type people.


There was some orher right-wing loonies who thought their child was possessed by a demon, and their pastor told them to "starve the devil out," as a weird form of exorcism.

The child died of malnutrition.

I wouldn't put it past these creeps to have similar religious beliefs.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From the comments:

"We've all seen the live stream from the mother. The baby was fine. The baby was engaged, alert, content with mommy. But Meridian Police reacted instead of engaging in investigative protocol. More than likely, I will venture a guess and the looks of this report, this family has been intimidated and badgered with medical and police tyranny. Faced with that, who the hell would comply with tryranny? Wasn't it Meridian Police that arrested the mom in the park a few years ago, for trespassing in a park because of a virus? Outside? Yeah, I don't feel so impressed with whatever your version of highest quality to protect life is." (This wench looks like another one of the devoted flock)

As to why the baby was malnourished and then gained weight so fast--it means nothing is wrong with the baby, like metabolic diseases or colic. The "mommy" just isn't feeding it enough.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OddLlama: From severely malnourished to "gained enough weight to be released to the parents" in 3 days?


"Dehydration" and they'll let it slide, this time.  Because nobody wants the farking Bundy clan showing up at the hospital, fully armed.
We almost had a brawl in one of our hospitals over someone wanting horse paste.  The lieutenant governor showed up and was going to fight the sheriff.  something like that.    Then it was all dropped, because Republicans were involved.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This time, the slap on the wrist will really teach him a lesson.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would call Ammon Bundy an asshole, but I don't want to insult assholes by lowering them to his level.
 
kp1230
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans don't care about people, only fetuses.

/spoiler: most of them don't actually care about those either
//they care about controlling women


And the votes they get from people who think the GOP is pro-life.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What the hell happened there? Yeah ok malnourished child, Buddy arrested. I have questions.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Parents who let their child starve have a special place in hell waiting for them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe if your didn't allow your infant to catch Covid-19, it wouldn't refuse to eat.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In no reality will anyone ever be allowed to do this to their kid. Whether or not you think it's "tyranny" to separate you from your kid is irrelevant. It will happen and you won't stop it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Christ, what an asshole


No he's a baby killing asshole. He abetted the family in killing a defenseless infant. That is all you need to know about the Bundy family.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: The Pro-life party of law and order.... giggle.


FTFY
 
