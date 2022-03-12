 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Hero "Get off my lawn" Ukraine style. w/ video   (yahoo.com)
    Hero, Door, Walking, group of Russian soldiers, Camera, Ukraine, Russian soldiers, Moldova, US Embassy  
2426 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Mar 2022 at 4:12 PM (56 minutes ago)



With Six You Get Spittle
1 hour ago  
Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!
 
Chemlight Battery
55 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!


"Russian soldier, go f*ck yourself!"

/just guessing

/just guessing
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
54 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!

"Russian soldier, go f*ck yourself!"

/just guessing


That and "GTFO!"
 
sdd2000
51 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!

"Russian soldier, go f*ck yourself!"

/just guessing


They may have added something about the marital status of Putin's mother at the time of his birth as well.
 
Summoner101
51 minutes ago  
Clint Eastwood must be jealous.
 
mr_fulano
50 minutes ago  
Never mess with a guy that has his own concrete mixer and room to bury your bodies.
 
Muta
49 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!


"Get the fark out of here but before you leave, fix the gate you broke."
 
mrshowrules
47 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Chemlight Battery: With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!

"Russian soldier, go f*ck yourself!"

/just guessing

They may have added something about the marital status of Putin's mother at the time of his birth as well.


also helpful instructions on where certain things should be inserted
 
Phil McKraken
47 minutes ago  
"Hey asshole, Ram Ranch is next door!"
 
andrewagill
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, Yahoo!
 
Pinner
44 minutes ago  
Awesome.
Probably some "you kids should be ashamed of yourselves " going on there too.
 
talkertopc
43 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!

"Russian soldier, go f*ck yourself!"

/just guessing


I'm imagining it as "Do you want me to call your mothers?" but less polite.
 
Intrepid00
43 minutes ago  
And shiat is on fire in Kazakhstan. Sure is hard to hold down an evil empire when your stuck in the mud.
 
jerryskid
43 minutes ago  
Like their republican enablers, the rooskies were afraid because there weren't little babies to murder. Every republican has put a bullet in babies with every vote for trump.
 
Chemlight Battery
43 minutes ago  
We entered homes all the time during clearance operations in Iraq. Usually they just offered us tea.
 
Alec Beevers
41 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [Fark user image image 425x101]

Thanks, Yahoo!


Yea, fark that. Want to see the vid, but not that badly!
 
wingedkat
38 minutes ago  
Couldn't see the video on yahoo, but found it on twitter:

Link

Link
 
Paddy
36 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: And shiat is on fire in Kazakhstan. Sure is hard to hold down an evil empire when your stuck in the mud.


What the heck is going in Kazakhstan? Have I missed something?
 
mrshowrules
34 minutes ago  

Paddy: Intrepid00: And shiat is on fire in Kazakhstan. Sure is hard to hold down an evil empire when your stuck in the mud.

What the heck is going in Kazakhstan? Have I missed something?


First Kazakhstan refused to send troops to Ukraine.  Then, they said they were going to send $10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.  That was 2 days ago.  shiat might have escalated since then.
 
Tracianne
33 minutes ago  
This was in the replies...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
32 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Clint Eastwood must be jealous.


"Do you feel lucky, Rusky? Well? Do ya?"
 
vudukungfu
32 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [Fark user image image 425x101]

Thanks, Yahoo!


I'm in the Raystown and it plays, but a different video
 
gunther_bumpass
32 minutes ago  
Note to self: 

If invading Ukraine, best camouflage is light blue and grey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
27 minutes ago  
People are rejecting the Republican equivalents in countries all over the world.
 
Intrepid00
25 minutes ago  

Paddy: Intrepid00: And shiat is on fire in Kazakhstan. Sure is hard to hold down an evil empire when your stuck in the mud.

What the heck is going in Kazakhstan? Have I missed something?


Riots, mass arrests, fire bombing mayor's office, Russia sending troops.
 
zimbomba63
24 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [Fark user image 425x101]

Thanks, Yahoo!


From Yahoo HQ: "Yahoo is sort of doing its part to help Ukraine!"
 
yakmans_dad
22 minutes ago  
Get off my dacha.
 
thecatfish
21 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!


There mannerisms and the tone of their voice told the story... a lot would have been lost with a translator..
 
namegoeshere
20 minutes ago  

Paddy: Intrepid00: And shiat is on fire in Kazakhstan. Sure is hard to hold down an evil empire when your stuck in the mud.

What the heck is going in Kazakhstan? Have I missed something?


It's blowing up, internally. Protests, arrests (and murders). Burning cars and trucks, fire bombing the mayor's office. Shiat is escalating. This is not going to end easily.

F*cking Putin. I hope it hurts the whole time he is dying.

F*cking Putin. I hope it hurts the whole time he is dying.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
19 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Like their republican enablers, the rooskies were afraid because there weren't little babies to murder. Every republican has put a bullet in babies with every vote for trump.


And you're cco-coo.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
17 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: We entered homes all the time during clearance operations in Iraq. Usually they just offered us tea.


Yeah I was kinda wondering how often this kind of thing happened to US troops.
 
alienated
15 minutes ago  

thecatfish: With Six You Get Spittle: Need a transcript of their "conversation", please!

There mannerisms and the tone of their voice told the story... a lot would have been lost with a translator..


I'm pretty sure the soldiers were asking if anyone else was in the house and there was a Nyet reply there's nobody else here basically and GTFO. My Ukrainian is a bit rusty.
 
leeksfromchichis
15 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [Fark user image image 425x101]

Thanks, Yahoo!


That seems like a Very Preventable Nuisance.

Very
Preventable
Nuisance
 
BigGrnEggGriller
13 minutes ago  
I really do like these anecdotes as much as everyone else, but 9 times out of 10 that couple would be dead.
Ukraine is going to be leveled if it doesn't agree to go to peace talks. I know the war hawk libs here at Fark want the Ukrainians to fight in, but it will only result in destruction of their country and death of their people.
Go to peace talks and work over the years to get rid of the invaders by economic and political pressure.
Russia will level the country and kill 100's of thousands if this goes on. It's a hard truth but it is the truth.
 
phalamir
12 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Chemlight Battery: We entered homes all the time during clearance operations in Iraq. Usually they just offered us tea.

Yeah I was kinda wondering how often this kind of thing happened to US troops.


Well, the difference is that the Americans show some basic level of competence (not necessarily moral turpitude, but at last knowing which hand to use to hold their cocks with at formal occasions).  The only thing a Russian has ever been good at is being a Mongolian cock-cozy.
 
Lemmy's Warts
11 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I really do like these anecdotes as much as everyone else, but 9 times out of 10 that couple would be dead.
Ukraine is going to be leveled if it doesn't agree to go to peace talks. I know the war hawk libs here at Fark want the Ukrainians to fight in, but it will only result in destruction of their country and death of their people.
Go to peace talks and work over the years to get rid of the invaders by economic and political pressure.
Russia will level the country and kill 100's of thousands if this goes on. It's a hard truth but it is the truth.


Seems that Ukrainians don't want to do that. We should support their decision.
 
leeksfromchichis
11 minutes ago  
BigGrnEggGriller:

пошел на хуй
 
Polish Hussar
10 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: We entered homes all the time during clearance operations in Iraq. Usually they just offered us tea.


Did you knock politely first, what was the procedure?
 
andrewagill
7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: andrewagill: [Fark user image image 425x101]

Thanks, Yahoo!

That seems like a Very Preventable Nuisance.

Very
Preventable
Nuisance


idk I clicked on the "Read the original article we stole from Business Insider" link & the video played. But, like, why not link directly to the Business Insider article? Or the tweet?
 
deadsanta
7 minutes ago  
I mean, it's down to when Russian conscripts are going to be replaced by career soldiers led by officers who will not hesitate to murder those old folks. It's just a matter of time before any video like this is going to end with old dead bodies in the final frames.
 
Porous Horace
7 minutes ago  
"Let's go, Brandon!"
 
Botkin of the Yard
5 minutes ago  
These stories and bits of video are all very nice and encouraging but what happens in a month or two when small units like that are made up of increasingly frustrated soldiers?  They're not likely to take it out on their own commanders.

This entire thing is one giant war crime and it's going to get so much worse.

This entire thing is one giant war crime and it's going to get so much worse.
 
The Madd Mann
1 minute ago  

deadsanta: I mean, it's down to when Russian conscripts are going to be replaced by career soldiers led by officers who will not hesitate to murder those old folks. It's just a matter of time before any video like this is going to end with old dead bodies in the final frames.


Never. Those troops are busy trying to take Kyiv before they run out of everything and either starve or freeze to death in a ditch.
 
towatchoverme
1 minute ago  

Botkin of the Yard: These stories and bits of video are all very nice and encouraging but what happens in a month or two when small units like that are made up of increasingly frustrated soldiers?  They're not likely to take it out on their own commanders.

This entire thing is one giant war crime and it's going to get so much worse.


You seem to think there will still be a Russian army in Ukraine in a month or two. That may actually not be the case.
 
leeksfromchichis
1 minute ago  

andrewagill: leeksfromchichis: andrewagill: [Fark user image image 425x101]

Thanks, Yahoo!

That seems like a Very Preventable Nuisance.

Very
Preventable
Nuisance

idk I clicked on the "Read the original article we stole from Business Insider" link & the video played. But, like, why not link directly to the Business Insider article? Or the tweet?


I dunno. I remember when everyone stopped clicking all twitter links or something, so Fark "fixed" things by creating Original to autopost most tweets.

*shrug*

*shrug*
 
