(Axios)   City workers hired to remove tribute to black DC Superheroes mural from Ally Bank accidentally destroy beer mural honoring hippies & lotuses on other side for good measure   (charlotte.axios.com)
    More: Facepalm, Painting, Stella Artois, mural last week, local artist Osiris Rain, The Wall, beloved NoDa, Mural, DC Comics  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since TFA didn't see fit to include any pics of the mural that was supposed to be painted over, here you go:

https://bleedingcool.com/comics/official-dc-milestone-murals-of-static-rocket-in-north-carolina/
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone will be okay as long as they keep thinking of the big picture.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cool another example of Americans being total shiats. I'm sure someone will talj about how it's a "blue city ina  red state" or some similar meaningless shiat. Fark that country, it's lost. It's gone, like car keys in a volcano, we need to let those assholes go.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Oh cool another example of Americans being total shiats. I'm sure someone will talj about how it's a "blue city ina  red state" or some similar meaningless shiat. Fark that country, it's lost. It's gone, like car keys in a volcano, we need to let those assholes go.


I don't....I don't think it's that bad. Not yet. There are good people here. I'm sure of it.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez....someone is crabby.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.


where was there any graffiti in this article?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.


Art on property that the owner says you can have art on, is not graffiti.
Trumper loses argument again.
What else is new.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.


Murals can be art.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more slayer
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.


Maybe, but a commissioned mural is not the same as this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Snort: Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.

Art on property that the owner says you can have art on, is not graffiti.
Trumper loses argument again.
What else is new.


This. If it's my wall, I can do whatever.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: Snort: Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.

Maybe, but a commissioned mural is not the same as this

[Fark user image image 723x405]


That looks like fark
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Oh cool another example of Americans being total shiats. I'm sure someone will talj about how it's a "blue city ina  red state" or some similar meaningless shiat. Fark that country, it's lost. It's gone, like car keys in a volcano, we need to let those assholes go.


Total shiats? The one mural was an advertisement (albeit a cool one) whose lease was up.

The other mural got wiped because of a fark-up, not malice.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NoDa?
Must be in shiatpa Town
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Slow your anti-government roll there subby.  Where does article say that the city painted over the murals or was even involved?  I'm going to go out on a limb and say the building(s) is private property.  I don't know of any city government just volunteering to paint people's walls for them.

What is curious is that there is no mention why the nearly new (painted at end of last year) mural was painted over and that there is no comment from Jackson

/Your wall is like FM...no Static at all
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks to TFA I now know there is an artist named Dammit Wesley.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Bennie Crabtree: Oh cool another example of Americans being total shiats. I'm sure someone will talj about how it's a "blue city ina  red state" or some similar meaningless shiat. Fark that country, it's lost. It's gone, like car keys in a volcano, we need to let those assholes go.

Total shiats? The one mural was an advertisement (albeit a cool one) whose lease was up.

The other mural got wiped because of a fark-up, not malice.


They both were old ads, but the lotus one was updated and will be replaced.
 
gaspode
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Bennie Crabtree: Oh cool another example of Americans being total shiats. I'm sure someone will talj about how it's a "blue city ina  red state" or some similar meaningless shiat. Fark that country, it's lost. It's gone, like car keys in a volcano, we need to let those assholes go.

Total shiats? The one mural was an advertisement (albeit a cool one) whose lease was up.

The other mural got wiped because of a fark-up, not malice.


Yeah this is NOT one of those 'hired to destroy art' its literally replacing a paid advertisement
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They painted over the wrong advertisement?  Oh noes.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snort: Oh noes!

Graffiti art is not art.

Discuss.


Because we must have order...
/Don't really care .
/.02 copeks
 
