(PoPville) Hero Yo-Yo Ma just threw down in front of the Russian embassy
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that an act of war?
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too bad. The video had its ups and downs.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was there, then he left. He returned shortly after only to leave again.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. That reminds me: I have to pick up his Goat Rodeo album.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see any yo-yos, and that dude looks nothing like my mom.
Pretty good cellist though, I think he'll go places
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fingers like lightning
They never strike the same place twice

(His own joke)
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, yo ma just threw down with the whole football team.
 
berylman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To make the message extra effective he should have dropped trousers to ankles and then played the cello in true "come at me bro" fashion. Now that would be something
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how this is any kind of protest.  He could just as easily have been playing in support of Russia.

What's the white sign behind his case say?
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: To make the message extra effective he should have dropped trousers to ankles and then played the cello in true "come at me bro" fashion. Now that would be something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [Fark user image image 336x212]


Came here....

/Leaving satisfied.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Meanwhile, yo ma just threw down with the whole football team.


It was highly immature to post that.

/I chuckled.
 
chipaku
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm not sure how this is any kind of protest.  He could just as easily have been playing in support of Russia.


Depends what he was playing, I guess

/would pay good money to see Yo Yo Ma cover RATM
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope he played The Final Countdown.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh that's impeccable trolling.

Russia dare not kidnap and torture one of China's national treasures.

Now if he could get Meng Wanzhou to dance a jig next to him, Russia might release a few political prisoners to make them go away.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That'll show 'em.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: He was there, then he left. He returned shortly after only to leave again.


Like Russia in Ukraine?  Like a concert with an encore?
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, well Kid Rock will probably soil himself in an Applebees sometime this weekend.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, musicians in the US are strangely quite on the Ukraine war.
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JRoo: berylman: To make the message extra effective he should have dropped trousers to ankles and then played the cello in true "come at me bro" fashion. Now that would be something

[Fark user image 341x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


I had no idea that Anant eater could do that. That was awesome!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm not sure how this is any kind of protest.  He could just as easily have been playing in support of Russia.

What's the white sign behind his case say?


In a repressive regime, just showing up is a big deal.

I don't think North Americans are the audience for his protet technique.

I've been on strike with people from eastern Europe who could not believe that Canadian police were not beating the shiat out of us after a few weeks. They were loving it. Back home people got killed or wheelchaired for holding a sign on the steps of city hall. In Canada they got to stop traffic, shout, sing, make signs, occupy offices and sleep in them, and whatever. The eastern Europeans would have great conversations (in English b/c that wa their common language) about all the freedom that Canadians were taking for granted. "Are our peers insane?" "No, this is what people with rights just do. They are not afraid." "Why not?" etc... Whenever security showed up, they were super scary to the rent-a-cops and also found it amazing that security (and the cop-cops) would look at their facial expressions and literally back away into literal hedges. "This is what it means to have rights!"

But in represive regimes, Yo Yo Ma's "just showing up" is enough to get the point across.
 
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Meanwhile, musicians in the US are strangely quite on the Ukraine war.


Yeah well, YOU try to rhyme something with Ukraine war.

/not_a_musician
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm not sure how this is any kind of protest.  He could just as easily have been playing in support of Russia.

What's the white sign behind his case say?


Not sure what the white sign says. But the fake green street sign is legible.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Unsung_Hero: I'm not sure how this is any kind of protest.  He could just as easily have been playing in support of Russia.

What's the white sign behind his case say?

Not sure what the white sign says. But the fake green street sign is legible.


And whoever he got it from needs to make more of them for export.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's a lovely man. I had the insane privilege of getting to play with him when I was in high school back in the 90s. It was right before he started becoming a household name, but I knew about him, and some of the other kids were very ??? about why I was so excited about this dude talking to us about Bach's use of walking bass lines. lol
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Meanwhile, musicians in the US are strangely quite on the Ukraine war.


Pink Floyd (ostensibly English tho)

Belle and Sebastian

Bonnie Rait

Justin Timberlake responds to rumours that because he made a pun about Crimea, he is going to fight in Ukraine. Or, "Man with Lake in the name makes obvious RIVER pun"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JRoo: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Meanwhile, musicians in the US are strangely quite on the Ukraine war.

Yeah well, YOU try to rhyme something with Ukraine war.

/not_a_musician


"cocaine whore"
"migraine sore"
"novocaine corps"
"insane lore"
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JRoo: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Meanwhile, musicians in the US are strangely quite on the Ukraine war.

Yeah well, YOU try to rhyme something with Ukraine war.

/not_a_musician


They broke into my heart's main floor,
They filled with chaff the truth's grain store,
They scuffed the world's wood grain floor,
They pounded my mind with a migraine bore, (drill that is)
They attacked like Bunnicula drains a cuke's green gore,
They beat blind Justice to puke, sprained and sore,
They drove waves of refugees through petrichore,
They go fark themselves, their ships: their coxwain's a whore,
While NATO slept a sleep of decorum, quorum, and forums galore.
So alone Ukraine roars through the Ukraine-Rus War.
 
