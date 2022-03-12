 Skip to content
(Cumberland Times-News)   Hit vehicle, hit truck, cross median, hit telephone pole, hit concrete barrier, hit vehicle, go airborne, lose engine, land on roof. At this point in the game do you kick the extra point or go for 2?   (times-news.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Constable, Crash Bandicoot, Susquehanna River, Police, state police trooper, Crashed, The Driver, Theresa Risso  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ma'am? I'll need proof of insurance and your pilot's license
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had a 1-year-old kid in the back seat (who is OK).
She had a BAC of 0.327.
https://www.phillyvoice.com/car-crash-roof-shamokin-dam-snyder-county-theresa-risso/

Shamokin Dam Crash
Youtube XK_1Glw1RvM
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It doesn't sound like she was driving, "Erratically", but more like RADICALLY!  (AMAIRITE!?!)
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She was really shamokin!  Damn!
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Burnout Revenge CrashBreaker Gold
Youtube Mct_G6Tq7jQ
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
With a name like that, someone has to make a The Mask reference.

Not me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Never saw the movie.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pennlive.comView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this was a pinball game, she gets two extra balls for that landing...
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thorpe: She had a 1-year-old kid in the back seat (who is OK).
She had a BAC of 0.327.
https://www.phillyvoice.com/car-crash-roof-shamokin-dam-snyder-county-theresa-risso/

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XK_1Glw1RvM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Damn... smoking crash.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it true the driver was just signed by the Raiders?
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"appeared to have been driving erratically"

I think that is actually the very definition of driving erratically.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Valter: "appeared to have been driving erratically"

I think that is actually the very definition of driving erratically.


Oops I left out a little bit. Arrived on TOP of a restaurant. How do you even do that? I don't think I want to know.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's very odd how no one knows what median is.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1. She is Shamokin' Hawt (not really)
2. At least the Golden Chopsticks had a sturdily constructed roof
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It'll buff right out.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: "Theresa Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after crashing her BMW into several vehicles and through a concrete barrier before landing on the roof of Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said."

Was this her BMW?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hans Moleman did it better
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She demolished a Jersey Wall on her way to the roof of that place... *after* hitting two other vehicles. Do I even want to know what speed she was traveling at when she demolished that Jersey Wall?
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This crash sounds spectacular, but with no video, article is worthless.

What the crash might've looked like:

Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Note to self: Sometimes when gifs appear not to post successfully, they really do
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phishrace: This crash sounds spectacular, but with no video, article is worthless.

What the crash might've looked like:

[c.tenor.com image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


2nd post in this thread gives you the video of the crash. Read the thread, please, and Welcome To Fark.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: phishrace: This crash sounds spectacular, but with no video, article is worthless.

What the crash might've looked like:

[c.tenor.com image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]

2nd post in this thread gives you the video of the crash. Read the thread, please, and Welcome To Fark.


Wait. So actually reading TFA was wrong? Is that what you're suggesting?
 
