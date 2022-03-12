 Skip to content
Northern California goes off the rails again   (kymkemp.com)
1568 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)



Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?


Yikes ... that is extremely not good.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?

Yikes ... that is extremely not good.


You'll be able to use your MasterCard to book tix.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?

Yikes ... that is extremely not good.


Yeah, railroad, Master Plan, next up they'll be planning a smokehouse ffs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?


at least they finally worked out the final solution.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The businessman whose master plan
Controls the world each day
Is blind to indications of
His species' slow decay

Can't you see his life is just like yours?
An unturned stone, an undiscovered door leading to,
the gift of hope renewed, eternity for you.
The masses of humanity have always had to suffer.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?


What is a master plan?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas has a handful of rails turned trails that are actually equestrian friendly. If you're going to have a horse for a pet (totally a thing, we have neighborhoods built around horses) it's nice to be able to go for a ride that's not just in the paddock.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes... yes... less infrastructure! Great plan!
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here. Super excited about this finally happening. Came out west to bicycle tour the coast in the late eighties and never left. Too afraid of traffic to do another trip down 101 these days, but this I like 👍
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like it will be amazing to hike
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?

at least they finally worked out the final solution.


1) No.

2) I didn't realize there were so many descriptive concepts for penalties in USA football. "Illegal Touching" and "Illegal Use of the Hands" sounds right up my alley. Intentional Grounding not so much, and Neutral Zone Infraction sounds like a bad SCI-FI plot.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy,

But that's how it goes
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Valter: Neutral Zone Infraction


Never mind. That is something either the Cardassians or the Ferengi do.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This T-Rail, as it were, sounds like it would be a fun as heck, if not reasonably challenging ride.
 
comrade
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buys my high-speed rail ticket la to st.
Departure March 15
Arrival April 25

/ I'm sorry you have died of dysentery
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Subby here. Super excited about this finally happening. Came out west to bicycle tour the coast in the late eighties and never left. Too afraid of traffic to do another trip down 101 these days, but this I like 👍


Your comment needs music:
Waltz from Faust, Act II (1997 Remastered Version)
Youtube ISUHybeAeRo
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Yes... yes... less infrastructure! Great plan!


It's a line that hasn't operated in 25 years, didn't have enough business to be viable for 20 before that.  With the decline of the timber business, the primary agricultural product of the area is usually weighed in ounces not tons.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pinner: Valter: Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?

Yikes ... that is extremely not good.

You'll be able to use your MasterCard to book tix.


You don't need money
Don't take fame
Don't need no credit card to ride this train...

...because there is no train anymore.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes less mass transit
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ZMugg:

lol. If you've ever been hit by redwood bark flying off a logging truck at 65 mph you'd understand my excitement
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Texas has a handful of rails turned trails that are actually equestrian friendly. If you're going to have a horse for a pet (totally a thing, we have neighborhoods built around horses) it's nice to be able to go for a ride that's not just in the paddock.


There is a downside to horses, dogs, cyclists, joggers, walkers and electric scooters all using the same T-rail (we call ours The Line, as in walk the line) but as long as everyone's polite it's awesome to have this 10 mile stretch near my house.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The bit of rail along hwy 1 at Davenport always seemed to have some old abandoned black train on it that was good for photos. I never saw it move but it wasnt always there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?

at least they finally worked out the final solution.


Well they had competitors, who would win the the coveted Master Race cup??
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?


Think more of a Master's degree usage and not anything bad.  It's called master planning and master plans for big, long term building projects.  At least it's not master and slave hard drives like computer people say, or used to at least?  Lots of software seems to be going the 'parent/family' route for naming things, which is probably good.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: gunther_bumpass: Yes... yes... less infrastructure! Great plan!

It's a line that hasn't operated in 25 years, didn't have enough business to be viable for 20 before that.  With the decline of the timber business, the primary agricultural product of the area is usually weighed in ounces not tons.


I looked up the Humbolt Bay area on Google Maps, and some of the latest street view photos, from 2018, show the rails covered in bushes in some places. Some crossings have even had the rails removed.

/when I found it on the map, I said "Eureka!"
//not really
///3
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's some gorgeous country. I'd love to hike that but I'm so out of shape I'd have to rest every 100 yards -- which is fine as they also have great weed in those parts.

/ Yes, "resting" *puff*
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: Somebody actually thought that "The Master Plan" was a good name?


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That's some gorgeous country. I'd love to hike that but I'm so out of shape I'd have to rest every 100 yards -- which is fine as they also have great weed in those parts.

/ Yes, "resting" *puff*


A bit farther inland:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
