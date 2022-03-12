 Skip to content
(Twitter)   But sir... They have flags   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Amusing, shot  
61 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please tell me this story is true.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Please tell me this story is true.


This story is true.

/you're welcome
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rating: Mostly True.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is winning the propaganda wars, and Russia is helping by giving them such excellent material to work with.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Spectrum: Rating: Mostly True.

[Fark user image 337x750]


Haha caught that too.

For anyone asking: in the US Army, in no universe would you be allowed to leave two tanks unguarded. There would be a skeleton crew left behind to prevent this very thing. In Russia... apparently Leroy Jenkins is their platoon commander. More importantly, that's what I WANT to believe.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1502274459620855812.html
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
idontbelieveyou dot gif

Good story though
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Spectrum: Rating: Mostly True.

[Fark user image image 337x750]


They were trying to PUSH a stuck tank out of a ditch?!?

That doesn't strike me as worth trying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Star Wars Trilogy - Eddie Izzard
Youtube tKfeJ2mw0LU
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Rating: Mostly True.

[Fark user image 337x750]


It sounds like there are 6 tanks in this version.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x222]


Best show currently running, and will fight a mother farker over that on a shiat day.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Spectrum: Rating: Mostly True.

[Fark user image 337x750]

It sounds like there are 6 tanks in this version.


2 "flag" tanks, 2 "other" tanks, 4 total.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline in this guy's voice:
consequence.netView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thorpe: Spectrum: Rating: Mostly True.

[Fark user image 337x750]

It sounds like there are 6 tanks in this version.



images.slideplayer.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukranian village passes the tank test with flying colors!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Then everyone clapped and Zelensky gave them a hundred dollars?

Sorry just reads like that kinda story
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Russians can be fooled easily, farking genius from the Ukrainian villagers.  That's thinking outside the box.  Brilliant.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Please tell me this story is true.


as long as Yakety Sax  is playing, I don't care if it's true or not.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians can be fooled easily, farking genius from the Ukrainian villagers.  That's thinking outside the box.  Brilliant.


Lots of people can be fooled easily.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It would've been cool if Russians opposed to the communist revolution in 1916 pulled tricks like this on the invaders.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like a Spy v. Spy skit, lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tintar: thorpe: Spectrum: Rating: Mostly True.

[Fark user image 337x750]

It sounds like there are 6 tanks in this version.


[images.slideplayer.com image 850x637]


Pssh - basic edition.  Needs at least 200 more steps

/wish I was exaggerating
//some people are damn motivated to hide or launder assets
///and it's become a lot easier to set up with software and high speed communication
 
jclaggett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x222]

Best show currently running, and will fight a mother farker over that on a shiat day.


I have it in my Watch ASAP list. May do so in Monday on the flight to Boston.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Jake Havechek: Russians can be fooled easily, farking genius from the Ukrainian villagers.  That's thinking outside the box.  Brilliant.

Lots of people can be fooled easily.


But the Russian military has been believing that they're invincible forever.  It's encouraging to see them being made a horse's ass of by local citizens.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]


That's beautiful. Do we know where it is?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really want this to be true, and it's plausible enough given how Russia has performed so far in this invasion.

But it also reads very fake.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thorpe: Spectrum: Rating: Mostly True.

[Fark user image 337x750]

It sounds like there are 6 tanks in this version.


Russians came with four tanks and when they left two, Ukranians planted flags on them.

The first two tanks (2) fired on the flagged tanks (4) and then searched for the other two Russian tanks, not knowing that they had just destroyed them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This definitely did not happen, but I still LOL'd, and I'll happily - joyfully, even - admit I'm wrong if this story is actually true.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tKfeJ2mw0LU?start=31]


Exactly what came to mind for me too.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really want this to be true, and it's plausible enough given how Russia has performed so far in this invasion.

But it also reads very fake.


The amazing thing is that Russia's performance has been so gobmsackingly laughable that one isn't instantly, completely certain that it didn't happen.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jclaggett: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

That's beautiful. Do we know where it is?


It separates the Russians from the Black Sea

/but that's not important right now
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It would've been cool if Russians opposed to the communist revolution in 1916 pulled tricks like this on the invaders.


They didn't have any tanks back then.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really want this to be true, and it's plausible enough given how Russia has performed so far in this invasion.

But it also reads very fake.


I was on board until "One of them got on a bridge that clearly could not hold a tank." That's when I was like, "D'oh...I really wanted to believe this..."
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

They really use flags to identify good guys vs bad guys in tank warfare?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Jake Havechek: It would've been cool if Russians opposed to the communist revolution in 1916 pulled tricks like this on the invaders.

They didn't have any tanks back then.


Well no, but something like this is Mel Brooks quality stuff.  Like if the Ukrainians set up a tollbooth on a "Putin Throughway" and only took dimes to pass.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jclaggett: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

That's beautiful. Do we know where it is?


according to this it is in Paris https://twitter.com/MikeCovaci/status/1498771056970063872
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I haven't seen anything to disprove it didn't not happen.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Professor Science: GoodHomer: I really want this to be true, and it's plausible enough given how Russia has performed so far in this invasion.

But it also reads very fake.

The amazing thing is that Russia's performance has been so gobmsackingly laughable that one isn't instantly, completely certain that it didn't happen.


Russian conscripts might believe it, so it's helpful
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Lone Gunman: GoodHomer: I really want this to be true, and it's plausible enough given how Russia has performed so far in this invasion.

But it also reads very fake.

I was on board until "One of them got on a bridge that clearly could not hold a tank." That's when I was like, "D'oh...I really wanted to believe this..."


Unlike everywhere in the USA, bridge weight limits aren't posted before the bridge in a lot of places, only the locals know the capacity.
 
BigMax
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hear Putin invaded Ukraine to impress his mistresses. He called the plan Operation Tanks for the Mammaries.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fark that is great.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sdd2000: jclaggett: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

That's beautiful. Do we know where it is?

according to this it is in Paris https://twitter.com/MikeCovaci/status/1498771056970063872


Thanks. Also...
massivelyop.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
They really use flags to identify good guys vs bad guys in tank warfare?


The Ukrainians have been using them on captured enemy vehicles.  Helps to not get showered with Javelins upon returning with your shiny new trophy, and it's faster than repainting in UA standard camo.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
They really use flags to identify good guys vs bad guys in tank warfare?


They've definitely been using visual symbols like the 'Z' to avoid friendly fire.

Which incidentally is one of the issues with the story.

Still, the story is fun and generally has the right motivation.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Something like this certainly did happen, although the "firing on tanks in the exact same place they'd left them, because they had Ukrainian flags on them" seems suspect.

I have no idea if this will work, but here's a link to the drowned Russian tank after going over an old bridge video. And yes, it absolutely looks like nobody survived.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This joke was funnier in 1941.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: TWX: Jake Havechek: It would've been cool if Russians opposed to the communist revolution in 1916 pulled tricks like this on the invaders.

They didn't have any tanks back then.

Well no, but something like this is Mel Brooks quality stuff.  Like if the Ukrainians set up a tollbooth on a "Putin Throughway" and only took dimes to pass.


10 kopek coins for thematic consistency

/they're about as liable to have any as they are to have dimes
//sorry can only except exact change
///we don't make the rules you know
 
