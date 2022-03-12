 Skip to content
(CNN)   Walgreens: "Here's a problem that doesn't exist, let's spend millions of dollars finding a solution and irritate our customers at the same time." Next innovation - four foot long receipts   (cnn.com) divider line
    Refrigerator, digital cooler screens, Absorption refrigerator, Cooler Screens, physical stores, ice cream, CEO Arsen Avakian  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"developed by the startup Cooler Screens, use a system of motion sensors and cameras to display what's inside the doors - as well as product information, prices, deals and, most appealing to brands, paid advertisements. The tech provides stores with an additional revenue stream and a way to modernize the shopping experience.

Another annoyance brought to you by the Marketing department. Shopping is not an  "experience" it's a irritating necessity that I prefer to get over with as fast as possible.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These cooler screens sound like the Poochie of the ad/sales world. Totally "hip", "cool", and "rockin'", and no one wants anything to do with it.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just stand there with the door open, wasting their money instead of my time.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "developed by the startup Cooler Screens, use a system of motion sensors and cameras to display what's inside the doors - as well as product information, prices, deals and, most appealing to brands, paid advertisements. The tech provides stores with an additional revenue stream and a way to modernize the shopping experience.

Another annoyance brought to you by the Marketing department. Shopping is not an  "experience" it's a irritating necessity that I prefer to get over with as fast as possible.


Walgreens, fuck you.  I don't need more ads in my face
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another thing I won't spend one second looking at this douchebro's ad doors. I'm just going to open every single one until I find whatever the f*ck I'm there to buy.

Oh and this statement FTA
Cooler Screens says 90% of consumers it has surveyed prefer its digital screens to traditional fridges, and that the displays provide sales lifts for stores. (Walgreens did not comment on that.)

Is total bullshiat.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Cooler Screens says 90% of consumers it has surveyed prefer its digital screens to traditional fridges, and that the displays provide sales lifts for stores. (Walgreens did not comment on that.)

Is total bullshiat


Without seeing how the question was phrased in order to generate this response, yes it is.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are trying to hide this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have these at my local Walgreens.  First time I saw them i wanted to put a fist through one.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How stupid! No one concerned about savings or nutrition buys their groceries at Walgreens. You buy your groceries at Walgreens because you are too tired to go to the market. All focus should be on customer convivence.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an idea created in a marketing conference room by a bunch of idiots.

At no point in development nor implementation did someone say "This is a dumb waste of money that our customers will hate?"

If I'm in a CVS/Walgreens it's for a quick snack, drink or medicine. I don't need an interactive screen telling me there's a cold Red Bull inside.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until someone hacks the screens?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How long until someone hacks the screens?


Something like that is actually something you can do without wireless and have the entire thing a wired only communications. So its not likely
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How long until someone hacks the screens?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another move towards Idiocracy. This was done for one simple reason - to convert every square inch of free space everywhere into a marketing opportunity. Given that the biggest chains are already on board with this, it's just a matter of time before this becomes yet another annoyance of the modern age we have to ignore.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: They have these at my local Walgreens.  First time I saw them i wanted to put a fist through one.


Did you have to watch ads before you could open the door & if so, for how long?

If Kroger starts putting them in their stores, I'm coming armed with a brick. It's already bad enough that instead of keeping the regular shelves stocked, they insist on putting items on a different aisle's end-caps. I know why they do it (impulse buying) but I don't want to have to search thru the store & waste my time trying to find something that should be on the soup aisle all the way over in the chips aisle.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the day that I go to grab some cola ... and it's not there.  Some other product is there.  Or the shelves are empty.

Someone will hack the screens ... or customers will just start pulling or cutting the connectors.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: pastramithemosterotic: How long until someone hacks the screens?

Something like that is actually something you can do without wireless and have the entire thing a wired only communications. So its not likely


This company screams 'we haz an app!!!!!' to me, so I wouldn't be so sure it's wired.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: pastramithemosterotic: How long until someone hacks the screens?

Something like that is actually something you can do without wireless and have the entire thing a wired only communications. So its not likely


Cheaper to use wi-fi. No need to run new data cables.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: pastramithemosterotic: How long until someone hacks the screens?

Something like that is actually something you can do without wireless and have the entire thing a wired only communications. So its not likely


Perhaps not hacked, but some jaded employee will start f*cking with them
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the biggest complaint seems to be that the tech-averse are afraid of change, and the conspiracy-minded have convinced themselves that the doors are somehow the Devil incarnate.

The items on display don't always match up with what's inside because products are out of stock.

This is the only legitimate gripe I saw in the whole article. I don't want to play "guess what's in stock today". Beyond that, it's people whining about nothing.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Advertising sucks and all, but I'd like to advocate for the death penalty for any new startup founders.  Companies that identify as startups are garbage poisoning our culture, and startup founders are trash.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxmaska: Another move towards Idiocracy. This was done for one simple reason - to convert every square inch of free space everywhere into a marketing opportunity. Given that the biggest chains are already on board with this, it's just a matter of time before this becomes yet another annoyance of the modern age we have to ignore.


Yet another annoyance of the modern age that my Instacart shopper has to ignore.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: And another thing I won't spend one second looking at this douchebro's ad doors. I'm just going to open every single one until I find whatever the f*ck I'm there to buy.

Oh and this statement FTA
Cooler Screens says 90% of consumers it has surveyed prefer its digital screens to traditional fridges, and that the displays provide sales lifts for stores. (Walgreens did not comment on that.)

Is total bullshiat.


"would you rather an angry chimpanzee chews your face and genitals off or have to use these silly screens to look into drug store freezers?"

I think the most impressive part is 10% still went with the chimp...
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds stupid.
I can't remember the last time I was in Walgreens.
Probably over a decade.
I'll be sure and avoid it even harder now.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, another step on our rapid descent into a cyberpunk dystopian hell
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: I'll just stand there with the door open, wasting their money instead of my time.


That's the beauty of it - it's wasting money and energy whether you open the door or not.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! And of course with all the info gathering, the doors will be able to advise consumers on food choices (fat shame them).

It's bad enough the lady of the self check-out keeps telling me to "put things in the bagging area" ... hey - is that a euphemism? Do you think she's coming on to me?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's horrible. I hate it.

Glass: Lets customers see what's behind the door.
Picture of what's inside: Doesn't let customers see what's behind the door.

Walgreens: WE'RE GOING WITH THE PICTURE! BOOK IT! DONE! F*CK THE CUSTOMERS!
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, what is it we say on Fark?

Ah, yes - "They'll get over it"
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: So, the biggest complaint seems to be that the tech-averse are afraid of change, and the conspiracy-minded have convinced themselves that the doors are somehow the Devil incarnate.

The items on display don't always match up with what's inside because products are out of stock.

This is the only legitimate gripe I saw in the whole article. I don't want to play "guess what's in stock today". Beyond that, it's people whining about nothing.


There are 6 doors, one of them has the drink you want. But before they show you what's inside, you get an advertisement for ice cream.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To be fair,
It's not the worst definition of "screens" they could have gone with for Refridgerated case doors...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Four foot long receipts, Subby?

So, they're making them shorter?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's ridiculous! At least this comment sec

Fark user imageView Full Size


tion doesn't have any ads in it. That would be annoying.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh yah just wait until there's a pressure sensitive door handle that upon grabbing it won't unlock until at least 15 seconds into the commercial it starts playing on the display.  Unless it detects a $19.99/month membership card's RFID, which it instead makes the screen transparent upon approaching it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have an idea.  To prevent theft, keep them locked so you have to summon a store employee with a security clearance great enough to unlock them for the customer.  They can stand by and make sure there's no funny business going on.  People LIKE security, right?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Several years ago, I went to the local Kmart that was off Broadway here in Denver.  I hadn't been there in years.  I left with about 8 feet of receipts for a few items.  That and the fact that there was no air conditioning in the vast store in July definitely conveyed numbered days.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At the end of the day, if it's too annoying to shop there, people will shop somewhere else.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The owner of Cooler Screens is a lying sack of crap.

"We wanted to enhance the shopping experience and make it more like shopping online"

BULL-FARKING-shiat

You wanted to space to sell advertising while making it harder to shop and harder to ignore the farking commercials you dickwad. I mean, it's a business model and it's legal, but if yo uneed to lie about why you did something maybe you shouldn't farking do it.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anybody who refers to shopping as an "experience" does not go shopping.  It is a necessity.  In and out.  Annoy me, I leave my cart in the aisle and you have to reshelf it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I'll just stand there with the door open, wasting their money instead of my time.


This.

If I encounter this bit of customer-hostile technology I am just going to prop the door open and take my sweet time.

I'll probably leave it open too, out of spite.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

casey17: Too-Tall: They have these at my local Walgreens.  First time I saw them i wanted to put a fist through one.

Did you have to watch ads before you could open the door & if so, for how long?

If Kroger starts putting them in their stores, I'm coming armed with a brick. It's already bad enough that instead of keeping the regular shelves stocked, they insist on putting items on a different aisle's end-caps. I know why they do it (impulse buying) but I don't want to have to search thru the store & waste my time trying to find something that should be on the soup aisle all the way over in the chips aisle.


No. They open whenever.

I find it very irritating to not be able to see into the cooler before i open the door.  Also, the screens don't display what's in the cooler until well after you walk up to the door. If you don't already know where what you want is, you either have to open doors until you find it or wait for the displays to show you.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: So, the biggest complaint seems to be that the tech-averse are afraid of change, and the conspiracy-minded have convinced themselves that the doors are somehow the Devil incarnate.

The items on display don't always match up with what's inside because products are out of stock.

This is the only legitimate gripe I saw in the whole article. I don't want to play "guess what's in stock today". Beyond that, it's people whining about nothing.


Tech for tech's sake is just wasteful masturbation. Like Musk's idiotic steering "yokes." And I'm sure implementation of this idiocy isn't free, we the consumers end up paying higher prices to be annoyed and advertised to.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I work as a field technician.
I work on retail equipment.
The only people who want this are Upper Management at the corporate office who have to justify their salary and the company that gets hired to service the displays.
I guarantee everyone who actually works in a store hates this and wants it gone.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tech-averse? They've replaced a window with a camera and a screen.
Maybe glass is just too old and boring. Not for me, though. I like glass. I respect glass.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: So, the biggest complaint seems to be that the tech-averse are afraid of change, and the conspiracy-minded have convinced themselves that the doors are somehow the Devil incarnate.

The items on display don't always match up with what's inside because products are out of stock.

This is the only legitimate gripe I saw in the whole article. I don't want to play "guess what's in stock today". Beyond that, it's people whining about nothing.

Tech for tech's sake is just wasteful masturbation. Like Musk's idiotic steering "yokes." And I'm sure implementation of this idiocy isn't free, we the consumers end up paying higher prices to be annoyed and advertised to.


The yokes are because of Knight Rider.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: So, the biggest complaint seems to be that the tech-averse are afraid of change, and the conspiracy-minded have convinced themselves that the doors are somehow the Devil incarnate.

The items on display don't always match up with what's inside because products are out of stock.

This is the only legitimate gripe I saw in the whole article. I don't want to play "guess what's in stock today". Beyond that, it's people whining about nothing.


You do realize that while it is showing me a 6 foot tall advertisement for coca cola it is NOT showinf me what's in the farking cooler.

I'm there to shop and I want to know where my items are. Anything that prevents that makes shopping worse.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shopping is a feeling.

At least it used to be.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The initial intent was probably to have doors that insulate better, then they added screens that produce heat, and since it's opaque you need to open the doors just to see what's in there letting more warm air in.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This is an idea created in a marketing conference room by a bunch of idiots.

At no point in development nor implementation did someone say "This is a dumb waste of money that our customers will hate?"

If I'm in a CVS/Walgreens it's for a quick snack, drink or medicine. I don't need an interactive screen telling me there's a cold Red Bull inside.


It was probably cooked up in a place that had fired every person who pointed out that something was a dumb idea that people will hate. Or maybe somebody was told that and they made their own company to do it anyway.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

grokca: They are trying to hide this

[Fark user image image 200x133]


It's MUCH more likely that they are trying to hide this...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's 2022 and the shopping experience overall has gone to absolute shiat.
//What's just one more annoyance?
///Third slashie now available at 25% off when you use your FarkPerks Card!
 
