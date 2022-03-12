 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Jack Kerouac would have been 100 years old today. But don't pour one out for him - drink it all instead, then get On The Road to his hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts and leave your empties at his grave   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
33
    More: Cool, Jack Kerouac, Beat Generation, spelling of Kerouac, Kerouac's own statement, first novel, published novel, Kerouac, Kerouac's baptism certificate  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 1:14 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will not go to Lowell. You can't make me. Lowell is the reason Jack went on the road.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
10,000 Maniacs - Hey Jack Kerouac
Youtube 5nSFFL3dBA4
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I heard he's a phony. A real phony. Or is this the guy who William Telled his wife in the face?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: [YouTube video: 10,000 Maniacs - Hey Jack Kerouac]


Came to post that. "In my Tribe" is where I fell in love with Natalie Merchant.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Figured I'd swing by the grave since Lowell's not too long a drive.

Found several people there, some of whom had made the trip for his birthday from as far away as Florida and California.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever somebody is breathlessly trying to make their trip sound more interesting than it really was, I'm reminded of Kerouac.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.


Your comparison to such books, as well as the demographic of people who associate with them, has literally turned me off to ever reading any of Kerouac's works.

I know what you're saying they have in common, but because those other books were the first to come to mind, I'm not having it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.


I've read the entirety of Atlas Shrugged, most of Brave New World and sections of the Bible. Wouldn't touch On the Road with a 10 foot pole. Snoozefest.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Others have said it, On The Road is pretty much what you would expect from a writer cranked up on amphetamines. I was not a fan.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Combustion: I heard he's a phony. A real phony.


At least he's not a phony phony.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SO I should write a lot of disjointed mental vomit on taped together paper sheets, do a bunch of drugs
and drink until my guts explode?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wademh: I will not go to Lowell. You can't make me. Lowell is the reason Jack went on the road.


so you forgot about all those Irish boxers?

dbirchall: Figured I'd swing by the grave since Lowell's not too long a drive.
Found several people there, some of whom had made the trip for his birthday from as far away as Florida and California.


WARNING: The Proviso Of This Thread; If You Don't Like Drunks, Don't Go To Boston
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"What is that feeling when you're driving away from people and they recede on the plain till you see their specks dispersing? - it's the too-huge world vaulting us, and it's good-bye. But we lean forward to the next crazy venture beneath the skies."


one of my favorite quotes ever, from OTR.

in the 4 degrees of separation or whatever, "Dean Moriarty" was based on Neal Cassady, who was a friend of the Grateful Dead (and roommate of Bob Weir's, at 710 Ashbury).  In a fit of inspiration, Weir wrote lyrics to "The Other One", and the GD did the song with his new lyrics in I believe Portland or Seattle in Feb 1968:

Escaping through the lily fields, I came across an empty space
It trembled and exploded, left a bus stop in its place
The bus came by and I got on, that's when it all began
There was Cowboy Neal at the wheel of the bus to never ever land Next day, the GD got word Neal was found dead in Mexico the night prior.  Weir says in his autobiographical film from 2014, appropriately titled "The Other One" (Netflix, kids!) he thinks the GD played the song right about the time Neal checked out.and I've met Bob Weir so I guess technically I've shaken the hand, that shook the hand, that shook the hand, if you will.(and you won't but that's ok.  I still win, as always.)
 
tommyl66
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was the story about the guy and the kid who walked and walked and walked and walked and walked and walked and walked and walked and then the guy died, right?
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really think it's past time for us to reassess the legacies of American writers of the twentieth century.

We've been going through a similar thing in classical music for a while. While the Second Viennese School was iconoclastic and the "emancipation of dissonance" itself was important, few of their works or the works of the generations that followed them are part of our standard repertoire and, outside groups like the Ensemble Contemporain, virtually no one's performing them. They're only "important" because theorists study them and write about them, and the structure of their music makes it well-suited for university exams. Hell, I had one person in my pedagogy class claim that we had to keep prioritizing these works simply because graduate schools test for them, but if we're the pedagogues, why don't we just stop doing that?

I'm not saying Kerouac wasn't or isn't important. But he's been dead for a while and the world is much different now, decades later. Let's go back and make sure that the works and authors we're celebrating are the ones who have actually endured and remain topical and relevant, not just ones whose importance we recursively perpetuate in our classrooms.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Truman Capote's quip about "On The Road"

"this isn't writing, this is......typing."
 
Uzzah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: I guess technically I've shaken the hand, that shook the hand, that shook the hand


What about P.T. Barnum?  And Charlie Chan?
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know. I'm old, and when I read Kerouac, I was young, and it was his time (late 50s, early 60s).
He was relevant and important then.
He might not be, now.
I can't see myself re-reading him.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I did not know he was from Lowell.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With a knick-knack, Kerouac
Get yourself a roll
Type the thing out as you go
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: With a knick-knack, Kerouac
Get yourself a roll
Type the thing out as you go


Merry-prankster-like typing detected...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.


Look here buster, if I want to read books, I wouldn't be on fark.com.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Link is to a Wikipedia article about him.

Fun fact: Kerouac died in the same city Wikipedia was born.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wax_on: Pocket Ninja: I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.

I've read the entirety of Atlas Shrugged, most of Brave New World and sections of the Bible. Wouldn't touch On the Road with a 10 foot pole. Snoozefest.


I read On the Road when I was a teenager and liked it, but at that age I was pretty undiscriminating in what I read.  But really for anyone who wants a rambling beatnik story it's better to read Been Down So Long It Looks Like Up to Me. by Richard Farina.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.


When I was 18, I wanted to name my kitten Jack Kerouac because I liked the way it sounded. The fact that I had never read any of his works nor knew anything about him is what stopped me.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.


I thought Rand was an idiot when I was 14, so I never troubled myself with that one. The others I have read, but may be worth revisiting not that I have 35 years of adult life under me belt....well, not the Bible.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*now that
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: wax_on: Pocket Ninja: I truly think On the Road is up there with classics like Atlas Shrugged, Brave New World, 1984, and the Bible as being some of the most commonly referenced books that haven't ever actually been read by the people referencing them.

I've read the entirety of Atlas Shrugged, most of Brave New World and sections of the Bible. Wouldn't touch On the Road with a 10 foot pole. Snoozefest.

I read On the Road when I was a teenager and liked it, but at that age I was pretty undiscriminating in what I read.  But really for anyone who wants a rambling beatnik story it's better to read Been Down So Long It Looks Like Up to Me. by Richard Farina.


That's a delightful book, and a quick read, and I second the recommendation.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: I really think it's past time for us to reassess the legacies of American writers of the twentieth century.

We've been going through a similar thing in classical music for a while. While the Second Viennese School was iconoclastic and the "emancipation of dissonance" itself was important, few of their works or the works of the generations that followed them are part of our standard repertoire and, outside groups like the Ensemble Contemporain, virtually no one's performing them. They're only "important" because theorists study them and write about them, and the structure of their music makes it well-suited for university exams. Hell, I had one person in my pedagogy class claim that we had to keep prioritizing these works simply because graduate schools test for them, but if we're the pedagogues, why don't we just stop doing that?

I'm not saying Kerouac wasn't or isn't important. But he's been dead for a while and the world is much different now, decades later. Let's go back and make sure that the works and authors we're celebrating are the ones who have actually endured and remain topical and relevant, not just ones whose importance we recursively perpetuate in our classrooms.


In other words, Salinger and "Catcher In The Rye" can both EABODs.

/I find Salinger's Glass family stories to be far more interesting, and he should have put more effort into that work.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Truman Capote's quip about "On The Road"

"this isn't writing, this is......typing."


Said the guy who couldn't complete another book after "In Cold Blood".
 
peachpicker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The best think about Jack Kerouac is the song that Tom wrote about him...

Tom Waits - "Medley: Jack & Neal / California, Here I Come"
Youtube oJMV5OmDJNM

/probably nsfw
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.