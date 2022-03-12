 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Police suspected the woman was under the influence of drugs". Gee...ya think?   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Scary, English-language films, Crime, Ukraine, 60-year-old woman, Automobile, Arrest, Vehicle, Russian forces  
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
voicy.networkView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was high on Metamucil.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...Meemaw?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Raylene Dewan of Antigonish is facing the following 11 charges:
...
refusal of a blood demand
..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Antigonish woman charged with attempted murder

I'm more of a pro gonish guy myself.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Old people. Amiright?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
HRT gone awry
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Dewan appeared in Antigonish provincial court on Wednesday and was released from custody on strict conditions. She is due back in court on April 6."
Canadians are so farking polite...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Senior on senior crime is getting out of hand.

We should keep it in-hand, and allow betting.
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a funny way to spell "antagonistic".
 
zez
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a domestic dispute
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zez: Sounds more like a domestic dispute


Headline says she's antigonish. Unresolved family issues can do that.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry
 
krafty420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a Nova Scotian, I never realized how funny the name "Antigonish" was until I saw Jon Lajoie perform there, and he opened up by asking if it was an name of an STD.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mischief over $5,000

How very Canadian.
 
