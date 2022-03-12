 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Tip #1: Don't Do Drugs. Tip #2: If you are going to do drugs, don't do them in the Sheriff's Office parking lot   (ncwlife.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, United States, Police, sheriff's office parking log, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Supreme court, State supreme court, Sheriff, Supreme Court of the United States  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like the guy in blue was doing more than drugs when he passed out...
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The beej was so good they both passed out.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Better idea: stop treating those addicted to drugs as criminals and start actually treating them like people who are sick.

No?
Oh, right... America.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't do crack, kids.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Safe injection sites are a positive. Drug addiction is a health issue.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...unless you are the Sheriff, of course.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Actually that's the best place to be if you OD on fentanyl
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Better idea: stop treating those addicted to drugs as criminals and start actually treating them like people who are sick.

No?
Oh, right... America.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Better idea: stop treating those addicted to drugs as criminals and start actually treating them like people who are sick.

No?
Oh, right... America.


Did we RTFA? They...did exactly that. They weren't criminally charged, they were issued drug referrals, and were released (on foot, not allowed to drive).
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't do them in the drug store and 'drug' is part of the store name!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dwayne Stomp PSA
Youtube gw_oGKUqtN0
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I can't do them in the drug store and 'drug' is part of the store name!


Wrong store

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too late, subby.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zbtop: Teddy Brosevelt: Better idea: stop treating those addicted to drugs as criminals and start actually treating them like people who are sick.

No?
Oh, right... America.

Did we RTFA? They...did exactly that. They weren't criminally charged, they were issued drug referrals, and were released (on foot, not allowed to drive).


The whole war on drugs is lost, period. It was never winnable, and prohibition of alcohol should have told them that, but nooooo, they refused to learn from history. This shouldn't be something the police are involved in, in the first place. There should be places where you can safely buy and do drugs like opiates, legally. Look at Portugal and think even more legal where pure drugs are cheap and buyable. Get medical help for those that get addicted, not jail time.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shut up, subby, you're not my real dad
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fail: man tries to steal bike from police station
Youtube 6Id36ch28yg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
MD: Two Dumb Kids Try To Rob Police Station
Youtube 0r1uK3km1Zw
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zbtop: Teddy Brosevelt: Better idea: stop treating those addicted to drugs as criminals and start actually treating them like people who are sick.

No?
Oh, right... America.

Did we RTFA? They...did exactly that. They weren't criminally charged, they were issued drug referrals, and were released (on foot, not allowed to drive).


catchquotes.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm always mystified by folks who get their high on as close to cops as they can. I recommend not doing that.
 
