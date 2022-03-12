 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Granny giving away free hugs goes all Florida on people   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Recompensating for years of lousy Mother's day presents.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This seems more 1890's London and less 2020's Florida. No animals, bath salts, or firearms.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farkin gypsies.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pics or GTFO.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Pics or GTFO.


MUG SHOT
 
Tracianne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Pics or GTFO.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't approve but I am impressed
 
Fereals
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Farkin gypsies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This seems a good enough time as any to give some fellow Farkers some advice on another scam.

Over the last month I have become a victim of a clever scam while out shopping. Here's how the scam works:

Two very good-looking 20something-year-old girlscome over to your car as you are packing your shopping and just start cleaning your windshield. Their tits are almost falling out of their skimpy t-shirts and when you thank (admittedly confused) them and offer them a tip, they'll say 'No' and instead they ask you for a lift to another supermarket.

If you agree, on the way there they start undressing, until both are completely naked. Then, when you pull over to remonstrate*, one of them climbs over into the front seat and starts crawling all over your lap, kissing you, touching you intimately and thrusting herself against you, while the other one steals your wallet!

I had my wallet stolen on September 4th, 9th,10th, twice on the 15th, 17th, 20th, 24th and 29th. Also on October 1st, 4th, 6th, 9th and 10th and twice yesterday.So please warn all the older men you know to be on the lookout for this scam.

The best times seem to be just before lunch and about 4:30 in the afternoon.

* there's your word of the day, biatches
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All Florida? That can mean lots of things
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She would have to know me pretty well, I carry my wallet in my front pocket.
 
