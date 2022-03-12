 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   It's 3:30am in Battle Creek, Michigan. What else are you going to do besides light your car on fire, steal a Red Bull and some beer from a convenience store, and go for a walk?   (mlive.com) divider line
14
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat a bowl of cereal?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Study the influence of John Harvey Kellogg on the culture of Seventh-Day Adventism and...this is true...the Nation of Islam through his dietary vision?

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/secret-ingredient-kelloggs-corn-flakes-seventh-day-adventism-180964247/

If you read Elijah Muhammad's 'How to Eat to Live" you will see Kellogg's influence. In some editions it's footnoted.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know people who live in/around battle creek. It's pretty much church or drunken shenani-crimes.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Go to the Firekeeper's Casino.  Since it sounds like this guy had a head start
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eat a bowel of Kellogg's cereal and enjoy a nice prostate massage?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But did he get to Climax?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Part of his daily routine?

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Gilmore Car Museum was closed, so there weren't a lot of other options.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
<threadjack?>
a once season tv show named Battle Creek is really quite good. Standard police drama, but with warmth and humor. Maybe filed in Batlte Creek? Dunno. Supposedly "set" in Battle Creek.
</threadjack?>
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is there really anything else to do in Michigan tho?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Be careful. Battle Creek is known for its cereal killers.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so a standard night in Battle Creek
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: But did he get to Climax?


It takes him about 20 minutes. Wish I could say the same.
 
