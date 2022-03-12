 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Stupid influencer challenge of the week: Trespassing overnight in retail stores   (fox29.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail, Target Corporation, Chester County, Pennsylvania, Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Detective, Trespass, YouTube, Exton, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the first time I have seen this on Fark, but this has been going on for years, worldwide. I hope we have evolved beyond the Ikea closet hide and seek, and the COSTCO paper towel fortresses.

This whole pastime needs more drama, if you ask me. It is about time we got to the homicide part of the challenge.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the right wing say that this is a crime punishable by immediate death? why aren't they calling for these people to be immediately shot?
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL so the actual story is that they hid in the store, went home at 3am and tripped an alarm, then came back at 8am and lied to their audience.

The joke is that they probably would have gotten away with it if they had stayed all night as they claimed.

Forget what I said earlier. Jail them for lying to trusting youtube viewers - we need fewer lying clickbaity vids.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try this at an IKEA.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were extremely lucky.

allhorror.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
24 Hour Overnight Challenge ...

A night is 24 hours?
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"When you go to burglary call you have a heightened sense of awareness. Suddenly, you see somebody in there or maybe they get spooked and run, our officers are well-trained, but it's not a great situation for anybody," Detective Pezick said.

Plus they, errr, fit a description I think is the police double-talk.

Jebus, there's no way I'd be doing this in Australia because I know I'd wind up on our local equivalent of the charges they're facing, it's extremely obvious that doing this in the US is just asking to get shot. They'll be lucky not to get a custodial sentence, and the prosecution is likely to suggest they were actually attempting burglary and their YouTube bullshiat was just a cover in case they got caught.

If ever in life you find yourself having to plea exteme stupidity as a defense in court, it's time to take a long hard look at how you got there.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Maybe the first time I have seen this on Fark, but this has been going on for years, worldwide. I hope we have evolved beyond the Ikea closet hide and seek, and the COSTCO paper towel fortresses.

This whole pastime needs more drama, if you ask me. It is about time we got to the homicide part of the challenge.


Then the murders began
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Maybe the first time I have seen this on Fark, but this has been going on for years, worldwide. I hope we have evolved beyond the Ikea closet hide and seek, and the COSTCO paper towel fortresses.

This whole pastime needs more drama, if you ask me. It is about time we got to the homicide part of the challenge.


I'd watch Influencer Thunderdome. I'd even click the Like button.  I might even click Subscribe if their deaths please me sufficiently.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: Didn't the right wing say that this is a crime punishable by immediate death? why aren't they calling for these people to be immediately shot?


Well, it appears that only one of them fits the description of the sort of person they want to shoot for this, so it looks like they're going with the "hit them with a couple felonies" route.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
stupid influencer challenge, subby, or straight shot to Oprah's Book Club?
bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.