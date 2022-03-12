 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry   (local21news.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, inappropriate encounter, Morality, Police, Religion, sexual text, Man, friend, teen daughter  
•       •       •

1355 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2022 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
local21news.comView Full Size


Wow Beavis has really let himself go.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Would you like to see my willy?" -- he said in an affected British accent,
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the "Jerry" tattoo a reference to Jerry Lee Lewis? It's one thing to want to emulate your hero but completely another to go after a 13 year old girl.

/she wasn't even his cousin
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some single point piercings look cool but that isn't one of them
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 Every breath you take,
This vape will get you baked,
Hey watch this pee I make,
...wanna see my dick?🎶
- Sideshow Sting

/POLICE!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that like the cheer from the audience at a Jerry Springer show and I was not disappointed.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [local21news.com image 648x365]

Wow Beavis has really let himself go.


He looks like Ed Harris to me.
 
98RKC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm, Potts is bad, Mkay!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Is the "Jerry" tattoo a reference to Jerry Lee Lewis? It's one thing to want to emulate your hero but completely another to go after a 13 year old girl.

/she wasn't even his cousin


It also appears to be what is tattooed on his face.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: Aussie_As: Is the "Jerry" tattoo a reference to Jerry Lee Lewis? It's one thing to want to emulate your hero but completely another to go after a 13 year old girl.

/she wasn't even his cousin

It also appears to be what is tattooed on his face.


Lol never mind
 
Sail Hatan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with people?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How did the conversation go when he asked for her number so he could text her?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice pic, but the bars are too widely spaced.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [local21news.com image 648x365]

Wow Beavis has really let himself go.


There is a lot of bad decision making in that face.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peki: I read that like the cheer from the audience at a Jerry Springer show and I was not disappointed.


I'm thinking that was kinda the point.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.