Sparkly Batman, strange substances, Ancient Wonders of the World, and vodak are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 3-9 Stupid Groundhog Edition
10
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1280

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So as I'm writing this here in Tennessee valley area, we've already got a couple of inches of snow on the ground and more to come in the next few hours. This is kind of weird for West Tennessee, where we usually see one or two snows each winter and almost never this late in the year. So Imma blame the stupid groundhog. He knew this was going to be a rough year, so we really didn't need snow clear into March, especially considering it was 81 degrees two days ago. I mean, what kind of an idiot varmint is scared of its own shadow anyway? It's already really close to the ground, so it should be used to seeing it. Maybe it's the fault of the guys that keep holding it way up in the air where groundhogs are not supposed to be.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what the weather's like in your neck of the woods.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was doing so well until the last three. I should have remembered the reason I don't go there is they serve Pepsi products.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was doing so well until the last three. I should have remembered the reason I don't go there is they serve Pepsi products.


ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [i.pinimg.com image 550x577]


Well, you have that right.  -19 F this morning, snow the last couple days and wind.  Also the Fark News Quiz which really was a giant FU to me.  If I had taken more time I could have got 5.  I only scored three correct and still took a lot of time.

FU tall boy!

/s
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
timmerov:the "correct" answer to #10 is incorrect.

Fixed now, thanks for catching it.
 
