(Boca News Now)   Florida Man arrested for "illegal use of a dairy case" and also keeping Florida's favorite treat inside   (bocanewsnow.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Boca Raton, Florida, Copyright, Palm Beach County, Florida, Christopher Hartmanis, Boca Raton Resort & Club, search of a bottle, police report, written violation  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Maine, it was a $250 fine, per milk crate, or 30 days, at least when I was going to college. A buddy was caught literally with 6 milk crates, in his hands, and they arrested him. Handcuffed. In the back of the patrol car. And he was then given the choice of paying the fine, or going to jail. Bob didn't have $1500 on him, and because he was going to school at the time, nor could he lay his hands on that sort of cash, so he chose 'time' as opposed to fine.

Bob had 3 square meals, he had friends visiting him, and exchanging notes from his classes, and taking his assignments to the professors, and after 15 days--the county not exactly having a lot of space in upstate Maine--they let him go, with a stern warning to never be seen walking around with milk crates again. He went free, and we tossed him a party.

Bob was almost overnight arrested for public indecency for pissing on a bush, which the officer, recognizing him, declined to press charges after talking it over with the jailhouse staff.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: Hartmanis was arrested and charged with methamphetamine possession and illegal possession of a dairy case. He also received a written violation for riding his bike without a red light or reflector.

That's like arresting a guy who killed and dismembered someone in the street and charging them with murder and littering.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mine has a lock on it so my mom can't read it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: FTFA: Hartmanis was arrested and charged with methamphetamine possession and illegal possession of a dairy case. He also received a written violation for riding his bike without a red light or reflector.

That's like arresting a guy who killed and dismembered someone in the street and charging them with murder and littering.


Arson, Murder, and Jaywalking - TV Tropes
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: In Maine, it was a $250 fine, per milk crate, or 30 days, at least when I was going to college. A buddy was caught literally with 6 milk crates, in his hands, and they arrested him. Handcuffed. In the back of the patrol car...


That is a great story and I hope Bob has gone onto bigger and better things.

My question is was he going to use the milk crates for storage (eg they are great for holding vinyl records), or as the base for a bed (arrange them on the floor and place a mattress on top, I hear it's very comfortable)?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
illegal possession of a dairy case

Cow bizarre
/Cow bizarre
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not only wasn't Hartmanis supposed to have the case, according to police, but he used it for non-dairy methamphetamines.

Okay, that had me folded in two! X'D
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's worth pointing out that Boca has such a big budget relative to the tiny amount of crime they have, that they can actually spend time pulling over people like this. They all drive brand new SUVs with the full-body light package and 2 or 3 units seem to show up to every call.
 
