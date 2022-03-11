 Skip to content
(Laughing Squid)   Take a time travel trip down 1952 Sunset Boulevard   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man, 50s cars were so cool.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pink's Hot Dogs?

seriouseats.comView Full Size
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SOOO many ads there, blocking the scenery.  Eventually I looked for the YouTube link, had to use short-term memory to retype it b/c copy-paste is obv evil.

a better link (courtesy short-term memory)
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I talk like Ward Cleaver, I probably wont be arrested for being a time traveler.

Just a communist.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not very many using signals to turn so nothing has changed in 70 years.

My Dad has a '38 Chevy so it was hand signals only for his car so it was nifty to see a few using that for their turns.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No traffic lights and jay walking, but gorgeous cars.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay that was badass!
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Neat but the AI seems to have no idea about keeping almost any colors consistent. It seems to be trained on some things, like it knows palm trees should have green tops and are likely surrounded by blue skies. The one or two random American flags look right, but everything else is pretty farked, I'd like to see it interpolated but without the color
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
California 1952, Sunset Blvd: Hollywood to Sunset Strip in color [60fps,Remastered] w/added sound
Youtube YM5A4TamTzo


Skip the middle man. Here's the video
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Man, 50s cars were so cool.


A few of my personal favorites:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

suze: No traffic lights and jay walking, but gorgeous cars.


Yes, there are traffic lights - but you have to look closely at the street corners. They looked different back then:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I remember watching cartoons that had these things, and finding it funny that they actually had text that said STOP and GO. I think this is the first time I've actually seen video of them in operation... or for that matter, any non-cartoon version.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [YouTube video: California 1952, Sunset Blvd: Hollywood to Sunset Strip in color [60fps,Remastered] w/added sound]

Skip the middle man. Here's the video


Thanks. LA used to be cool.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YM5A4TamTzo]

Skip the middle man. Here's the video


That was weirdly depressing.

Also, I'm pretty sure I caught a glimpse of Donald Sutherland stomping Jackie Earle Haley to death at the 59 second mark, upper left side of frame.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man, I saw that video years ago.

LA Noire - Reckless Driving Gameplay
Youtube AR5BCu1F29E
 
