(Las Vegas Review Journal)   First, I will meet you on a dating app, start to have sex with you, and then, once the sex blindfold is on, I will pull out my knife and REVENGE the death of General Soleimani in Iran   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmmm, he's still alive....looks like it might be kinda worth it
 
evilsofa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Absent from the article and what we really want to know: did the victim in fact have something to do with the death of General Soleimani?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [reviewjournal.com image 840x560]

Hmmmm, he's still alive....looks like it might be kinda worth it


Why did they take a mugshot of the victim though?
 
Monual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter; had sex.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Absent from the article and what we really want to know: did the victim in fact have something to do with the death of General Soleimani?


If you're gonna start putting plans under microscopes, nothing 8s going to make sense.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well... she seems nice.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [reviewjournal.com image 840x560]

Hmmmm, he's still alive....looks like it might be kinda worth it


I submitted this earlier with that same thought. After being in Saudi Arabia for several months you start understanding how a nice pair of eyes or an ankle can make the mind wonder.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monual: Doesn't matter; had sex.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [reviewjournal.com image 840x560]

Hmmmm, he's still alive....looks like it might be kinda worth it


I'm not gonna lie... I'd probably stay together afterward.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stabbin happened in Vegas, stabber should stay in Vegas.

For a few years anyway.
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby's mom blindfolded and stabbed me on our first date, but we've moved past that.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't run far enough away.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since when is "revenge" a verb? AVENGE, subby.
 
shamen123
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you risk an outing into the "no go zone" in the hot/crazy scale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A fella could have a Shi-ite time in Vegas with that.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The serpent necklace should've been the first indication of her personality.  And her dead eyes. Toned midriff... I'll be in my bunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He still had an orgasm. Guaranteed.
 
wigginiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

