 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Did they ever find 006's body?   (upi.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Arecibo Observatory, National Science Foundation, James Bond, GoldenEye, International Space Station, Astronomy, Observatory, visitor center  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 11:38 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Visited Arecibo on my honeymoon.  Before it collapsed.  My marriage, that is.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Up, Marines!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For England, James?
Goldeneye 007 (Music) - Cradle
Youtube x6hsdWGF0no
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's some new footage from the facility:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: For England, James?
[YouTube video: Goldeneye 007 (Music) - Cradle]


No, for me.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In addition to the visitor center, Arecibo is home to other active astronomical instruments, such as a 12-meter telescope and a LIDAR facility...

That's pretty much my favorite astronomical instrument.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How is there heavy green plant life under the dish?

My father interviewed for a job there long ago.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.