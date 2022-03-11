 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Birds Aren't Real guy drops lawsuit he never filed against the NYT. And then it gets weird   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 10:04 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what kind of drugs his mother was on when she was pregnant
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder why FOX News Channel hasn't hired him for an hour long show yet.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's as if Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were doing something useful with their lives.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Birds Aren't Real" isn't real.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Brilliant satire of our current times. Just needs a breathless Fox News employee asking what real Christian god he prays to to allow psychic curses and how his viewers can donate to his cause
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "Birds Aren't Real" isn't real.


"'Birds Aren't Real' isn't real." isn't real.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are no birds in Isreal.
 
HempHead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think we all know how the movie ended  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nytmare: Porous Horace: "Birds Aren't Real" isn't real.

"'Birds Aren't Real' isn't real." isn't real.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: nytmare: Porous Horace: "Birds Aren't Real" isn't real.

"'Birds Aren't Real' isn't real." isn't real.

[Fark user image image 350x442]


All the way down
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is there any way to send Ms. Lorenz a couple bucks for coffee or cocktails?
 
alienated
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice touch using the Black Speech lettering. I almost expected to see a Ring of Power around her neck.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did I miss something? I feel like I've missed something.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The birds are real, it's the air that's fake. We've been breathing an artificial substitute air since the Coke reformulation caused the natural atmosphere to become trapped in a single can of unsold product. It's a real danger, as we have adjusted to the artificial atmosphere and pressure, and if the can holding the original biosphere worth of nitrogen and oxygen gets released we'll have massive casualties and fires from a high pressure ripple starting near Atlanta, Georgia.
 
Normal_View [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is some 1970s-level performance art, and not even very good. I can't believe that people waste time even thinking about this.

"I can't tell if if they're for real or not!" - Yeah, kind of like you can't tell if Tang is fresh-squeeze juice.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry I'm too sober for this thread.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The birds are real, it's the air that's fake.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sorry I'm too sober for this thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: There are no birds in Isreal.


I know. I know. Jokes. And Arab paranoia that banded migratory birds are elite Mossad spies.
But it's nice to hear some good news once in a while: Some species of vulture and raptor that hadn't been seen in decades are now nesting in Israel and Jordan again.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So the birds can return home but not the Palestinians?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sorry I'm too sober for this thread.


I'm not unsober enough for it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't know cable access shows were still a thing.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
🎶Why do birds suddenly appear?

When I'm jacking it and drinking beer?🎶
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "Birds Aren't Real" isn't real.


I had forgotten this was a thing. I haven't heard a peep about it since The Before Times.

I was hoping to never hear of it again.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Normal_View: This is some 1970s-level performance art, and not even very good. I can't believe that people waste time even thinking about this.

"I can't tell if if they're for real or not!" - Yeah, kind of like you can't tell if Tang is fresh-squeeze juice.


Tang can be fresh squeezed, but most don't like having that done to them.

/the ones that do are a lot of fun though
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can someone who reads Sindarin please translate the subtitles starting at 1:38?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sorry I'm too sober for this thread.


I don't think you need beer for this; more like acid.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I watched the vid but before I make any witty remarks, is the dude talking a little mentally...perpendicular?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm disturbed by how much I know I shouldn't bother wondering if this guy is for real or not.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So some attention seeking edge lord who farked around, found out, and is trying to save face.
 
thecatfish
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: I wonder what kind of drugs his mother was on when she was pregnant


All of them
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.