There's at least six new openings in the West Point Corps of Cadets
    Sad  
posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 11:12 PM



Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, that's one way to finish your college studies and your military career at the same time.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?


Sounds like a mix up somewhere in the supply chain.   Fentanyl is so powerful that a piece the size of a grain of salt is lethal.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?


It's probably not intentional.  The cocaine is going to get cut to increase the profit.  And if your blow is weak shiat, or is 98% chalk by volume, you might want to give it a kick, so customers don't find a new source.  But if you get your proportions wrong, you'll make some killy cocaine.  And it isn't Chemistry PhDs doing the processing.  You're acting like they are professionals with high-tech labs and quality control departments.  But it is often a high school reject with an EZ Bake scale and a Speak-n-Spell calculator.  Hijinks ensue.  If thy had the facilities and know-how to do it properly, they would work for a legitimate drug company and make orders of magnitude more money, kill their customers at a much higher clip, and then get government handouts for their losses.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So is this expulsion material for the two that tried mouth to mouth or just lengthy suspension on the assumption they knew what was up but didn't stop it?
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FriarReb98: So is this expulsion material for the two that tried mouth to mouth or just lengthy suspension on the assumption they knew what was up but didn't stop it?


I mean, they're dead, so it seems irrelevant at this point.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: FriarReb98: So is this expulsion material for the two that tried mouth to mouth or just lengthy suspension on the assumption they knew what was up but didn't stop it?

I mean, they're dead, so it seems irrelevant at this point.


wut

None of them are dead.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged


Well, in the heat of passion...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cadet will not lie or steal or tolerate overdoses of fenatyl.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*king stupid. Sadly stupid.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: slepygryhnd: FriarReb98: So is this expulsion material for the two that tried mouth to mouth or just lengthy suspension on the assumption they knew what was up but didn't stop it?

I mean, they're dead, so it seems irrelevant at this point.

wut

None of them are dead.


Maybe they are to him.

/they could have very strong feelings about cadets or meth
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged


They found that most people didn't want to do it and would just let the person die instead.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The came for spring break and stayed for the fentanyl?
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should give one of the spots to Carl Gallagher. He earned it!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our best and brightest!
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged


What do they say about Ass to Mouth?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: slepygryhnd: FriarReb98: So is this expulsion material for the two that tried mouth to mouth or just lengthy suspension on the assumption they knew what was up but didn't stop it?

I mean, they're dead, so it seems irrelevant at this point.

wut

None of them are dead.


He means they're dead to him.
 
Reiderate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilton Manor is for the certified bachelors, that wasn't mouth to mouth, boys.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: cretinbob: That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged

What do they say about Ass to Mouth?


Don't ass, don't tell.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged


Can you still go ass to mouth?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?

Sounds like a mix up somewhere in the supply chain.   Fentanyl is so powerful that a piece the size of a grain of salt is lethal.


Allo comrade...er...I mean dude-bro-ski.   I am Padimir Vutin legitimate foreign news correspondent from country not currently under international sanctions for commit war crimes.  I am very interest to learn more about this compound of chemical which more lethal than polonium is.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: cretinbob: That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged

What do they say about Ass to Mouth?


That it's so popular that there are several terms for it like rimming and salad tossing!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phalamir: Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?

It's probably not intentional.  The cocaine is going to get cut to increase the profit.  And if your blow is weak shiat, or is 98% chalk by volume, you might want to give it a kick, so customers don't find a new source.  But if you get your proportions wrong, you'll make some killy cocaine.  And it isn't Chemistry PhDs doing the processing.  You're acting like they are professionals with high-tech labs and quality control departments.  But it is often a high school reject with an EZ Bake scale and a Speak-n-Spell calculator.  Hijinks ensue.  If thy had the facilities and know-how to do it properly, they would work for a legitimate drug company and make orders of magnitude more money, kill their customers at a much higher clip, and then get government handouts for their losses.


I suspect Putin is behind this. Mar-a-loga  is not to far away.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Short term vacation rentals are horrible for neighbors. If it's not teenagers partying, it's adults partying.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?


I'm with you, if you are a drug dealer and you get lots of new customers, that's good, right? More customers = more money. But. If you always have lots of new customers because the last batch is dead or braindead...you will get a 'don't buy from this guy' reputation at the very least, up to possible assassination by a grieving loved one. I'm not a drug dealer and even I know better than to kill off your user base.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too much of an asshole to clean your cut table and scales huh.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: cretinbob: That's why mouth to mouth is no longer encouraged

Can you still go ass to mouth?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Well sometimes in the heat of the moment it's forgivable.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Benedict Arnold snickers
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?


Like in all businesses, there are different types of people involved in selling drugs. You have your 'make a quick buck' people. They sell to whoever, and they cut their drugs to the max to maximize profits. They do large scale sales, so they don't care who dies. There's plenty more buyers.

Then you have your elitist drug dealers. They have a select clientele. They depend on regular buyers, for security against arrests as well as profit, so they don't want to kill their customers. These dealers also tend to have higher quality suppliers, so their drugs are better. I'd bet these guys were not bringing their own coke, but buying it there from someone they don't know, someone who was just looking to make a quick buck off them.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
phalamir:

It's probably not intentional.  The cocaine is going to get cut to increase the profit.  And if your blow is weak shiat, or is 98% chalk by volume, you might want to give it a kick, so customers don't find a new source.  But if you get your proportions wrong, you'll make some killy cocaine.  And it isn't Chemistry PhDs doing the processing.  You're acting like they are professionals with high-tech labs and quality control departments.  But it is often a high school reject with an EZ Bake scale and a Speak-n-Spell calculator.  Hijinks ensue.  If thy had the facilities and know-how to do it properly, they would work for a legitimate drug company and make orders of magnitude more money, kill their customers at a much higher clip, and then get government handouts for their losses.

Well said. And you stuck the landing.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?


Exactly! They should learn from used car dealers. Those guys know how to keep a loyal clientele.
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They were almost Marine Corpses.

Sorry.  I'm leaving now.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Markus5: They were almost Marine Corpses.

Sorry.  I'm leaving now.


Naw: Marines die from drinking anti-freeze thinking it's jungle juice.

Yes, this actually happened at Camp Pendleton recently.
 
ybishop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?


The most popular drug dealer in town is the one with the most deaths. They got the good shiat.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So these are totally our best and brightest right, acceptance into to west point is based on merit, it takes a letter of recommendation from a sitting congressperson, we couldn't possibly be seeing elected Congress people handing out recommendations to friends and donors right?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: So these are totally our best and brightest right, acceptance into to west point is based on merit, it takes a letter of recommendation from a sitting congressperson, we couldn't possibly be seeing elected Congress people handing out recommendations to friends and donors right?


RIGHT?
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Birnone: Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?

Like in all businesses, there are different types of people involved in selling drugs. You have your 'make a quick buck' people. They sell to whoever, and they cut their drugs to the max to maximize profits. They do large scale sales, so they don't care who dies. There's plenty more buyers.

Then you have your elitist drug dealers. They have a select clientele. They depend on regular buyers, for security against arrests as well as profit, so they don't want to kill their customers. These dealers also tend to have higher quality suppliers, so their drugs are better. I'd bet these guys were not bringing their own coke, but buying it there from someone they don't know, someone who was just looking to make a quick buck off them.


Not that I'm arguing with any of that, but why fentanyl? Isn't there anything you can cut drugs with that won't kill people? I mean, there are plenty of edible and essentially harmless white powders around, and I bet they're cheaper and easier to obtain than fentanyl.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?


Bunch of factors/possibilities
1. Didn't clean the scale between bagging. Aka the dealer is a dumb fark hypothesis
2. Dying clients is junkie Marketing. Aka that's the good shiat they just couldn't handle it makes everyone else want it
3. Supply chain issues aka gotta top the bag up with something when closed borders makes it hard to get imported drug (heroin/cocaine) so cut it with locally made fentynal/meth
4. Prohibition causes dirty drugs aka ask a blind moonshiner
 
walrusonion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Birnone: Biscuit Tin: I know next to nothing about drug culture, but why would cocaine distributors do this? Why kill your customers?

Like in all businesses, there are different types of people involved in selling drugs. You have your 'make a quick buck' people. They sell to whoever, and they cut their drugs to the max to maximize profits. They do large scale sales, so they don't care who dies. There's plenty more buyers.

Then you have your elitist drug dealers. They have a select clientele. They depend on regular buyers, for security against arrests as well as profit, so they don't want to kill their customers. These dealers also tend to have higher quality suppliers, so their drugs are better. I'd bet these guys were not bringing their own coke, but buying it there from someone they don't know, someone who was just looking to make a quick buck off them.

Not that I'm arguing with any of that, but why fentanyl? Isn't there anything you can cut drugs with that won't kill people? I mean, there are plenty of edible and essentially harmless white powders around, and I bet they're cheaper and easier to obtain than fentanyl.


Dude I used to work with went away for a little while for drugs (before he worked for us) Anyway, he told me most of these accidental fentanyl OD's from coke are from lazy low level distributors who don't wipe their scales between drugs and it takes a crazy small amount of fent to kill you, especially some tourist on vacation.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Interesting that the Sheriff just decided to ban Naloxone.

Guess it's different rules for rich white Republican college boys than for scum like us.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fnordfocus: Interesting that the Sheriff just decided to ban Naloxone.

Guess it's different rules for rich white Republican college boys than for scum like us.


Oops. Rich white soldiers. Don't know why I read "ensign" when it wasn't in the article.

But my point stands, they won't use Naloxone on civilian scum. Just who they choose is worthy.
 
