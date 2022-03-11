 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Imagine
Original
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Voting this up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fake
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Fake


that's... the point...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...


But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?


No it isn't. Watch the entire video.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do Moose Jaw!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty effective ad
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?

No it isn't. Watch the entire video.


It is, and the disclaimer should be in the beginning

See the Ghost of Kyiv videos

And never mind that using fear is a lazy and destructive way to get a point across
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Eiffel Tower looks skyward and says "Sacre Bleu, not this sh*t again"
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Redh8t: cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?

No it isn't. Watch the entire video.

It is, and the disclaimer should be in the beginning

See the Ghost of Kyiv videos

And never mind that using fear is a lazy and destructive way to get a point across


Because it's effective.

it's why democrats don't win more elections.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Redh8t: cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?

No it isn't. Watch the entire video.

It is, and the disclaimer should be in the beginning

See the Ghost of Kyiv videos

And never mind that using fear is a lazy and destructive way to get a point across


Alright, fair point.
The 'What if this happened in your country?', would be better placed at the beginning.

Otherwise though, it's the f*cking Eiffel Tower!
The entire world would know in a matter of minutes if Paris was attacked.
So your assertion that this is promoting fake news is nonsensical.
The Ghost of Kyiv was based off a video game, and quickly debunked.

Now, as for using fear to get a point across?
More oft than naught, it's the BEST way to make a strong point to the average person.

But that's not important right now.

This video is directed towards citizens of Western European countries and their leaders.

And Ukraine is making a DAMN good point.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems really ghoulish to see such an attack on people who already surrendered.

/I'll see myself out
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sorry, we can't make Pootie Poot mad or anything.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It seems really ghoulish to see such an attack on people who already surrendered.

/I'll see myself out


You must be les tired

/zen you fire ze mizziles!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopher321: Now do Moose Jaw!


Medicine Hat must not fall!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?


Username checks out.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I knew it, Luxembourg has just been sitting there, biding its time.
 
Bungles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Similar to Save the Children's superb campaign from a few years - set in London.

It brought in record amounts of money for Syria.

Most Shocking Second a Day Video
Youtube RBQ-IoHfimQ
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Fake


Obviously... You didn't see people running out into the streets waving their white flags that everyone in France keeps by the front door.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel dumb for thinking that was the TV antenna that got bombed ( o_o)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?


I know you're making a joke but.

fark you. Paris is brilliant.

Sorry. But it is. It is epic.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?


You sure care, it's where the best freedom fries are made!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I feel dumb for thinking that was the TV antenna that got bombed ( o_o)


You weren't the only one. *shrug*
 
funmonger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Fake


You are fake, yes.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Redh8t: cretinbob: Redh8t: cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?

No it isn't. Watch the entire video.

It is, and the disclaimer should be in the beginning

See the Ghost of Kyiv videos

And never mind that using fear is a lazy and destructive way to get a point across

Alright, fair point.
The 'What if this happened in your country?', would be better placed at the beginning.

Otherwise though, it's the f*cking Eiffel Tower!
The entire world would know in a matter of minutes if Paris was attacked.
So your assertion that this is promoting fake news is nonsensical.
The Ghost of Kyiv was based off a video game, and quickly debunked.

Now, as for using fear to get a point across?
More oft than naught, it's the BEST way to make a strong point to the average person.

But that's not important right now.

This video is directed towards citizens of Western European countries and their leaders.

And Ukraine is making a DAMN good point.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?


We spend time on the pol tab, of course we know how dumb some people are.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?


Yes. I have met people. People suck. They're dumb, stupid, panicky creatures (and you know this).

They are also apathetic to a degree where they cannot emphasize with the suffering of others unless they can see themselves in the same situation.

Thus...effective video/ad.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putin is not going to preemptively attack a nuclear NATO country. He wants all the non-NATO stragglers, though.

That's why he tried to get Trump to sabotage NATO and control Ukraine via Parnas and Manafort. Defang NATO and keep the stragglers out of it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?

Yes. I have met people. People suck. They're dumb, stupid, panicky creatures (and you know this).

They are also apathetic to a degree where they cannot emphasize with the suffering of others unless they can see themselves in the same situation.

Thus...effective video/ad.


This Fokker is right!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Redh8t: cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?

No it isn't. Watch the entire video.

It is, and the disclaimer should be in the beginning

See the Ghost of Kyiv videos

And never mind that using fear is a lazy and destructive way to get a point across


When Russia sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

-- Donald Trump Presidential Campaign Speech 2015
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I feel dumb for thinking that was the TV antenna that got bombed ( o_o)


To be fair, that's pretty much what it is. It's covered in antennas at the top.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Fake


Username checks
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: gunga galunga: Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?

I know you're making a joke but.

fark you. Paris is brilliant.

Sorry. But it is. It is epic.


There's literally a whole phrase to describe how frequently Paris is a let down for tourists but okay.

France is cool tho - don't get me wrong, Paris is just kinda overrated like New York and la.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?


I hate you....yet somehow, I also love you.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: blastoh: cretinbob: Fake

that's... the point...

But it's presented as real
It is a good edit, but this kind of thing doesn't help.
Have you not met people?
Do you not understand how dumb they are?


I'm starting to.....
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mathamagical: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: gunga galunga: Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?

I know you're making a joke but.

fark you. Paris is brilliant.

Sorry. But it is. It is epic.

There's literally a whole phrase to describe how frequently Paris is a let down for tourists but okay.

France is cool tho - don't get me wrong, Paris is just kinda overrated like New York and la.


See.

You went to where the tourists go.

The city is where the tourists aren't.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Tokin42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, the dude that is struggling to take Ukraine is totally a real threat to take the rest of Europe. People have lost their minds.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunga galunga: Except ya lost me by making this video take place in France.

How about a European country we actually care about?


I assume you would prefer Moscow to Paris.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: Fake


What was your first clue?
 
