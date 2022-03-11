 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   Fark the teachers, the taxpayers and the voters. Rich people still ok   (abc15.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Supreme Court of the United States, lower court judge, file photo, superior court, Arizona Supreme Court, Supreme court, Chief Justice of the United States, FILE  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Mar 2022 at 7:12 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a better article:

https://www.azmirror.com/2022/03/11/voter-approved-invest-in-education-act-ruled-unconstitutional/

The issue, apparently, is that Arizona has a bizarre amendment (approved in 1980) that uses a formula to cap the amount of money you can spend per year on schools, and this tax apparently goes over that limit. The judge wasn't happy about making the ruling, but his hands are tied by the state constitution. The legislature or the people themselves should rescind it.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doug Ducey is a twat, apparently.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Based on what I have seen from judges lately, particular the supreme court, he should have just ruled the spending cap unconstitutional as an infringement on free speech (citizens united: money is speech).

Considering the rule of law is a farce at this point, at least abuse it in the interests of the public good occasionally, please.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Suspicious gold digger
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



Big farking hero
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Voters approved the tax in 2020 to increase teacher pay and school spending in a state with the lowest educator pay in the nation and overall per-student spending levels.

Stand tall and proud Arizona...
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All they have to do is come up with a tax that is constitutional.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's a ducey Governor.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ruled in August that the tax was unconstitutional if it put schools above a legal spending cap.

They have a spending cap on their schools. Lol. Do they they a salary cap on residents of civil servants?
This country is so farked.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You don't go to Arizona for school.  You go to Arizona to die (retire).  That's who owns the court

/born in AZ
//moved really early
 
Fereals
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The lack of solidarity amoung working people is built into the system.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"a win for Arizona taxpayers"*

* Unless you have children in public schools
 
vrax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PluckYew: You don't go to Arizona for school.  You go to Arizona to die (retire).  That's who owns the court

/born in AZ
//moved really early


Hey! What about ASU?
....Oh, never mind....
 
MagicBus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PluckYew:

/born in AZ
//moved really early


To Babylonia I assume?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Doug Ducey is a twat, apparently.


A conservative in favor of a regressive tax system for the sole purpose of screwing the poor?  He is such a cockwombling twat
 
sandbar67
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MagicBus: PluckYew:

/born in AZ
//moved really early


To Babylonia I assume?


How'd he get so funky?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We won't vote for the dems because they think we're all dumb hicks!"

Does this.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd say get the pitch forks and torches for the rich people but most people wouldn't bother. Oh well.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vrax: [Fark user image image 448x530]


You jest, but the damage done by Atlas Shrugged far outweighs what firearms have done.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fereals: The lack of solidarity amoung working people is built into the system.


Our economic system is designed to produce desperate, terrified and undereducated people and then pit them at other's throats over work that just barely pays enough to keep them from drowning. At least until such time as they're no longer needed, and can be allowed to die.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Here's a better article:

https://www.azmirror.com/2022/03/11/voter-approved-invest-in-education-act-ruled-unconstitutional/

The issue, apparently, is that Arizona has a bizarre amendment (approved in 1980) that uses a formula to cap the amount of money you can spend per year on schools, and this tax apparently goes over that limit. The judge wasn't happy about making the ruling, but his hands are tied by the state constitution. The legislature or the people themselves should rescind it.


Hmm. It's almost as if the system is designed to screw us over, or something!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: All they have to do is come up with a tax that is constitutional.


I'm sure a tax on the poor would have been fine in this judge's eyes
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear Right Wing Moneyed-Folk,

You're going to wish somebody like me were in charge. When my friends take control, and they will, you're not going to like what most of them will want to do. Me? I'm a reasonable person. I assure you that we can make a deal.

Work with me or die by them.

With respect,

Valter - the only friend you still have.

/i'll toss them a bone or two of yours if you don't cooperate
 
stuartp9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Hmm. It's almost as if the system is designed to screw us over, or something!


Arthur the Anti-Corruption bilby has a few words to say about it..

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/11/all-the-cool-kids-are-talking-about-state-capture-its-everywhere-and-you-dont-want-it

It's about Australia, but applies equally well to other countries.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Make me a dictator America, I will purge the hundreds of years of rich controlled laws that has turned into a defacto caste system. Yes a lot of people will die, a lot, like a lot lot. But rest assured they all deserve it. We just need a good old purge and start over, with every law made to benefit all citizens instead of just the wealthy few.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sandbar67: MagicBus: PluckYew:

/born in AZ
//moved really early


To Babylonia I assume?

How'd he get so funky?


He's got a condo made o' stone-a.
 
Northern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Based on what I have seen from judges lately, particular the supreme court, he should have just ruled the spending cap unconstitutional as an infringement on free speech (citizens united: money is speech).

Considering the rule of law is a farce at this point, at least abuse it in the interests of the public good occasionally, please.


AZ is about to find out that the cap isn't enough to pay teachers if it isn't tied to inflation or private sector wages.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuartp9: MattytheMouse: Hmm. It's almost as if the system is designed to screw us over, or something!

Arthur the Anti-Corruption bilby has a few words to say about it..

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/11/all-the-cool-kids-are-talking-about-state-capture-its-everywhere-and-you-dont-want-it

It's about Australia, but applies equally well to other countries.


The failure of liberalism is that you cannot balance justice, equality, and free market enterprise. One of those those is inherently unjust and unequal, and it erodes away those other concepts.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KodosZardoz: sandbar67: MagicBus: PluckYew:

/born in AZ
//moved really early


To Babylonia I assume?

How'd he get so funky?

He's got a condo made o' stone-a.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lsherm: Here's a better article:

https://www.azmirror.com/2022/03/11/voter-approved-invest-in-education-act-ruled-unconstitutional/

The issue, apparently, is that Arizona has a bizarre amendment (approved in 1980) that uses a formula to cap the amount of money you can spend per year on schools, and this tax apparently goes over that limit. The judge wasn't happy about making the ruling, but his hands are tied by the state constitution. The legislature or the people themselves should rescind it.


Ah, the 1980s, when Arizona was standing with South Africa on Apartheid and fending off MLK Day.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.