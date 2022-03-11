 Skip to content
(UPI)   Honestly, who mounts a deer butt on their fence   (upi.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I reserve judgement until I see the deer butt on my fence.
I might mount it
 
NotThatGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, an asshole? (Insert cymbal crash here!)

/sorry, couldn't resist....
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
.... uh....
too easy and in too poor taste even for me
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The same people that have Dale Earnhart shrines all over their trailer...
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Phrasing?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Step deer, what are you doing...
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as the deer didn't get stuck in the folding chair
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rednecks
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have left it up there to slowly starve and die in pain. One less idiot animal causing a wreck on the highway.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size


I was expecting a story about one of these
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<Announcer>
But wait, here comes Rangel, from behind, with the folding chair!
</Announcer>
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Rednecks


You spelled Aussies/New Zealanders wrong.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: lifeslammer: Rednecks

You spelled Aussies/New Zealanders wrong.


No deer in Oz/NZ.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: lifeslammer: Rednecks

You spelled Aussies/New Zealanders wrong.


You spelled 'Residents of most white-dominated countries/states/locales with a large rural/farming culture, because that stereotype has been applied to basically all of them'.

Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Wales, the American South...The list goes on.

/Specified 'white-dominated' because in non-white-dominated countries, other stereotypes tend to take precedence.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A very short deer buggerer.

That's my final answer, Regis.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Kit Fister: lifeslammer: Rednecks

You spelled Aussies/New Zealanders wrong.

No deer in Oz/NZ.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x335]


yeah yeah.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: I reserve judgement until I see the deer butt on my fence.
I might mount it


Been lonely during the pandemic, eh?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

