 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   How to not get farked by daylight saving time   (theconversation.com) divider line
46
    More: Interesting, Sleep, Sleep deprivation, Daylight saving time, hour of sleep, Circadian rhythm, sleep schedules, bright light, natural internal body clock rhythm  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call in sick on Monday.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dear National Institute of Standards and Technology,

I never thought this would happen to me but... "
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the secret is not to care too much

witness the plants and animals who don't check clocks

Mother Nature knows what she's doing
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...I can get farked by DST?

SIGN ME UP BOY......I need to get some fresh lube and polish up my butt...oh yeah.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in Arizona?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be a snowflake. Some people work 12-hour rotating shifts. One hour earlier or later shouldn't bother you at all.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, good lord... it's one hour, you'll get over it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the answer "Don't Have It"?

fatassbastard: Oh, good lord... it's one hour, you'll get over it.


Seriously, just take a nap Sunday afternoon. I was going to anyway.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a single hour, you snowflakes.  Half of you probably blow through that on the regular with a Sunday morning hangover.  God help you if you ever go on vacation to Hawaii -- you'll be up prowling the ABC stores at 3:00 am like chocolate macadamia nut-eating vampires.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
don't say no alcohol don't say no alcohol don't say... crap!!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Don't be a snowflake. Some people work 12-hour rotating shifts. One hour earlier or later shouldn't bother you at all.


This.

Nothing says artificial construct like starting work at one of the clock and finishing at another while most of the rest of the area slept through the change anyway
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
being retired, this does not interest me at all.
it was stupid before and is just as stupid now.
change it 1/2 hour and retire it also...
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Clearly none of these people ever fly West to East on a plane!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Uzzah: It's a single hour, you snowflakes.  Half of you probably blow through that on the regular with a Sunday morning hangover.  God help you if you ever go on vacation to Hawaii -- you'll be up prowling the ABC stores at 3:00 am like chocolate macadamia nut-eating vampires.


Or travel to Europe or Asia.  Going there doesn't seem like it's that bad, but MY GOD the jet lag coming back after 1-2 weeks with an 9 hour time change... when I came back from Croatia many years ago, I was a zombie for like a week.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Realize that you're a grownup and a one-hour time change once a year is not a big deal over your lifetime and the only people who biatch about it are stupid?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with you people who can't handle a one-hour time difference? I assume you've never done any actual world travel? A 12-hour time difference would absolutely slay you.

/Really hate all the whining around DST
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They forgot the simplest soution: Move to a place where they don't do this pointless/dumb shiat anymore.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Call in sick on Monday.


Aaaand we're done.

Better make it Tuesday too.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Live in Arizona?


But then you live in Arizona:
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not difficult or complicated, unless you are an imbecile.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's one hour, people. Chill. Does nobody ever get on a flight and cross 3+ time zones?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Oh, good lord... it's one hour, you'll get over it.


I worked on a cruise ship that changed time zones twice a week (once in each direction) for four months. People complaining about the DST change in the middle of that blew my mind.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Realize that you're a grownup and a one-hour time change once a year is not a big deal over your lifetime and the only people who biatch about it are stupid?


Realize that it's a pointless exercise, especially in a non-agrarian society. Actually, to think back a bit, even the farmers I grew up around despised it as well. I mean, it wasn't like the cows suddenly had an internal clock that changed when they got milked.

Maybe wheat / corn farmers liked this dumb shiat, but it's pointless for 99% of America to do this at all, and therein the only reason we continue to do it is because of intertia / lack of will to change.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Clearly none of these people ever fly West to East on a plane!


Flying west is fine but east, now that's a problem.

/jetlag is a hell of a drug
 
phedex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
all the jackoffs acting like its not a big deal in this thread, are jackoffs.   Those of us with chronic insomnia can't exactly handle major changes to our sleep / wake schedule.  Moving the shiat forward wreaks havoc on me, at least.  Obviously cocktails are a no go for the weekend, because that only makes things worse.

The best thing I can do for it is take multiple benadryl and go to bed an hour earlier than normal for that first day.  The rest of the week, still poor sleep.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's one hour, people. Chill. Does nobody ever get on a flight and cross 3+ time zones?


No, most people rarely ever fly on a plane in their lives.
If they do, it's either for work or vacation (where time doesn't really matter).
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just start smoking meth Friday evening and keep going until Sunday night.

Up for 76 hours?  Up for 77 hours?  At that point you don't even notice the clocks have changed.

Also I took apart all the clocks because I believe the LEDs are spying on me

/not true
//not intended as medical advice
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do people really live on such regimented schedules that an hour less of sleep farks them over enough to biatch about it? Like, you guys know you can just go to sleep an hour earlier to still get your full nights sleep.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: WTF is wrong with you people who can't handle a one-hour time difference? I assume you've never done any actual world travel? A 12-hour time difference would absolutely slay you.

/Really hate all the whining around DST


How many people do you think have any reason to fly on a plane 12 hours away for work?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's one hour, people. Chill. Does nobody ever get on a flight and cross 3+ time zones?


Cross 7 or more. Still I'm getting paid extra to do that change, or I'm going on vacation for a month. I'm not getting paid extra to adjust my sleep schedule because of some old a$$ tradition we don't change because of intertia.

Pay me, in cash, and I'll stop complaining.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Do people really live on such regimented schedules that an hour less of sleep farks them over enough to biatch about it? Like, you guys know you can just go to sleep an hour earlier to still get your full nights sleep.


You know there is zero benefit to changing the clocks forward and back, right?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: WTF is wrong with you people who can't handle a one-hour time difference? I assume you've never done any actual world travel? A 12-hour time difference would absolutely slay you.

/Really hate all the whining around DST



My whining doesn't revolve around losing any sleep or anything.  It's that we're no longer on the same time schedule as anybody else, for entirely arbitrary reasons.  Also, Noon isn't Noon anymore.  When I see the clock at 12:00, I want to go outside and see the sun at the apex of its arc - it's how I used to get around back when I was a bumpkin.  No clocks in the woods, and I rarely wore a watch (too damn poor).  That's mental conditioning that is extremely tough to break.

So yes, my reasons are completely silly.  So is DST in and of itself.  Oregon is one of the States that will be moving full-time to DST if Congress ever gets off their asses.  I can be permanently annoyed, but the changeover won't be a thing for people to complain about anymore.  We'll essentially be shifting the entire West Coast over to Mountain Time (California and Washington are waiting with us).  At least we'll have picked one and been done with it all.

/that Noon issue will always bother me
//get off my lawn
///I'm a ridiculous person, I know...
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Realize that you're a grownup and a one-hour time change once a year is not a big deal over your lifetime and the only people who biatch about it are stupid?

Realize that it's a pointless exercise, especially in a non-agrarian society. Actually, to think back a bit, even the farmers I grew up around despised it as well. I mean, it wasn't like the cows suddenly had an internal clock that changed when they got milked.

Maybe wheat / corn farmers liked this dumb shiat, but it's pointless for 99% of America to do this at all, and therein the only reason we continue to do it is because of intertia / lack of will to change.


Also, people like more daylight in the evenings during summer when outdoor activities are more common and care more about morning sunlight in the winter when sun is already in short supply.

Don't dismiss the recreational benefits to 10pm sunsets and 7am sunrises.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

parasol: the secret is not to care too much

witness the plants and animals who don't check clocks

Mother Nature knows what she's doing


They brought in DST in fifty years ago for the southern half of Australia. The state of Queensland refuses to have it. In fairness, it wouldn't do much for the part of the state which is in the tropics, but most of the population lives near the state's southern border where it gets light ridiculously early without DST. Anyhoo, we still make jokes about the arguments which Queenslanders seriously rolled out opposing DST, the most famous of which was the claim by then Queensland Premier SIr Joh Bjielke Petersen the hour of extra daylight would make their curtains fade faster.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Flushing It All Away: Do people really live on such regimented schedules that an hour less of sleep farks them over enough to biatch about it? Like, you guys know you can just go to sleep an hour earlier to still get your full nights sleep.

You know there is zero benefit to changing the clocks forward and back, right?


Like I said above, there are massive recreational benefits.
 
teaperson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I used to work the overnight shift for a major media corporation, and believe it or not, we got paid for 8 hours even though we only worked 7 on the spring forward night.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Do people really live on such regimented schedules that an hour less of sleep farks them over enough to biatch about it? Like, you guys know you can just go to sleep an hour earlier to still get your full nights sleep.


Years ago I lost it on a coworker when he was still complaining about his sleep schedule on the Thursday after the DST change.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tell me how you feel about Daylight Saving, and I'll guess how far north you live.

/I'm far enough north that I'm indifferent
//sunrise & sunset change an hour a month here, anyway
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If all goes well, I'll be getting farked tonight, well before daylight saving time.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I struggle with this problem all the time. My natural clock is >24 hours. By how much I'm not sure as I've never been able to just let it ride.

Almost weekly i have to have a short night's sleep, a groggy day and then crash out to get back on track. If I don't I get later and later until every day is short of sleep.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

teaperson: I used to work the overnight shift for a major media corporation, and believe it or not, we got paid for 8 hours even though we only worked 7 on the spring forward night.


I used to work with security officers doing 12 hour shifts. t's pretty standard here for them to get paid the 12 hours when working the 11 because the clocks go forward, but also when whey work the 13 when they go back. It's apparently too difficult for HR to do the math for payment any other way. It would be equitable if it was the same crew working on both of those nights but it rarely was.
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dammit, the whole West Coast has passed laws saying "Enough. We're getting rid of the time change." But Congress still won't pass the Bill making it official
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: How many people do you think have any reason to fly on a plane 12 hours away for work?


There are these cool things called "vacations" too.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: demaL-demaL-yeH: Live in Arizona?

But then you live in Arizona:


Yes.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.