(Fox5 DC)   Senior driver skips the market, goes farm-to-table   (fox5dc.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it is Farkin hilarious(?) until it happens to your family.

A certain elderly member of my family had a stroke late last year. He recovered fabulously against all expectations. Great. Wonderful. I am ecstatic.

Except. There was some physical impairment. Now there are hoops to getting your driver's license back, which include therapy, approval by a doctor, DMV certification, and possible driver tests. Or, you know, you can just kind of lie about having a stroke in the first place and just start driving and get your license renewed just like nothing ever happened. I have personally stepped in to halt that as a strategy because of the liability it exposes him and the family to, not to mention the hazard it poses to him, his family, his neighbors, and other drivers. Grudgingly, now he is going through the hoops and following the rules.

Disaster averted. What shocks the hell out of me is the way "Mr. Good Judgment and Prudence" of my family suddenly became "What Me Worry?" when it came to driving privileges. The whole family was willing to look the other way, too.

I am certain that this "elderly people plowing into crowds and other objects" will continue. People enable it. Few people seem to care or want to intervene. Nobody wants to be too early, so it will usually be too late.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Terrible tragedies often lead to the best headlines.  Welcometofsrk.jpg
 
pdieten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Considering how far outdoor dining extends into streets, it's almost surprising to me that it took this long for something like this to happen. Awful situation all the way around.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It feels better to joke about people making drive thrus where nobody gets seriously injured.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It feels better to joke about people making drive thrus where nobody gets seriously injured.


Depends.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Part of that is how most American cities are very auto-centric, and most us mass transit is virtually non-existent. If someone loses their driver's license, even if it's for good and sufficient reason, it basically puts them on house arrest for the rest of their lives.

This causes people to develop a kind of wishful thinking, maybe if they don't drive at night or during the rain maybe they'll be okay, maybe they'll be "good enough".

You think with the amount of sway elderly people have as a voting bloc, there'd be more investment in mass transit by now. Instead, we have this weird idea that buses are for poors and they should suffer, so they'll decide not to be poor anymore.
 
clborgia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

If you can't figure out how to get around without a car, there is a good mixture of a lack of planning, a lack of math, and a disregard for others.
 
