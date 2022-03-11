 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Mirror mirror on the wall, what's the most overused material of all
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is one very vain lady, if I had to guess, could be a vain guy too. Two thousand sq. feet of mirror in each room, except for the laundry room with only one very small mirror, someone has no intention of doing the wash. I would not date this lady in a square, I would not date her in a chair, not even after drinking all the beer.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White paint.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its like someone built a house out of the remains of an 80s era mall.  That 2nd picture of the front doors with the busted trim and broken light shrouds screamed of what was coming.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
wall mirrors
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems like a good price for that area.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On the plus side,
Once you get tired of the clockwork orange aesthetic,
you can always turn the place into the best. laser tag arena. ever.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the house was formerly owned by F. Murray Abraham, I'd pass
 
jlt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a biatch to keep clean.
Mirrors in the kitchen?
 
siyuntz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, that person's Windex budget must be astronomical!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love how all these homes have one big room with a solo exercise bicycle sitting there.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They asked Ula to tidy up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This would be a great place to raise hyperactive clumsy children. I mean, if they live, the sure as shiat won't be careless anymore.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The former owner died after get disoriented in the bathroom and crashing into the sink trying to get out....
 
PinkSlinky [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was expecting the view from the porch to actually be mirrors.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The former owner died after get disoriented in the bathroom and crashing into the sink trying to get out....


I was going to say, imagine walking into that kitchen drunk?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Grey kitchen cabinets.

Shiplap.

Choose your fighter.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had a co-worker who grew up in absolute poverty.  When she got a decent wage, and purchased her own house, this is what she did.  White walls, mirrors and little fake marble cherubs.  It was just her vision of how she believed rich people lived.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
T'would cost a fortune to keep all that white clean.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fire hazard that is the bedroom celling is a nice touch.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its like someone built a house out of the remains of an 80s era mall.  That 2nd picture of the front doors with the busted trim and broken light shrouds screamed of what was coming.



I actually thought the arcade room was a hair salon at first sight.  My brain didn't even register the game cabinets in the back - all it saw was mirrors, white, and tall chairs, straight out of a mall.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are they moving to South Jersey because Illinois isn't glitzy enough?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm too fat to live in a place like that. I would be farking depressed all day just watching my self jiggle past constantly.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll take: "How do you let people know you are terrified of vampires without actually saying 'I'm terrified of vampires' out loud" for $400.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess I could see myself living there... and there, and there, and there.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'll walk into the kitchen and pack the place.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby poses and interesting question.

Let me reflect on it for a bit.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Turn out the lights and give me a laser pointer!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reverend J: The fire hazard that is the bedroom celling is a nice touch.

Don't invite Great White over to play your orgy
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm guessing titanium dioxide.

It's a chemistry joke. Laugh, damn it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: BumpInTheNight: Its like someone built a house out of the remains of an 80s era mall.  That 2nd picture of the front doors with the busted trim and broken light shrouds screamed of what was coming.


I actually thought the arcade room was a hair salon at first sight.  My brain didn't even register the game cabinets in the back - all it saw was mirrors, white, and tall chairs, straight out of a mall.


In the main floor I was leaning towards glasses store and then yah that games room sealed it with the hair salon vibe too.  The lone exercise bike room would be the radio shack.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good question subby, I'm going to have to take a few moments and reflect.
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
White cotton gloves will be issued upon entry.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shiny Al's Mirrors and Mirror Supplies Inc. serving  the entire Midwest since 1956

If it's not shiny and bright, paint it white! Go Bears!

/free stair lift available
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Perfect home for a toddler.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Included in price?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Scheiß dem Fenster.

photos1.blogger.comView Full Size


hilaritybydefault.comView Full Size


techadvisor.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did the creator of VRchat build it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fan of 2001 maybe? Obnoxious use of a fish eye lens on the outdoor shots.

filmandfurniture.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Seems like a good price for that area.


Well unless you can find someone else with bad taste this bad it's going to cost alot to redecorate.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fox "News" talking points?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's nice if you don't mind living in a house that looks like a Vegas casino in the 1980s.

Otherwise, it's tons of money to take all that crap out and replace it with something that looks better.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Child's peddle car that looks metallic, not plastic.  "Ah, Little Joshua is learning to driv 'crash tinkle tinkle.' Time to park the car Joshua."

Unfinished basement.

Clothes washer and dryer are not side by side.

So much is flashy, so little is functional.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The shiatty mushroom colored siding and paint they use on almost every farking suburban housing development that goes in after they clear-cut every single tree in the area? Is that the answer?

*click link*

WickerNipple: White paint.


This.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got the wrong answer.

/apparently it's not 'cum'
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ngl the garage made my nipples hard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been to a fair number of estate sales where they had a custom pool table in a rec room that still had the original dent on the chalk. It sounds like family fun until it turns into Monopoly all over again, but dad can't flip the table and now everyone is yelling at each other and the dog is pissing scared.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would not want to be in that house during an earthquake.
 
